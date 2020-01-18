"However, feel that upper management made terrible choices as regards food choices and it felt like RCI didn't care that there was essentially no food option for lunch after 3pm or after 8pm other than park cafe.In Windjammer, other than omelet station all food was pre-made and left to dry out...."Read More
Crew was outstanding and tried very hard to be accommodating. Many of staff in windjammer and dining rooms were very helpful and attentive. However, feel that upper management made terrible choices as regards food choices and it felt like RCI didn't care that there was essentially no food option for lunch after 3pm or after 8pm other than park cafe. RCI should be embarrassed to call that an ...
We were being very careful on the cruise only eating at chops 5 nights and main dining 3 times at 2 top tables. Only took 3 excursions with 1 to beach and 2 on crowded buses with only Royal passengers. Got off ship and immediately got sick with Covid and to go into hospital for 2 days.
Called Royal to complain but they were not interested in hearing our complaints. So reported event to ...
We'd never been on this small of a ship before, but we loved it. Prior reviews commented about the age, but overall, the ship was in good shape. What impressed me was the staff. Our housekeeper, waiter and assistant waiter were outstanding. Being a smaller ship, we saw more of the Captain, the main staff, and the Cruise Director and Assistant Cruise Director, who are husband and wife, than we ...
We had room 3512 which is an ocean view. It turned out to be two portholes. The room was OK but very noisy. At night you could here the main theater even though we were on deck 3 and it was on deck 5. Every morning we were at a port the noise in the morning was crazy. Thrusters and anchor. Our cabin steward was excellent. Walls were very thin.
Overall the service on the ship was ...
The room was fine very small closet for a Junior Suite, Ship is small and felt a lot of movement, cabin was very noisy do not stay in cabin 8026 food was OK not as good as in the past. The bartenders overall were excellent. Room Steward was great and so was the dining crew. The food I felt was not as good as in the past. I feel the cruise line are starting to get more focused on a certain age ...
We chose this ship based on ports. This was our first Royal Caribbean cruise. We have sailed with NCL, Celebrity, and Carnival.
Pros: we arrived at the port, checked our bags, and within 15 minutes we were on the ship. The food at the windjammer was delicious. Same with the main dining room. Very flavorful. Our cabin, 4045, was always spotless and quiet even though it is located down the hall ...
Accessible junior suite was nice, out cabin steward was very attentive to our requests.
The room service was always on time, but never properly delivered what we ordered. We ordered a banana each morning, never received one and instead we got an apple. It was impossible to find a banana anywhere on the ship, curious given all the ports we visited that grow bananas. I even asked the dining ...
Went for a seven day Caribbean cruise. Casino was right in the middle of ship, column went up five floors. Stench from smoke in casino filled at least 70% of ship. Couldn't walk anywhere without getting nausea.
First day of trip led you to Punta Cana which was locked down for the Sunday. ONly one store open. So what do you do ? Go to the mall which is half empty and only sells products ...
I had a great time on this cruise. What drew me in was the low cruise price, the fact that Royal Caribbean could handle a group of almost 200 Canadians and the amazing ports of call including Antigua, Barbados, St Lucia and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
There isn't a ton to see and do in Tortola. It was going to be a beach day but because the sea was rough, all beach excursions were ...
We left San Juan on Jan 18th for a seven day Eastern Caribbean tour. It included Tortola, Antigua, Barbados, St. Lucia and Dominican Republic. We did excursions in Antigua, Barbados and St. Lucia. We had a beach break excursion booked for Tortola but it was cancelled on account of the high waves. Antigua was also a beach break, it went ahead but again, the waves were much too high to make it ...