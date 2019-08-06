"Captain Theo, Janos, Holger, Chef Florin, Andrei and the entire crew will make sure you have a perfectly splendid time.From the moment my best friend and I arrived at the dock to board the ship until we were dropped at the airport to fly home - the Viking Kvasir and crew made this cruise everything we could ask for (and more)...."Read More
Enjoyed previous experience on the Danube (Prague to Budapest) wanted the try again. Ship was very comfortable and well staffed. Crew was very attentive and worked hard to ensure passengers were well taken care of. The steward who looked after our stateroom and service staff in the dining room and lounge did an exceptional job. Their attention to detail was evident in the care they exercised ...
From the moment my best friend and I arrived at the dock to board the ship until we were dropped at the airport to fly home - the Viking Kvasir and crew made this cruise everything we could ask for (and more). Especially after waiting for it for the past two years.
The boat was clean, the rooms were perfect and Viking took steps to ensure safety in regards to COVID (wearing masks in public ...
My husband and I were eager to get back to travel after COVID so we tried a Viking sea voyage around Iceland in August 2021. It was terrific, and since we'd heard that Viking was the best when it came to European river causing we thought we'd try this itinerary. It was not excessively long, but not too short either. We enjoyed it tremendously. At first we were concerned that we would have to ...
Why did we pick this cruise? Two reasons. First, we always wanted to see Belgium and the Netherlands. We booked in 2019 for 2020, and covid postponed it. Viking rebooked us for 2021 ... and covid postponed it again. So after 3 years we were beyond desperate to finally go. The second reason is we love Viking river cruises so much we'd have taken a cruise to Saturn without spacesuits as long as it ...
Chose this cruise for the tulip gardens and they did not disappoint, would have liked option of going back. Absolutely the highlight of our trip. Some of the excursions were not that great and some of tour guides were downright bad. ( I realize that tours are just resuming.) So many guides seemed to think that because they knew how to get around, you should too. The last day trip to Flanders was ...
We chose this cruise primarily to see the tulips blooming in the Netherlands, but also wanted to see parts of the Netherlands and Belgium we hadn't seen before (We visited Belgium in 1995 and wanted to go back!). As usual, Viking was outstanding, even with the pandemic still ongoing. We were tested everyday aboard the ship, and that always created suspense (8 passengers had to leave the ship after ...
My background is in Horticulture and I have been in that field for 55 years. I have always wanted to see the Tulips of the Netherlands and had great interest in their progressive ideas in Horticulture and Agriculture. I am also fascinated by the history of Europe. And how can I leave out Belgian Beer! The crew was top-notch and very engaged with all of the passengers. The ship itself was ...
I wanted an adults only, no gambling, low key, relaxing cruise and it was. One or two times the music was too loud. Very disappointed on the River scenery on this river cruise. The crew was A+. I look forward to a Christmas river cruise in 2023 if the flights don't get too expensive. I wanted an adults only, no gambling, low key, relaxing cruise and it was. One or two times the music was too ...
I used to cruise on Viking River ships then I started going on the Viking Ocean cruises for the last four years, I decided to go back on a Viking River cruise, and I was interested in this tour since it included two nights in Zurich, Switzerland and two nights in Paris in hotels. This trip make the fifteen cruise on Viking River or Ocean ship. I was afraid the River trip would not be as good ...
Loved flying into Paris, spending time there, traveling to Germany, Luxemborg, Switzerland and altering further travel to Warsaw, Poland before returning home.
The excursions were outstanding. Adequate timet to enjoy everything in the countries' culture.
However, Found onboard dining less spectacular than on Vantage. Chef Bobby was very friendly and food was lovely just less variety than ...