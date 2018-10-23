"We learned so much about Passau, Linz, Vienna, and Budapest.The included excursions were fabulous and we went on a few paid excursions-Schonbrunn Palace and Dohany Street Synagogue that were so interesting and historical...."Read More
Our friends, who have been on many Viking cruises, encouraged us to join them on this one. We are so very glad they did.
It was a wonderful experience in every way. The ship was so clean and comfortable, the staff were friendly and responsive, the food was delicious, the tours and tour guides were so informative and patient, the itinerary was varied and educational as well as fun! We met ...
We have continuously heard of very positive experiences with Viking European River Cruises. Add us to the list of extremely satisfied travelers. Their website, reservations, customer service, travel details and logistics to the actual cruise and excursions were near flawless. We have had the opportunity to travel fairly often in our early retirement. Our Viking Grand River Cruise is now number ...
Budapest was my goal and it did not disappoint! Viking offered an itinerary that fit the bill so I invited a few travel buddies to go and we all had a splendid time. As one of my friends said, “Viking takes care of business!” The highlight of the trip other than Budapest arrival at night was the amazing concert in Vienna! Our Program Director David Morgan alerted us to stay awake for the ...
I'd dreamed about this cruise for a long time. After my husband died I decided to do it. Best decision I could have made. Viking has managed COVID issues exceptionally well. We traveled when daily testing was still required, as well as to return to the US. Viking took care of the necessary requirements in about as non-intrusively as possible. Public areas were always clean and stocked, ...
The whole experience was from start to finish 5 stars all the way. The international flights and transportation to/from the airport were wonderful. Almost immediately after boarding the ship and checking in we were able to enjoy lunch and got familiar with the ship. The floors in the bathroom in our room were heated which was delightful. The rooms were spacious and there was plenty of space for ...
We choose this cruise since it was a fabulous opportunity to see so much of Europe on one cruise.
Viking always goes above and beyond to make everything perfect even when it is a result of things beyond their control. The food is always first class at every meal. Having wonderful excursions makes it difficult to choose, but because so much was offered, we took full advantage of every ...
This review is to voice our concerns about what I believe to be unethical and dishonest tactics of Viking River Cruise sales. We recently booked a Grand European river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest. This was a last-minute booking. We booked our cruise only a few weeks before the cruise sailing date. The sales agent sold us this trip as listed in the brochure. It wasn’t until right before the ...
In our opinion Viking pulled a bait and switch as they knew well in advance that they were not going to be able to deliver the experience touted in their advertising. This was affirmed by my conversations with crew members on all 4 ships and by the local tour guides. All admitted that it had been over 2 months since Viking had been able to provide what was advertised. The Program Director also ...
Food was superb. Crew was very congenial, helpful, and accommodating.Ports of call were as good as they could have been. Local tour guides were passionate about their work/leadership. On board educational services were excellent. Crew personnel went out of their way to be hospitable and friendly. Tour director, Marek, was so wonderful we wanted to take him home with us!! The issues with low water ...
We chose the 14 Night cruise for its length, first of all. And also for the countries it would traverse. We opted for additional time at both ends of the cruise: Amsterdam and Prague, and were very glad we did. We'd never been in either city - or any of the others along the way, for that matter. Each experience was wonderful. The local guides were extremely informative and delightful.
We ...