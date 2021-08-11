  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Alsvin Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
122 reviews
Last night on the ship. Delighting in all we've seen, who we've met, and what we've done!
Enjoying an excursion to Bratislava.
Sunset views of the Danube from the Aquavit Terrace!
Eiffel Tower at night
Cruiser Rating
4.7
Very Good
122 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Great cruise
"The program director was particularly good.Very informative, good guides...."Read More
Whateverwhy avatar

Whateverwhy

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Three Rivers Cruise

Review for Viking Alsvin to Europe - All

User Avatar
Happycruiser67
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We had not been abroad for a couple of years and chose to go with Viking as we have always had wonderful holidays with them. The Three Rivers cruise took us from Nuremberg on the Main, along the Rhine into Moselle ending at Trier. Over the 8 days we stopped at lovely German towns including Bamberg, Wurzberg, beautiful Heidelberg (where we had lunch with students from the University), Mainz, ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Beauty, variety, and relaxation.

Review for Viking Alsvin to Europe - All

User Avatar
SusyQ123
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose the Romantic Danube cruise because we wanted to explore some countries in Europe where we'd never been and the itinerary of Hungary, Slovakia, Austria and Germany really filled the bill. We were especially drawn to Budapest because of Viking's advertising of their cruise ship floating by the Hungarian Parliament Building and the beauty of the Danube. We were not disappointed and loved the ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Very Nice

Review for Viking Alsvin to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
AZCruiser57
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We did on-our-own excursions before and after in Bavaria and Budapest and thoroughly enjoyed these. Particularly Munich old town, Rothenburg, and Budapest. We stayed at Platzl Hotel in Munich, easy walking distance to Hofbrauhaus, the English Gardens, and many great restaurants. We stayed at Hotel Sonne in Rothenburg, such a fascinating town. We stayed at Hotel Barcelo in Budapest, such a neat ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Great cruise

Review for Viking Alsvin to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Whateverwhy
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I enjoyed this cruise very much. We started off with the Prague/Nuremberg extension. Very informative, good guides. There were great guides at every excursion on the trip. Our onboard experience was great also...food, amenities, staff. I was particularly happy with the help at the airport in Hungary. The program director was particularly good. He was great at the organizing and very easy to work ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Paris delight

Review for Viking Alsvin to Europe - All

User Avatar
Mooney fan
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to experience both Prague and Paris which is why we chose this cruise. Viking always does a nice job of taking care of their clients and it held true again. We especially enjoyed the e-bike excursion in Germany. The 2 gentlemen who were our guides/caretakers were very pleasant and showed us much. The trip to Giverny was quite nice and lovely. Unfortunately, it was a crowded place as ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Treated as a Guest, not a customer

Review for Viking Alsvin to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Cruise in Style
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Seeking a 10-14 day cruise in Europe we selected Paris to Prague with 2 other couples. We were in Ireland through the 18th, chose an agenda that matched our timing and brought us to interesting towns, historic sights, and the beauty of Paris, Germany, Prague. We were not thrilled that most of the towns in Germany required an hour to hour and a half bus ride from the river, this was not clear in ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Our First Viking Cruise

Review for Viking Alsvin to Europe - All

User Avatar
GBLarry
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had been assured by friends and family that Viking was the best and most reliable company to work with, and it turned out to be true. We were greeted and escorted by the 'Red Shirt Brigade' at each and every stop from our arrival to final departure. A well organized effort to keep us all on schedule and together. Our crew was most gracious and helpful. The Captain was informative and ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Paris to Prague in Luxury

Review for Viking Alsvin to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
DACAL6604
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We had heard good things about Viking River Cruises and so we wanted to try one for ourselves. The itinerary included a few Days in Paris at the start of the holiday and was back-ended by a few days in Prague. Firstly Viking did not disappoint in all areas. The ship, service, food, tours, and staff all provided a 5 star experience. When we could not keep to our original itinerary due to ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Amazing cruise

Review for Viking Alsvin to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Scubagirl22
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was our first river cruise and Viking came highly recommended. We were not disappointed. The daily COVID testing was not difficult, as others had said it would be and we were updated daily during our afternoon gathering of results. The food and wine was amazing and the vegetarian in our group was catered to at every meal. The staff went above aboard on every level, from the time we boarded ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Traveled with disabled person

Wonderful time on our first river cruise!

Review for Viking Alsvin to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
eids
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Very good service from the Viking staff starting at the Paris airport. Easy bus ride to our hotel. Hotel LeMeridien in Paris was very nice. Good restaurant as well. Tour of the city was top notch. Lots of time to explore on our own at times. Wonderful getting up close to the Eiffel Tower. Smooth motor coach ride to Luxembourg where our visit to the American WW2 cemetery was a real highlight ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

