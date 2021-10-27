I had cruised on Viking to Budapest and wanted to return there and see close-up what I had only seen on the bus in Pest. I chose this cruise because I was interested in seeing the "rest" of the Danube and Transylvania. The countries of Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria and Romania were impacted differently than other European countries by history and communism. The culture, the food and the landscape were ...
3-star cruise for 5-star price
Danube River cruise: Budapest to Bucharest on Viking Vidar longship. 130 passengers (190 capacity)
Veranda staterooms: rather small and totally devoid of wall art; only color was from 2 turquoise throw pillows on the bed. One hard chair. Balcony barely large enough for 2 people.
Dining: main dining room was pretty much the only choice since the Aquavit ...
This was our fourth Viking cruise. As all the outers have been, everything was perfect except for light rain one day (can't have sunshine all days). This area from Budapest to Bucharest is stunning. The included tours were wonderfun, informative and the people were very friendly. Except for an occational group of school children on a day outing, there were no crouds. Prices in souviner shops, ...
Some friends convinced us to go. It was a great experience. I have highly recommended this cruise to friends and family. I was appreciative of the staff and tour director, food and well organized Viking was in keeping tabs on us ashore. The tour guides were very competent and well informed of their cities. We did have problems as our flight to Amsterdam was delayed resulting in us missing our ...
Great time of year to go, not too hot or cold. River was serene on the lower part of the Danube, scenery was lush and bucolic. Stops were well planned and timed. We found the River Cruise to be more scheduled than Ocean Cruise. You can keep as busy as you want. We spent a lot of time on top deck walking as the scenery passed by. Tours were enlightening and lots of gratitude from excellent guides ...
We were actually on the "European Sojourn" itinerary, not just the "Passage to Eastern Europe".
We flew into Bucharest, went to a beautiful hotel, and started our regimen of taking COVID tests by spitting into small tubes. Everyone wore masks on buses, in the hotel, and tours. As we all know, however, we can't wear masks while eating or sleeping. More on this later...
I didn't take the ...
We chose this cruise as we have been wanting to take a European river cruise for years.
Our daughter, already a Viking fan, suggested this particular cruise.
My husband and I paired up with her and her husband (our son in law) and we were “off to the races”.
In addition, we celebrated our wedding anniversary and my birthday (April 1st) all at the same time.
The cruise proved to be ...
I wanted to see different parts of Germany, Austria, and Hungry. This river cruise shows history throughout the entire time; I saw really fabulous places and some that still preserve baroque buildings and so much more. The staff onboard and during the excursions were so polite, professional, and just downright good-natured people it enlightened me each time we interacted. Viking has perfected a ...
this was provided through my work as a bonus trip. All the excursions were wonderful and the guides
were very knowledgeable and fun. Food was based on regional locations and never had a bad meal.
The longboat had incredible views for much of the trip and we always stayed busy. The flights and transportation
were all done for us and some day trips were also no hassle. Probably the best ...
After many ocean cruises and one cruise on the Nile many years ago, my wife and I took the Grand European Tour from Amsterdam to Budapest to celebrate our 50th Anniversary. We were lucky enough to go during a break in the pandemic restrictions and as a result, our originally scheduled ship was replaced by the Vidar and there were less than half the usual number of passengers on board. Everything ...