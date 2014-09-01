There were four of us traveling together. We previously had a 7-day river cruise, Vienna to Vienna, reserved with Crystal, but they went bankrupt. We needed these exact dates and itinerary to replace the Crystal river cruise.
The Beethoven is quite old. Built in 2004 and refurbished in 2010. It is time to redo the whole ship or sell it for scrap. The technology is dismal. Mostly the wifi ...
I have been wanting to cruise the Danube and Rhine rivers so when this reasonably priced 9 day CroisiEurope cruise came up I booked it for me and my husband. This cruise line is not one of the more popular ones so I did not know what to expect. We were pleasantly surprised to find a spacious and very clean cabin on the main deck. The window was so wide offering panoramic views of the passing river ...
The moment we arrived on board till the time we left we were looked after like royalty, nothing was too much trouble for Sonia (Hotel Manager) and her staff. The whole ship was immaculate, the food and presentation was magnificent. The cabin (246 on the middle deck) was so clean, with a full picture window, not that we spent much time there. At each served meal, the staff correctly served the ...
I had a really great 7 night trip on the CroisiEurope Beethoven on July 14, and my non-cruising husband enjoyed it too!! We left from and returned to Vienna on the Danube River.
We were 2 of 5 Americans on the boat with the rest being British, French and Danish. Language was not a problem and EVERYONE was terrifically nice and friendly. We enjoyed muddling along in English/French with the ...
This is the second time we've sailed with CroisiEurope as a result of booking the holiday from Archers/Cosmos and for the price it's very good, ok the cabins are small ish (but how much time do you spend in them). The food was very enjoyable, although it was a fixed menu, but it made us try dished we wouldn't normally try which is all part of the holiday experience. A reasonable quality wine (free ...
This was my second River cruise. The first was with Avalon. They are like night and day.
The ship is older and very outdated... from the furniture, to the light fixtures. As another reviewer posted, the shower was smaller than I have ever seen. It's awful!! the cabins are small, as to be expected, but the beds are not comfortable. We had to ask for extra pillows as there was only one little ...
Having read the one and only review of Beethoven before we went on our cruise I felt I must sing some of the praises for this holiday instead of the negatives on the other review.
We thoroughly enjoyed our cruise.
The food was excellent ,although there was no choice, every meal was well prepared and superbly presented.
Our cabin was small but very comfortable and perfectly ...
While the price was excellent, we were truly disappointed with our 8 day Blue Danube cruise with CroisiEurope. The entire program was mainly directed towards older, middle class French citizens, who seemed to thrive on meals which lacked fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. We had two fresh salads during the entire trip. While there was some variety with the breakfast buffet, all lunches and dinners ...