Viking Torgil Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
64 reviews
Sandman Winery Tour
Mateus Palace
Lisbon
Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
64 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
April 2022 - Spring Cruise on the Douro
"You will see many beautiful areas of Portugal, churches and mansions; you will meet many very nice people on the ship, both staff and cruisers and also, tour guides and locals.Our Douro River Cruise started in Lisbon, Portugal on April 4, 2022...."Read More
mikerem48 avatar

mikerem48

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

1-10 of 64 Viking Torgil Cruise Reviews

April 2022 - Spring Cruise on the Douro

Review for Viking Torgil to Europe - All

User Avatar
mikerem48
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

April 2022 - My wife and I have been on numerous cruises (24+) throughout the world on various cruise lines over the years. This was our fifth river cruise on Viking. Our Douro River Cruise started in Lisbon, Portugal on April 4, 2022. We took the pre-cruise option. This was our first trip out of the USA since 2019. Our flight from Florida arrived a few days early so we could enjoy Lisbon ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda

Enjoyable Cruise

Review for Viking Torgil to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
topshamme
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The crew, as always, were very attentive & helpful. My husband uses a wheelchair, & we know before starting, that he won’t be able to partake in all the excursions, but he likes being on the ship! The meals & wine were outstanding. We also did the pre-cruise extension in Madrid & the post-cruise extension Road to Santiago, which were very interesting. We’d been to Madrid before, so we wanted ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Traveled with disabled person

Great staff, great food, great baby longboat, great cabin

Review for Viking Torgil to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
HiFlyer777
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was a wonderful small-boat cruise on the Duoro river. We thoroughly enjoyed it. We were expecting some walking tours of the ports where we docked each day, but were almost always met by Viking buses that took us to other interesting sites in Portugal. It was a combination riverboat and bus tour. The buses were nice, but it seemed we spent a lot of time on them. One of the highlights was ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Most Beautiful Scenery

Review for Viking Torgil to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
TomMcC
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our fourth Viking River Cruise, ( plus one ocean vcruise), and our first that included a tour before the boat. The hotel in Lisbon was elegant, one of the best we’ve stayed at. The included excursions were great, as almost all Viking included excursions are. On the third morning we bussed to Vila Nova de Gaia, across the Douro from Porto, with a stop in the university town of Coimbra. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Douro delights

Review for Viking Torgil to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
PeterChild
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Friends had recommended the Douro cruise and we had enjoyed our 2 previous Viking cruises so we embarked on this holiday. We flew from London to Lisbon for a couple of lovely days and then took the coach to Porto for another couple of days. The outing to Guimares was wonderful. The cruise itself started the next day. The river is not long so 2.5 days to the Spanish border and 2.5 days back. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda

Disappointing from what was advertised

Review for Viking Torgil to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
myrnacedars
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I choose this cruise for a Christmas Holiday. It was disappointing because the schedule was changed do to the maintenance on the locks. This could not have been avoided. However, it make for a disappointing Christmas cruise. Instead of visiting the Bakery on Christmas Eve instead of Christmas was a big let down. For Christmas day we just cruised back and forth. There was not any big celebration ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Beautiful autumn colours in Douro Valley

Review for Viking Torgil to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Nut 50
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have travelled with Viking several times and believe what they offer is good value for money, excellent quality and immerses us in the culture of the places visited. David Wander the Programme Director was excellent in every respect. He led the included excursions superbly with good communication, appropriate humour and looked after the needs of a disparate group in an expert fashion. His on ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda

Unfortunate Disappointments

Review for Viking Torgil to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
pbranham
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

A cruise of a lifetime. We were so excited, per advertisements on PBS station. Was recommended to us and so my family booked this cruise a year ago. The disappointment, I understand was due to mother nature, however I have since learned that the low water happens occasionally and unfortunately we hit peak time. If we had know of this possible occurrence we would have postponed our trip to ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Very beautiful scenery and the entire staff was very accommodating and wonderful

Review for Viking Torgil to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Love Viking
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This trip was wonderful. Our group, of four, did the pre-cruise stay in Lisbon. This gave us a chance to explore the city and learn about the history and culture. We also went to visit Our Lady of Fatima before we embarked the River Boat. This visit to the shrine was very spiritual to be on Holy ground. From there we embarked the River Boat, Torgil. From the moment we embarked to the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Our first river cruise

Review for Viking Torgil to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
davidle
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I had wanted to visit the Duoro for some time. I have not interest in port, but the red wines of the region are sensational, but little known. We enjoyed the cruising, great crew onboard. You need to get a balance between coach trips and appreciating the scenery as it passes by. Our main criticism of this cruise was the quality of the food, our expectation of restaurant quality food did not ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Find a Viking Torgil Cruise

