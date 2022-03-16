|Cabins
|Dining
|Entertainment
|Public Rooms
|Fitness Recreation
|Family
|Enrichment
|Service
|Value For Money
pbrn55
10+ Cruises
•
Age 60s
Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - All
Sail Date: May 2022
Cabin Type: Veranda Superior
Traveled with disabled person
Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - River Cruise
Sail Date: May 2022
Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - River Cruise
Sail Date: April 2022
Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom
Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - River Cruise
Sail Date: April 2022
Cabin Type: French Balcony
Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - River Cruise
Sail Date: April 2022
Cabin Type: French Balcony
Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - River Cruise
Sail Date: April 2022
Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom
Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - River Cruise
Sail Date: March 2022
Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom
Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - River Cruise
Sail Date: March 2022
Cabin Type: Veranda Suite
Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - River Cruise
Sail Date: March 2022
Cabin Type: Veranda Suite
Review for Viking Ingvi to Europe - River Cruise
Sail Date: March 2022
Cabin Type: French Balcony Superior