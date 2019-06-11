The Delling itinerary Rhone/Lyon to Avignon is amazing, although the first 2 nights you are not moving just in Lyon but that is fine as the locks and river scenery gets old pretty quickly. Also not enough rockers etc and folks tend to hog them, so it was great to have a balcony and watch the people go by. Each port was great, and each four escort was great, Suzie the mistress of ceremonies was ...
We chose this itinerary as we wanted to preface it with 5 nights on our in Paris. We paid the surcharge to have Viking handle the air arrangements. Be sure you check everything! On the return, Viking air desk had us with a 6 hour layover after an 8 hour transatlantic flight! I checked and there was an earlier flight with only a 95 minute layover. I insisted they make the change and they did. ...
I was very interested in the ports of call on this cruise. Many people still were not traveling so there were no crowds and all shore excursions were a delight. I especially enjoyed Lyon. Our local guide was excellent, even introducing us to the best candy shop and treating us to a sample. The walk of the Old City of Lyon was the highlight of my experience. The small passageways throughout the ...
I chose this cruise because I had been to Lyon once before but only for a day and I wanted to see more and I am a fan of French food, history, culture, wine and pretty much everything else. The stops were all wonderful and the tour guides quite good. The staff on the ship was observent and attentive, all spoke English (since my French is pretty creative that was helpful!). The wine and truffle ...
Beautiful part of France.
A wine tasting excursion In Beaujolais country. The Nouveau Beaujolais uncorked when we were visiting.
Year of Van Gogh and there was a wonderful day long excursion immersing in Van Gogh’s days in Arles.
A variety of affordable excursions were offered at each stop, including one included excursion at no additional cost. The three included excursions I took ...
We were invited by another family member to accompany them. We travel a lot but had never been on a river cruise or any kind of cruise before. It was wonderful! The Viking staff was extremely organized and all travel to and from airports and then each destination was executed perfectly and in an extremely timely manner! All the buses for transport were luxury. I have some food allergies and ...
Our cruise on the Delling down the Rhone from Lyon to Avignon had many excellent features (like service, food, and accommodations on the ship) but also some disappointments. There were about 185 passengers; any more would have been too many for us.
The first thing to be said about it is that there was very little cruising and a lot of walking and bus-riding. In retrospect, we suppose this was ...
We chose this Viking cruise because we love France. We had never taken a river cruise before, only ocean cruises, but we thoroughly enjoyed the entire experience. Our friends had taken several riverboat cruises with Viking and suggested we go. We liked the smaller boat and the fact that there were less than 200 guests, making it more intimate. The service on the Viking Delling was superb, the free ...
We chose this cruise because we have always wanted to explore that portion of France. It was our first river cruise and Viking cruise. For our cousins, it was their first cruise of any sort.
The trip was beyond our expectations. The food on the ship was excellent. The service was impeccable. Our matre'd was also a trained somalier so we used his expertise in wines of the region to explore ...
Staff was great. Services are excellent. Foods are excellent. Entertainment and ports excursions are adequate. We love the pre-extension in Nice with excellent excursions. The Viking staff there also were very helpful. Our flight came late and Viking host was there to greet us and helped to process the hotel room and the following day excursions. The whole trip would be great if our cabin were not ...