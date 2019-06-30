  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Viking Buri Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
146 reviews
The staircase tower of Maison du Crible (“The House of the Sieve”), more commonly known as La Tour Rose ("The Pink Tower"), built in the 16th century, reportedly by the Italian architect Sebastiano Serlio of Bologna (as seen from the courtyard on the walking tour of Lyon)
vineyard chateaus
dog at his water bowl
vineyard dog
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
146 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Best Trip Ever
"I touched where the stones had been hand hewed so that a bump protruded to keep them in place.The regular guided tours were fascinating, and so were the extra tours which went into more depth...."Read More
Billsie avatar

Billsie

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 146 Viking Buri Cruise Reviews

Best Trip Ever

Review for Viking Buri to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Billsie
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

There was nothing to complain about. The food was varied and exceptional, reflecting the region. For the unadventurous there was standard American food also. The regular guided tours were fascinating, and so were the extra tours which went into more depth. The service was exceptional; I will probably never be treated quite that way again unless I take another Viking River Cruise. The staff ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Overall wonderful experience. Viking took care of details we just enjoyed

Review for Viking Buri to Europe - All

User Avatar
halpili
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Had never been to France and we were able to add 3 day visits to Paris and Nice on either end of the cruise. Viking still took care of us on these extensions and had set up great tours and experiences like lunch in Canne. The boat and its crew were exceptional and our every need was taken care of. We had great local tour guides in every port and the experiences into the cities and immersion ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Great cruise...no thanks to Covid

Review for Viking Buri to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
sdlandis
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This is probably our fifth or sixth cruise with Viking. Needless to say, we really do like their ships, their staff, pricing and their professionalism. It would take a lot to get us to switch to another river cruise line. We thoroughly enjoyed our cruise in Provence earlier this year. Lots of very interesting sights and information to learn about the history of this part of France. The only ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: French Balcony Superior

Great trip

Review for Viking Buri to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
annem2
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Wanted to see France, this cruise was a great way to see the river area. I have booked another cruise in a different area of France to see next, so I was a very happy customer. I did not rate the family and fitness areas of the cruise very highly, but the cruise does intend to rate highly in these areas. I got lots of exercise each day walking around different parts of France and to me the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Carefree Autumn Cruising on the Rhône

Review for Viking Buri to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Ah_cruises
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Could there be a better way to explore southern France, from the Lyon to Avignon other than a VIking River Cruise? I don't think so. "Explore the world in comfort", says Viking, and it's true! Everything needed for a relaxing cruise holiday is here: soothing, Scandinavian-inspired longship décor, world-class cuisine, impeccable service from friendly, well-trained staff and interesting shore ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Viking never disappoints

Review for Viking Buri to Europe - All

User Avatar
patricia.schmaltz
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our third Viking.. after the Danube at Christmas (fabulous!) and the Rhine Getaway. We recommend Viking to all friends and family, as the experience is as close to perfect as you can get. From the preplanning and attentive calls when we had questions, to the air travel they handled, it all went smoothly. The trip itself was lovely! We were lucky with great weather the entire week. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: French Balcony Superior

Would Recommend Viking to Anyone

Review for Viking Buri to Europe - All

User Avatar
Gail Buchanan
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

The crew on this ship seemed to go out of their way to make the cruise as enjoyable as possible for all the passengers. There were quite a few unexpected occurrences they had to deal with ( like a train strike the day the pre-cruise people were supposed to come from Paris to Lyon to board the ship). They just hired a bus to bring them and then greeted them with campaign and an apology. Another ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Perfection in every way - cannot wait to do another Viking cruise

Review for Viking Buri to Europe - All

User Avatar
La Serena
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We selected this cruise solely because of the dates and location. And we would could not have selected a more perfect experience. The crew was magnificent; attentive, friendly, cheerful, kind, and seemed to enjoy their work experience as much as we enjoyed our vacation. Our cabin, a veranda state room, was compact but comfortable and beautifully appointed. The food was lovely, with choices to ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Behold the French

Review for Viking Buri to Europe - All

User Avatar
elcraig
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Behold the French by Craig Parker Start at Privas, in a rustic chateau Nathalie and Camille's nuptial bliss Take a short break from mad life on the go Castles and promises, sealed with a kiss Here among stonework with high spires and walls Solemn vows spoken to bell towers and cries Where are answers when the heart softly calls Rhone-Alpes Mountains sit in shady ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

AMAZING Voyage!

Review for Viking Buri to Europe - All

User Avatar
mlovestennis
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We did a pre cruise to Paris and had a MARVELOUS time. Super tour of Paris too. We then headed to Lyon by train....no concerns!!! They bused us to the ship and we got on board with a lovely lunch. Only problem, the temps in Europe were outrageous! 100 degrees plus most of the trip! We drank LOADS of water needless to say!!! Our cabin was small but we were very comfortable. We had a ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Find a Viking Buri Cruise from $2,199

Other Viking River Ship Cruise Reviews
Viking Ra Cruise Reviews
Viking Ra Cruise Reviews
Viking Einar Cruise Reviews
Viking Vilhjalm Cruise Reviews
Viking Atla Cruise Reviews
Viking Torgil Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.