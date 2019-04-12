Review for AmaSonata to Europe - All

I can't say enough about our trip on AmaWaterways where else can you see 4 countries and lots of villages and cities in a week. Not sure where to start. My friend and traveled to Europe for the first time together. Both of us give everything 5 stars. neither one of us had one complaint. the staff was amazing, the ship is beautiful, the food and wine was over the top fantastic. They weren't stingy ...