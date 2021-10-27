  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Vidar Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
136 reviews
1 Award
Beautiful scenery at every turn.
Lunch on the terrace.
Jan made violins of dfferent sizes, even the smallest for a 1 year old.
Violin maker and repairer, Jan Nemcek - this violin is centuries old, was broken and Jan repaired it.
Cruiser Rating
4.8
Very Good
136 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
It was all a highlight. I liked the two river valleys with all the castles. The staff were superb. Friendly, nice and always willing to provide assistance.
"It was a great experience.Other than that we had a great experience...."Read More
K124341 avatar

K124341

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

1-10 of 136 Viking Vidar Cruise Reviews

Eastern Europe - a different Europe

Review for Viking Vidar to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
ncl now viking cruiser
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I had cruised on Viking to Budapest and wanted to return there and see close-up what I had only seen on the bus in Pest. I chose this cruise because I was interested in seeing the "rest" of the Danube and Transylvania. The countries of Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria and Romania were impacted differently than other European countries by history and communism. The culture, the food and the landscape were ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: French Balcony Superior

3-star cruise for 5-star prices

Review for Viking Vidar to Europe - All

User Avatar
Adventure Travel Twosome
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

3-star cruise for 5-star price Danube River cruise: Budapest to Bucharest on Viking Vidar longship. 130 passengers (190 capacity) Veranda staterooms: rather small and totally devoid of wall art; only color was from 2 turquoise throw pillows on the bed. One hard chair. Balcony barely large enough for 2 people. Dining: main dining room was pretty much the only choice since the Aquavit ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Cruise from Heaven.

Review for Viking Vidar to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
rdainc
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our fourth Viking cruise. As all the outers have been, everything was perfect except for light rain one day (can't have sunshine all days). This area from Budapest to Bucharest is stunning. The included tours were wonderfun, informative and the people were very friendly. Except for an occational group of school children on a day outing, there were no crouds. Prices in souviner shops, ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

It was all a highlight. I liked the two river valleys with all the castles. The staff were superb. Friendly, nice and always willing to provide assistance.

Review for Viking Vidar to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
K124341
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Some friends convinced us to go. It was a great experience. I have highly recommended this cruise to friends and family. I was appreciative of the staff and tour director, food and well organized Viking was in keeping tabs on us ashore. The tour guides were very competent and well informed of their cities. We did have problems as our flight to Amsterdam was delayed resulting in us missing our ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Serentiy + Scenery = Peaceful

Review for Viking Vidar to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
ziobro7
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Great time of year to go, not too hot or cold. River was serene on the lower part of the Danube, scenery was lush and bucolic. Stops were well planned and timed. We found the River Cruise to be more scheduled than Ocean Cruise. You can keep as busy as you want. We spent a lot of time on top deck walking as the scenery passed by. Tours were enlightening and lots of gratitude from excellent guides ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

All was well until COVID ruined the trip

Review for Viking Vidar to Europe - All

User Avatar
MikeH00001
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We were actually on the "European Sojourn" itinerary, not just the "Passage to Eastern Europe". We flew into Bucharest, went to a beautiful hotel, and started our regimen of taking COVID tests by spitting into small tubes. Everyone wore masks on buses, in the hotel, and tours. As we all know, however, we can't wear masks while eating or sleeping. More on this later... I didn't take the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Fabulous Cruise

Review for Viking Vidar to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
723
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise as we have been wanting to take a European river cruise for years. Our daughter, already a Viking fan, suggested this particular cruise. My husband and I paired up with her and her husband (our son in law) and we were “off to the races”. In addition, we celebrated our wedding anniversary and my birthday (April 1st) all at the same time. The cruise proved to be ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Great time with a wonderful staff!!

Review for Viking Vidar to Europe - All

User Avatar
Michelle Parker
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I wanted to see different parts of Germany, Austria, and Hungry. This river cruise shows history throughout the entire time; I saw really fabulous places and some that still preserve baroque buildings and so much more. The staff onboard and during the excursions were so polite, professional, and just downright good-natured people it enlightened me each time we interacted. Viking has perfected a ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

top notch service the entire trip. everything made easy & at your fingertips.

Review for Viking Vidar to Europe - All

User Avatar
MARRINGTON
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

this was provided through my work as a bonus trip. All the excursions were wonderful and the guides were very knowledgeable and fun. Food was based on regional locations and never had a bad meal. The longboat had incredible views for much of the trip and we always stayed busy. The flights and transportation were all done for us and some day trips were also no hassle. Probably the best ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Exceeded expectations

Review for Viking Vidar to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
elkiii
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

After many ocean cruises and one cruise on the Nile many years ago, my wife and I took the Grand European Tour from Amsterdam to Budapest to celebrate our 50th Anniversary. We were lucky enough to go during a break in the pandemic restrictions and as a result, our originally scheduled ship was replaced by the Vidar and there were less than half the usual number of passengers on board. Everything ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Find a Viking Vidar Cruise from $1,999

