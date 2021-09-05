  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Viking Hlin Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
170 reviews
We are at Kinderdijk, Netherlands
Great service always
On the boat deck
Local scenery en route to The Black Forest.
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.7
Very Good
170 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Amazing Rhine River Cruise
"The food was excellent and the chef was very good in describing the meals he created to give us the flavor of the area.The cabin was cleaned daily and the stewards took very good care of us...."Read More
Tajuanie avatar

Tajuanie

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 170 Viking Hlin Cruise Reviews

Very well organized, great staff and crew

Review for Viking Hlin to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
taylorp406
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Very well organized, great staff and crew. Every effort was made to make our cruise comfortable and enlightening. Tours were educational and well scripted, some guides were better informed than others but that is to be expected. Food, servings and staff in the dining area were friendly and very accommodating to our needs. Housekeeping was very good also, a few minor snafus that were ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: French Balcony Superior

Excellent Viking Experience, as always.

Review for Viking Hlin to Europe - All

User Avatar
dananelson38
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Our Viking cruise on the Rhine (Amsterdam to Basel) was lovely. Viking provides unmatched service and and accommodations. We did the pre-cruise extension in Amsterdam and Viking handled our delay due to flights perfectly and had representatives waiting to deliver us to our hotel. The free time in Amsterdam was very nice. We did have a disappointing tour guide on the Viking arranged tour. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Exceeded all expectations!

Review for Viking Hlin to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
jennwraspir
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

I’m a seasoned traveler. I’ve been on several cruises with multiple cruise lines. Each have their pros and many have an abundance of cons. This was my first trip on a Viking ship and I will say I was skeptical upon boarding that they would exceed my expectations. I had read a lot about how great they were, but until I see it, I won’t believe it. Our cruise started on May 15 from Basel to ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Fabulous, beyond expectations!

Review for Viking Hlin to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
1stcruise2022
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We choose this particular cruise as the date aligned with when we wanted to travel, and we loved the areas of Germany that were visited. Even though we had previously visited some of the stops, the Viking excursions showed us new things that we’d previously not experienced. The Hlin crew were very professional, knowledgeable, always accessible and helpful. The onboard food options were delicious ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Amazing Rhine River Cruise

Review for Viking Hlin to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Tajuanie
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to take a river cruise and see some of Europe's sights. We were not disappointed. The shore excursions were informative and interesting. The cathedrals were magnificent and beautiful. The gothic architecture was memorable as were the stained glass windows. The guides were friendly and knowledgeable and added to the charm of the trip. The crew of the Hlin were top notch in their service ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Rhine river

Review for Viking Hlin to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Malyon
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Rhine river cruise: We chose this cruise for our 40th wedding anniversary celebration Disappointed that testing for Covid required Everytime we got up in the dining room, they were there with a mask to put on The food was excellent. Also, we were never notified when people tested positive on the boat. I feel it was our right if we had been sitting with them at dining. There was allot ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Excellent in every way

Review for Viking Hlin to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
jhessdvm
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This was our first cruise of any kind, delayed two years by the pandemic. We did not book air travel or pre/post cruise extensions with Viking so this review applies solely to the Rhine cruise and Viking's customer service. All experiences with Viking were truly excellent. From the moment we stepped on the boat, everyone we met with Viking made us feel welcome, learned our names and did everything ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

A Brave New World

Review for Viking Hlin to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
C02
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our first European river cruise; we chose Viking because of its reputation and reviews. I must say Viking DID NOT disappoint! Despite traveling during a time when COVID-19 was concerning, I & my traveling friends felt confident and safe traveling aboard Viking Hiln. The staff was professional, friendly, and capable! I especially appreciated that there were only 82 guests aboard; it was a ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Get ready for a great no worries vacation.

Review for Viking Hlin to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
dprentler
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

As the title states the only worry we had was boarding the plane in Springfield Missouri. Viking is waiting for you just outside the security area at the Basel airport. We booked a the two day pre-trip extension in Basel and the hostess was amazing going out of her way to take care of our needs. We give her a grade of A plus. After our extension we were bused to our ship where we were greeted by ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Stellar first river cruise

Review for Viking Hlin to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
EWO
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had wanted to travel with Viking for year. Finally booked our first river cruise for 2020, which was rescheduled during the pandemic. Everything lived up to and surpassed our expectations. Wonderful, caring crew! Fabulous food at every venue. We enjoyed our late- night visits to Mamsen's for split pea soup and the burgers at the Pool Grille were wonderful. High tea was a lovely treat! ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Find a Viking Hlin Cruise from $1,999

Other Viking River Ship Cruise Reviews
Viking Jarl Cruise Reviews
Viking Jarl Cruise Reviews
Viking Astrild Cruise Reviews
Viking Tor Cruise Reviews
Viking Ve Cruise Reviews
Viking Egdir Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.