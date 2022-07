" not so sure about that but it did keep the numbers down and made more space in the theatre Adult Comedy Shows I only saw 1 but I believe there was another so it wasn't every night which is a little dissappointing but the one I saw was very funny, from what I hear the one I missed may have been better Juggler / magician / comedian He was good, a little on the line of what he could get away with for a not enterly adult audience but he was entertaining Debarkation We carried off our own bags so absolutely no issue here, from the time we decided to leave until being out was no more than 10 minutes, that included waiting for the lift.I am presuming that for next cruise some of teh information will already be there and then it might make it worth the effort Pre cruise P&O App The theory is that we could do pretty much everything before we got to the terminal to speed up the process, I did this but we still ended having a lot of it done again anyway so it didnt really save us any time Embarkation Certainly no worse than I remember, the girl who served us suggested we were her second group of the day and she was fumbling through it, by the end of the day she would have had a lot more practice so I would expected this to go even smoother next time. ..." Read More