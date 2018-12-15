  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Gullveig Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
117 reviews
Our great waiter Atilla!
My wife and I.
My sister and her husband.
Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
117 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Excellent ship, courteous friendly staff, and a great way to travel, seeing many different places.
"The ship was beautifully maintained, the staff always friendly, helpful and cheerful.Before the evening meal there was a very interesting and helpful Port Talk that advised us what was on the agenda the next day...."Read More
CaptainLola avatar

CaptainLola

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

White-glove service from embarkation to airport delivery

Review for Viking Gullveig to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Pleaseusethisusername
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

The main reason my wife and I took this cruise was to see the Passion Play in Oberammergau. However, Viking showed themselves to be a first-class river cruise company all the way. We had elected to come to Rome two weeks before the cruise started, so our independent travel ended when we walked into the Hilton-Munich Park Hotel. From that minute until Viking's representatives put us in front of ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Traveled with disabled person

Excellent ship, courteous friendly staff, and a great way to travel, seeing many different places.

Review for Viking Gullveig to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
CaptainLola
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose Viking as having travelled with them before, we knew what to expect and were not disappointed. We had every confidence that the 'Covid management' was under control, and we felt perfectly 'safe'. The ship was beautifully maintained, the staff always friendly, helpful and cheerful. The food was excellent, a good variety and always some locally themed dishes. Before the evening meal ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Absolutely wonderful!

Review for Viking Gullveig to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
NJTim
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Everything about this cruise was amazing, including the pre- and post- extensions in Prague and Budapest respectively. The crew was wonderful. They took care of our every need and provided those small touches and crater comforts that you just don't see much any more. Deborah, our cruise program director, was fantastic. She dealt with every personal request with grace and humor. The tour ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

A Viking cruise to remember!

Review for Viking Gullveig to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
LoveViking1
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Everything about this cruise was delightful! Needless to say, the food and the service was excellent, (special thanks to the Chef, Beatrice, Fred, Andrea, and Candy) and the all the Viking staff were so friendly and helpful. I love the educational aspects of our journey, and we thought Irina in Prague was the most knowledgable tour guide we have ever had the pleasure of following. The chance to ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Excellent way to see Europe

Review for Viking Gullveig to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
The_Great_Escape
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Background Information: This was my 68 cruise cruising on 13 different cruise lines that include Carnival, Norwegian, Royal Caribbean, Princess, Holland America, Disney, Costa, Cunard, Viking, MSC, and Celebrity. This was my first cruise on Viking. I am 48 years old. We cruised on Viking Gullveig doing the Romantic Danube Itinerary the beginning of November starting in Nurnberg, Germany and ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Great trip for a reunion

Review for Viking Gullveig to Europe - All

User Avatar
wsiefke
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I did not arrive early enough to explore Budapest. I had been there twice before and he didn't get off work early. The airport pickup, embarkation and disembarkation were very smooth and on time. I didn't realize the ship departed on the 13th while we toured and had arranged to meet a friend who lives in town after lunch but had to cancel that. Now to be clear, we've sailed on 15 ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Our First Viking Experience

Review for Viking Gullveig to Europe - All

User Avatar
jkirklen
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We had heard good things about Viking and decided one of the Danube cruises would be a great place for this type of cruise. It exceeded our expectations. We enjoyed the excursions and appreciated that so many were included in the trip. The tour guides were outstanding. The food was wonderful and we liked the regional options at various locations along the way. Having beer/wine included with ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

First River Cruise - but not the last!

Review for Viking Gullveig to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
jmartyc
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

My wife and I have always wanted to take a river cruise, and we have always heard that Viking was the best, but this cruise exceeded everything we had heard as well as exceeding our expectations. We went on this cruise with my sister and her husband. All the crew were very friendly, but I will forever remember the wonderful cruise director and our excellent waiter Atilla. After a couple of ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Rushed and crowded

Review for Viking Gullveig to Europe - All

User Avatar
James7388
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Wanted to see Germany and Austria. The sights were beautiful, espcially Salzberg and Munich which cost extra, but we were rushed during the excursions with only 45 minutes of “free time”. Captain and manager were great but the front desk was unhelpful. The “store” only offers Viking items, no essentials. The tickets that Viking booked had ridiculously long layovers in Frankfort and a 3:30 am ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

First time with Viking--Excellent experience

Review for Viking Gullveig to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
DeboChicago
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was a family cruise, celebrating my mother-in-law's 80th birthday. There were 15 of us. A cruise was a great way to be together but not TOO together if folks needed their own space. We arrived in Budapest almost a week early and enjoyed exploring independently. We were pleasantly surprised by our cabin which was not super-spacious, but had enough space for us to fully unpack. The bed ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

