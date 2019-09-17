This is our 3rd trip with Viking River Cruses. They have never left us down with any part of our adventure. From the waiting staff at the airport to welcome us and get us to our transportation to the ship. Or the staff getting us to the airport and making sure we don't have any problems getting through security on our way home. The staff on the Hermod including Hans the Captain and his wife first ...
I wanted to arrive before embarking to see the tulips in bloom and to explore Amsterdam.. Food was fine. Did not care for the included wines. Service was very good. The leisure group excursions were greatly appreciated. In summary, I felt the cruise to be consistent with other Viking cruises we have enjoyed. The trip to the Windmills was terrific. The bar staff was exceptional. Some ...
We had a most wonderful cruise aboard the Viking Hermod. We had wanted to take a cruise focusing on the Christmas markets as well as seeing historical sites and this was perfect. The included walking tours of the port towns were led by local guides and were very informative and enjoyable. We were extremely fortunate to be able to experience the Christmas Markets as they had been able to open ...
We have traveled with Viking Many times, and they alway do a great job making our trips great!!! Christmas 2021 was a struggle, with countries shutting down and opening up, so we ended up on this trip pretty last minute, Viking did a great job working around all the problems that seemed to pop up at anytime! They could not have made any money on this trip, with only 34 cruisers, but Viking did ...
This was my second Viking cruise and, again, I was not disappointed. The staff was super, the food was delicious, and the sites were wonderful. We made some wonderful new friends along the way. Because of the docking locations of the ship, I was able to explore on my own whenever I wanted. I loved Cologne, but I was disappointed that since we arrived on a Sunday, many of the shops were closed; ...
A European River Cruise was a "bucket list" item for us, and it exceeded our expectations. Staff members were always friendly and helpful. I was pleased to learn that some were being considered for promotions.
We enjoyed the itinerary. Future cruisers should be aware that some ports are not easy for anyone with difficulty or pain from walking. Viking did offer an "easy" version of many ...
We have been to Europe many times, always on our own itinerary, but we had always wanted to go on a River Cruise...this one was perfect, as we celebrated our Anniversary.
Viking and the Crew on the Hermod was Spot On. There is not one negative thing I can say. The Walking tours in the morning, were very informative, giving us a taste to return to some of the cities, and we really enjoyed the ...
We had been considering a river cruise for several years and after quite a bit of research and talking with others that had been on Viking Cruises previously, some multiple times, we decided that Viking was definitely the right choice for us. We took advantage of the 2 for 1 pricing and a great deal on airfare.
We selected the 7 Night Danube Waltz Cruise with two extra nights at the beginning, ...
We chose this cruise because of its location, the Danube, and being able to sleep in the same place every night.We have taken bus tours before this trip. Most of all we chose this Viking cruise because everyone who had taken this cruise spoke very highly of it.The ship was a marvelous five star hotel, especially the cabin. We were very impressed with the regional food and tried it most nights.The ...
Our first river cruise, Passau to Budapest aboard the Hermod. Overall very pleased with the cruise. We did the pre-cruise in Prague, everything was well organized by Viking. The tree days gave us time to adjust to the time change before boarding the boat. The Viking included excursions in Prague and on the boat were top-notch, their fleet of buses were noteworthy for cleanliness and ...