  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Viking Lif Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
124 reviews
Budapest by night from our ship
Cologne at night from our stateroom balcony.
View of Wurzburg from Marienberg Fortress. Two Viking ships docked on the river.
A lovely treat for our anniversary along w a bottle of sparkling wine. Than
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
124 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Great time
"This cruise was great.I would highly recommend this cruise as well as the post extension to Brasov/Transylvania (if you are ending the trip in Romania)...."Read More
Cattyp avatar

Cattyp

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Filters

1-10 of 124 Viking Lif Cruise Reviews

A Five Star Experience

Review for Viking Lif to Europe - All

User Avatar
rpnenni
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I have been on two other Viking cruises and this was my third and longest, all in with after- trip, 3 weeks. As with the other two, I cannot say enough about our experience. Life-changing, excellent in every way. I cannot think of one thing, large or small, to find fault with. Wonderful crew (everyone), great ship, perfect stateroom, fantastic food and drink and amazing excursions. Once you go ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Great time

Review for Viking Lif to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Cattyp
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I chose this cruise because I like to go to destinations that not everyone goes to. This cruise was great. The ship was amazing and the staff were excellent. The food was terrific. The hotels that Viking put us in were top notch. I would highly recommend this cruise as well as the post extension to Brasov/Transylvania (if you are ending the trip in Romania). I did all the included excursions. I ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Would do it again

Review for Viking Lif to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Dunhamofme
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

The romantic Danube and Budapest was an immediate draw for us. It was a part of Europe with such history, culture and not that easy to visit in the past - prior to 2000. The excursions were wonderful, the crew helpful and very nice, the food excellent and the chef and maitre’d accommodated my dietary restrictions to the highest degree. There is so much to see and learn about in these Eastern ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Traveled with disabled person

We can't imagine a better cruise experience!

Review for Viking Lif to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Minnesoootan
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This was the first overseas vacation (and cruise) my wife and I have ever taken, so we really don't have anything to compare. But we truly can't imagine how it could have been any better. This trip was scheduled to celebrate our 30th anniversary in 2020, so was booked in 2019. Of course, the pandemic delayed those plans but we were eager to go as soon as river cruises and countries started ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: French Balcony Superior

Amsterdam to Budapest early fall 2019

Review for Viking Lif to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Hipmamasan
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Best vacation we have ever had, We rave to anyone who asks. Loved the ship, Captain and Crew was fantastic. Always polite, smiling, helpful. I and others had food allergies / special dietary needs, handled daily without exception, to such a detailed degree that I once changed my mind at the table last minute wanting some food special to a region. It was written in the local language, the order ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

An outstanding experience

Review for Viking Lif to Europe - All

User Avatar
Kevinlizzycruise
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

For our 5th cruise with Viking (after Portugal, France, China and Med) we decided for our anniversary to explore the Central Europe on Viking LIF. Our expectations were very high, but the recent 2 weeks experience was absolutely terrific, far above all our previous cruises with Viking. The on board meals were wonderful but I will suggest the possibility to order half portion I hate food ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Thank you Viking, thank you Lif, thank you Leonard!

Review for Viking Lif to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
CruiseSuzie65
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

After 6 cruises on the big ships we decided for our anniversary to try a river cruise with Viking (we’ve done already 2 Viking cruises on the ocean). The cruise from Bucharest to Budapest sounded very interesting and we decided to try despite the fact that our friends from Atlanta got a better quote for the same cruise and the same cabin. The ship was Viking LIF and the entire experience made ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

BEST CHOICE FOR RIVER CRUISES

Review for Viking Lif to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
CRUISEandFLY
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

For our 5th cruise with Viking (2 river cruises + 2 ocean cruises) we decided to take the 3 weeks trip from Amsterdam to Budapest on Viking Lif. We absolutely love the ship and we were lucky enough to don’t have any problems with the water levels. Viking is for sure the best choice if you like river cruises: the level of hospitality, attention to details, organisation and the wide range of ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony Superior

The best way to see Europe!

Review for Viking Lif to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
fefe3xs
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first time to Europe, we chose Viking and this itinerary after reading reviews, we were not disappointed. From the time we landed in Amsterdam until we were taken to the airport in Budapest Viking took care of us. The food was very good, a good variety was offered. We definitely never went hungry. The staff was friendly and couldn’t have been more helpful. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Absolutely Bloomin' Marvelous

Review for Viking Lif to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
canny69
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We didn't choose this ship,- it chose us! from the moment we boarded in Amsterdam to the disembarkation, we were looked after royally, from the Captain down to the cabin Stewardess, we cannot fault, Our cabin on deck 2 was a "French Balcony" however even though it was a tad cosy ( read small) it still gave us an open sliding door to the world sliding past as we went up/down? the river to Budapest. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony Superior

Find a Viking Lif Cruise from $3,499

Other Viking River Ship Cruise Reviews
Viking Radgrid Cruise Reviews
Viking Radgrid Cruise Reviews
Viking Egil Cruise Reviews
Viking Vidar Cruise Reviews
Viking Akun Cruise Reviews
Viking Tor Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.