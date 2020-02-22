  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Royal Caribbean Rhapsody of the Seas Cruise Reviews

3.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1474 reviews
53 Awards
Formal night
Constant rust. Never seen a cruise ship so poorly maintained.
Banisters worn to bare wood throughout the ship
Cabin cabinet finish worn to bare wood.
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
1474 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money

Filters

1-10 of 1,474 Royal Caribbean Rhapsody of the Seas Cruise Reviews

Covid testing

Review for Rhapsody of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Jimbo63249
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Royal Caribbean have now introduced a fifty five dollar covid testing for every passenger doing a back to back cruise. Although it had cost us sixty euros for both of us to get a covid test at Rome airport to embark on the cruise in the first place, RCL have now introduced this extortionate charge for passengers doing a back to back cruise (two one week cruises in our case). So please be aware of ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Lots of work to be done

Review for Rhapsody of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Bobtrace
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

I apologize in advance for the length of this review. We chose this cruise due to the ports of call and based on the past experience we had on a Royal Caribbean Med cruise. Unfortunately, this time paled in comparison to our previous trip. I recognize that this was the first sailing of Rhapsody of the Seas since Covid but being as it was the last ship in the RC fleet to launch, you would have ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Western Caribbean March 2020

Review for Rhapsody of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
check1
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Chose to go with 2 couples. Never cruised with Royal Caribbean, they had. Overall the cruise experience was good. Food can be hit or miss. Service is very good, everyone is friendly and helpful. I would chose RC again. We were in a balcony cabin. Plenty of closet space, cannot say the same for shower space, just adequate. Take your own soap and shampoo. The one push container in shower didn’t suds ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Nice cruise

Review for Rhapsody of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
platinumdancer
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Decided to try a cruise out of Tampa since we just moved close by. It was a smaller ship than we’re used to but we had a really nice cruise. We traveled with some good friends from out of town and it was their first cruise. The itinerary was really nice, Key West, Grand Cayman, Cozumel, and Costa Maya. Key West was beautiful sight seeing but pricey shopping. Grand Cayman was just ok for us. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Just off the Rhapsody of the Seas March 7, 2020

Review for Rhapsody of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
DntlGal
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We live in St. Petersburg so going on a cruise out of Tampa is easy for us. It's been a few years since we left from Tampa so thought it would be fun seeing the new lights on the Skyway Bridge while going under it. The lights did not turn on till we were near the bridge but the sunset was beautiful to see. We were on the Harmony of the Seas in December so I must admit going from a huge ship with ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Nice but a few issues

Review for Rhapsody of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Kazie22
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

ROS was nice ship but a bit laid back. Cruise had lots of retired folks Crew was good. The food was average. Casino ok but way too long to wait for servers. Tendering was a nightmare. Some of it was the weather and the waves. But it was frustrating. The cabin was fine. Could use a bit of refresh. I think entertainment was average not really impressed with on board activities. I ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Junior Suite Accessible

A Wonderful Week - Rhapsody of the Seas February 29 2020

Review for Rhapsody of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
JanieKid82
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My cruise was booked before and taken during the crazy cruise industry panic. This was my 14th cruise. Various lines. Arrival at the Tampa Cruise Terminal...couldn't say more positive things enough about it. I was at the sidewalk at 10:40 am with luggage handlers and onboard by 11:20 am. having my first drink on my Deluxe Beverage Package. The week was wonderful. All staff was ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Relaxing Child free Cruise

Review for Rhapsody of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Mike.S
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We choose the cruise as we were keen to revisit one of Royal Caribbean's smaller ships and wanted to visit Key West and being just the 2 of us wanted to cruise out of peak holiday season. Embarkation was the best we've ever experienced, 10 minutes after arrival we were on board, fantastic, no queues getting to the port or at check in. Being a smaller ship it doesn't have all the bells and ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Junior Suite Accessible

Not Disappointed

Review for Rhapsody of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Cphllps
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I (64 and 63 years young) traveled to Tampa Friday night, stayed at the Hampton Inn Avion Park. The hotel was nice and offered free breakfast. Request a room on the side opposite the airport and highway. We used Lyft to get to port and requested a stop at Target on Dale Mabry Hwy to buy wine and Pepsi. Note the Target in on the second level above Whole Foods. We arrived at port ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

RHAPSODY OF THE SEAS - not my first choice.

Review for Rhapsody of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Joyontheseas
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I last sailed on this ship about 2 years ago. Embarkation and leaving the ship was easy and without long lines. Many guests now do the 'self assist' and carry their own luggage off. This is a smaller ship than I usually sail on. It is compact, well decorated and comfortable. My cabin (junior suite) was excellent, my stateroom attendant even more so. Not having a Coastal Kitchen, I ate in ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Junior Suite Accessible

