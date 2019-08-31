Review for Emerald Dawn to Europe - River Cruise

Waited a long time for this cruise, got family and friends to join us and all reported a great cruise. Only one thing is the walking...that is for asthmatic passengers it a little grind. Cruise and ship personnel were the best could not of been more pleasant to deal with. All that they say is included is and then some more. I would say that this cruise line is as good as if not better that all ...