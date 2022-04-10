"There is no “ego” in Viking’s design - every design decision is made with the guests in mind.The Restaurant
We chose this cruise because of the location. This was our 3rd cruise with Viking and we have always been satisfied. The food was not as good as it was the past 2 times. Also the service was not on point. We give them some slack because of the pandemic and the shortage of staff. However, we wanted to take an unscheduled trip to an area in Germany and the Captain “made it happen”! They ...
We always wanted to do a European river cruise and because we were coming off a B2B Norwegian Fjords & Scandinavia cruise, we decided to include a Rhine river cruise. In a word, the cruise was outstanding.
First and foremost, our Captain, Michael was amazing. He was so engaging, approachable and so personable and shared so much knowledge of his experience cruising the European waterways. The ...
We enjoyed our Rhine river cruise! This was our second Viking river cruise (Danube the orher), and we very much enjoyed the ports, the castles, the Viking hosts and tour guides. We added a pre-cruise extenuto Lake Como (highly recommend), which also took us theu Lucerne on way to Basel - highly recommend Lucerne too! Black Forest stop was only “ok”, as while we witnessed cuckoo’s clock assembly, ...
This was our first river cruise and we’re hooked. The Kara was well maintained and common areas were spotless. The excursions were well organized with a great mix of guided tours, historical information and we’re conducted by charming local guides. We went to cathedrals, the Black Forest, and vineyards. We especially enjoyed the beer house excursion which was great fun and gave us a real insight ...
We have done the Upper Danube and the Elbe, both on Viking and wanted to see this part of Germany along with The Netherlands , Strasbourg and Basel. We thoroughly enjoyed the trip, especially visiting the cheese farm, Speyer, Strasbourg and the bus trip through the Black Forest. The food was delicious as always on Viking cruises.
We travelled with friends who were on their first Viking cruise ...
This was our first cruise and also my retirement celebration so I wanted something special and Viking did not disappoint. Our trip had been postponed for two years due to Covid and we were a little nervous about testing but had no issues during our trip with positive results. The staff was tremendous and the food was delicious! We splurged with a Veranda suite and it was fantastic, with great ...
I chose this cruise because I wanted to see the tulips blooming and the windmills. What a delight to visit the Keukenhof gardens outside Amsterdam! Kinderdijk was interesting and seeing the windmills was a treat! We also thoroughly enjoyed the cities along the Rhine. Cologne and Rudesheim were especially nice. We enjoyed the excursions which included a meal in both those towns. Food not ...
First of all, you can't go wrong with Viking - they are top notch in service, food and tours! This itinerary was so enjoyable. The towns visited were full of incredible architecture, historical sites, castles, museums, restaurants and more. The included and extra tours were all excellent. In most ports, you could walk right off the ship and be right in the middle of town. Cruising on the middle ...
This was Viking cruise #5 for this couple, so we knew all the details would be covered beautifully. Covid precautions were in effect, with recent testing required before boarding, and saliva collection every morning, to be tested by the staff before excursions began. (Note: We toured Italy for 6 days before this cruise, on our own. Viking's guidelines for pre-testing were hard to apply since ...
We Traveled down the Danube a couple years ago on A Viking ship. We totally Loved it and Wanted another similar experience.
The included excursions were all good. We purchased the Dine in Rudesheim but it turned out to be a total disappointment. We Paid nearly $200 for 2 of us and expected an authentic German experience. The restaurant and meal were NOT authentic. The meal consisted of a ...