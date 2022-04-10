Review for Viking Kara to Europe - All

We chose this cruise because of the location. This was our 3rd cruise with Viking and we have always been satisfied. The food was not as good as it was the past 2 times. Also the service was not on point. We give them some slack because of the pandemic and the shortage of staff. However, we wanted to take an unscheduled trip to an area in Germany and the Captain “made it happen”! They ...