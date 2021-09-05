"The food was excellent and the chef was very good in describing the meals he created to give us the flavor of the area.The cabin was cleaned daily and the stewards took very good care of us...."Read More
Very well organized, great staff and crew.
Every effort was made to make our cruise comfortable and enlightening.
Tours were educational and well scripted, some guides were better informed than others but that is to be expected.
Food, servings and staff in the dining area were friendly and very accommodating to our needs.
Housekeeping was very good also, a few minor snafus that were ...
Our Viking cruise on the Rhine (Amsterdam to Basel) was lovely. Viking provides unmatched service and and accommodations. We did the pre-cruise extension in Amsterdam and Viking handled our delay due to flights perfectly and had representatives waiting to deliver us to our hotel. The free time in Amsterdam was very nice. We did have a disappointing tour guide on the Viking arranged tour. We ...
I’m a seasoned traveler. I’ve been on several cruises with multiple cruise lines. Each have their pros and many have an abundance of cons. This was my first trip on a Viking ship and I will say I was skeptical upon boarding that they would exceed my expectations. I had read a lot about how great they were, but until I see it, I won’t believe it.
Our cruise started on May 15 from Basel to ...
We choose this particular cruise as the date aligned with when we wanted to travel, and we loved the areas of Germany that were visited. Even though we had previously visited some of the stops, the Viking excursions showed us new things that we’d previously not experienced. The Hlin crew were very professional, knowledgeable, always accessible and helpful. The onboard food options were delicious ...
We wanted to take a river cruise and see some of Europe's sights. We were not disappointed. The shore excursions were informative and interesting. The cathedrals were magnificent and beautiful. The gothic architecture was memorable as were the stained glass windows. The guides were friendly and knowledgeable and added to the charm of the trip. The crew of the Hlin were top notch in their service ...
Rhine river cruise: We chose this cruise for our 40th wedding anniversary celebration
Disappointed that testing for Covid required
Everytime we got up in the dining room, they were there with a mask to put on
The food was excellent. Also, we were never notified when people tested positive on the boat. I feel it was our right if we had been sitting with them at dining. There was allot ...
This was our first cruise of any kind, delayed two years by the pandemic. We did not book air travel or pre/post cruise extensions with Viking so this review applies solely to the Rhine cruise and Viking's customer service. All experiences with Viking were truly excellent. From the moment we stepped on the boat, everyone we met with Viking made us feel welcome, learned our names and did everything ...
This was our first European river cruise; we chose Viking because of its reputation and reviews. I must say Viking DID NOT disappoint! Despite traveling during a time when COVID-19 was concerning, I & my traveling friends felt confident and safe traveling aboard Viking Hiln. The staff was professional, friendly, and capable! I especially appreciated that there were only 82 guests aboard; it was a ...
As the title states the only worry we had was boarding the plane in Springfield Missouri. Viking is waiting for you just outside the security area at the Basel airport. We booked a the two day pre-trip extension in Basel and the hostess was amazing going out of her way to take care of our needs. We give her a grade of A plus. After our extension we were bused to our ship where we were greeted by ...
We had wanted to travel with Viking for year. Finally booked our first river cruise for 2020, which was rescheduled during the pandemic. Everything lived up to and surpassed our expectations. Wonderful, caring crew! Fabulous food at every venue. We enjoyed our late- night visits to Mamsen's for split pea soup and the burgers at the Pool Grille were wonderful. High tea was a lovely treat! ...