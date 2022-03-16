  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Ingvi Cruise Reviews

140 reviews
Featured Review
Viking Ingvi Danube Waltz Sept. 2021
"), there was a Viking rep in the hotel lobby to give us a bagged breakfast because the buffet wasn't open at that time and to also see us on the bus to the airport.Whether or not the cruise would be canceled was questionable up to the days before because of the changing Covid status but Viking kept us informed almost daily....
pbrn55 avatar

pbrn55

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

A Relaxing Way to Travel

Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - All

User Avatar
PlacitasRealtor
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

Viking provides a wonderful experience while traveling to Europe. I would never pay full price for the trip, so look for specials. (It can be a bit expensive.) The river longships are fun to ride on, and there is no "seasickness" effect as you might experience on an ocean ship. The crew was fabulous, and the personal attention they strive to give each passenger is the best! We want to go on ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Traveled with disabled person

Danube Waltz was a dance of a lifetime

Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Casey R
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Our travel agent had taken this cruise and recommended it. It exceeded our expectations, even with Covid protocols in place. The excursions were outstanding, and we even had a couple of additional excursions, of which the bicycle tour of Budapest could not be beat, as it was just my husband and myself and our tour guide. Our program Director, Mario, treated everyone as if they were the only ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

So good to Cruise again

Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
cornwall23
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have travelled with Viking many times (12 I think )in the pre Covid times. For this trip we met up with friends that we had met on a river cruise in China five years previously. Making friends is one of the joys of river cruising . We had the extension in Budapest staying in a first class hotel in Buda. Viking always have used superb hotels on all our trips. This trip met all our expectations. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Viking thinks of everything

Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Ol Bart
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We went on this cruise with my wife's sister and her husband. It was absolutely wonderful! From our flight to Eurpoe on, Viking was there, anticipating our needs. They put Disney to shame in the care of their guests! The Concierge service was unfailingly helpful; the meals delicious, the shore excursions interesting, informative and not overly tiring. The amenities were all the most modern, ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Excellent way to travel through Europe

Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Jrc2525
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

This was my wife’s and my first Viking Cruise. And I will have to say it was one of the best vacations we have ever took. The ship, food and service were remarkable. The ability to explore 4 European countries was well planned and executed. The onboard and off board activities were great as well. Both the free and paid for activities allowed us to explore portions of each country and experience ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: French Balcony

A wonderful experience with caring people

Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
JerryTexas52
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first cruise with Viking but we have sailed on two river cruises previously with another cruise line. We enjoyed this experience very much. From the first day, the crew was exceptionally caring and friendly. Our rooms were kept spotless and in wonderful order. The food we received at each meal was like fine dining. The port excursions were well organized and all we needed was ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

I Love Viking!!

Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
laschef
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Viking is definitely the best. We did the Danube… Budapest to Passau. We originally flew to Prague and spent several days there and then took the train to Budapest to pick up the ship. To begin with the service was exceptional. Everyone, from guest services to the folks who cleaned our room, went above and beyond our expectations. We especially liked our waiters. They knew us by name and were at ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Beautiful Danube River

Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
lhiggy
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

What a beautiful cruise down the Danube, started in Passau Germany to Budapest Hungary. The weather was perfect for us, sunny every day with nice temperatures. Only had to wear a coat one morning for a few hours. Viking suite accommodations are spacious, fresh fruit and sweets every day along with a fridge stocked with beer, wine, soda and champagne. Nice large veranda to sit out and drink your ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Excellent cruise. Great service. Nice & relax itinerary.

Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
tq525
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I wanted to try a river cruise for the first time. We booked Viking 7-8 day Danube Waltz cruise and were on the Viking Ingvi. We were very satisfied with the whole cruise, starting from the inbound flight, to transfers, to embarkation, along all the stops, the disembarkation, and post-cruise extension. Onboard services were excellent, from breakfasts, to lunches, and dinners, as well ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Amazing Trip!

Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
peggy412
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I had planned to go on this cruise with a group of friends in 2021. We ended up re-scheduling to March 2022. Half of the group decided not to go again, but my sister-in-law and I decided we wanted to go. I am so happy we did! Our cruise ended up being a very small group of people and one of the first of the season. Viking has excellent service but with such a small group it was almost one ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: French Balcony Superior

