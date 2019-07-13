  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Emerald Sun Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
165 reviews
Emerald Sun
View of Budapest from the Sun Deck
Panorama Balcony Suite
Pool
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Fantastic river cruise along the Danube
"This was my first time on a river cruise and it is the perfect way to see so many beautiful cities in one trip.Had an amazing time sailing along the Danube...."
8Travel avatar

8Travel

First Time Cruiser

Age 20s

1-10 of 165 Emerald Sun Cruise Reviews

Exceptional service and beautiful ship

Review for Emerald Sun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
SianMcG
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

We cruised on the Danube River on a special interest cruise with Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag. The ship is beautifully decorated, it's modern and very luxurious compared to some other river ships we docked with along the cruise. We stayed in a Panorama Balcony Suite and these are a great way to see the views as the large window can be opened all the way down so you can lean out and see ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Fantastic river cruise along the Danube

Review for Emerald Sun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
8Travel
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

Had an amazing time sailing along the Danube. This was my first time on a river cruise and it is the perfect way to see so many beautiful cities in one trip. The Panorama Balcony Suite was beautiful with amazing views ever changing from the drop down balcony. The pool, bar and restaurant are all great spaces to relax and unwind, with attentive staff providing a wonderful and friendly ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Entertaining and Educational

Review for Emerald Sun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
DTOR
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Great friendly staff starting with the people who met us at the airport. Getting to the ship was seamless and easy. Everyone from the cabin steward to meal servers to the activity director was friendly and helpful. We were kept well informed every day of scheduled dockings and events. The good food seemed endless with many options to cover almost every taste and serving times that worked for ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Expensive but food lacking

Review for Emerald Sun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Cruiser Gil
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had never been on a river cruise and wanted to do a Rhine cruise. After a dozen + ocean cruises we did not know what to expect. The ship was beautiful and the crew were great. We had a panorama balcony cabin on the second deck and it was wonderful. The food choices and times that food was available was not good. Due to health problems, I need to eat at least 2 hours before bed. The late and ...
Sail Date: October 2019

When can I afford another

Review for Emerald Sun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Maxine.noble
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

It was our first cruise and we were not disappointed in anything. The ship was spotless and the cabins simply lovely. Slightly small, but they are on a ship and the full window makes them very light and airey. The occasional towels made into animals certainly made us smile. Every member of the crew were lovely and all work incredibly hard. Nothing was too much trouble and you were always met ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Well planned excursions with well informed guides

Review for Emerald Sun to Europe - All

User Avatar
Janeblandford
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I was interested in visiting the Rhine. Looked for a company and ship which had more activities whilst sailing. Emerald sun not only had a pool, cinema, gym, massage treatment but had an entertainment manager who organised yoga, pilates, zumba and other game shows to include all who wanted to join in. She also sang brilliantly and arranged disco nights. A couple of nights we were entertained by ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Excellent value

Review for Emerald Sun to Europe - All

User Avatar
Dwtiffin
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Wanted to see some of Europe. This was an excellent choice. Value for cost is terrific. We stayed in lower level rooms and they were very comfortable with quite adequate room. I wouldn't bother paying extra to get a small balcony (in my opinion). Food is top notch, but we have no food allergies and are meat eaters. But there are vegetarian options if necessary. The staff is very considerate ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Disappointing

Review for Emerald Sun to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Samthecat
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I was really disappointed with Emerald. They advertised their food as being high-end cuisine. It was really average. I had their lunch in the dining room on the first two days of our 14 day cruise, and never returned. There is a lot of food, but it was all of mediocre quality. No complaints about breakfast, there was a lot of variety and it was excellent. Their dinners were not high-end cuisine. ...
Sail Date: August 2019

The Majestic Rhine

Review for Emerald Sun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
foodpolice
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to be on a river that we haven't sailed on, to visit new places & see castles. The Majestic Rhine cruise fit the bill. We had this trip booked for August 2018, but as we all know now, the water level of the Rhine River was too low then, & as such, Emerald Waterways cancelled our trip. We, however, still wanted to fulfill the aforementioned & rebooked for August 2019. We were ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Excellent service on a wonderful cruise

Review for Emerald Sun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
E-travelclub
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

As travel agent, we wanted to try out the Emerald service, and we are convinced, that the service is fabulous and excellent. We sailed from Nuremberg to Amsterdam, in July 2019. After arriving from the airport we got on board in minutes. The staff is extremely polite, and nice at the reception, in the restaurant, in the bar etc.. The pool has a relaxing atmosphere. The city tours have been well ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Traveled with disabled person

