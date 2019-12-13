We recently completed a 7 day cruise on the Crystal. We travel as a group of friends and one of our fellow travelers is a travel professional who puts together our trips which is how we were introduced to Celestyal. I had some reservations prior after reading the reviews but all I can say is either Celestyal listened and made changes or maybe things are just getting back to normal post pandemic. ...
We choose this cruise because our travel agent suggested it to my husband and I (74 and 65).
We booked right before Covid hit and May 14, 2022 we finally were able to go.
It was great all and all. The ship was great and most of the workers were wonderful! We especially enjoyed the smaller ship experience and the ports we visited in Greece and Turkey.
Our cabin was spotless: ALWAYS. Cabin ...
Great itinerary, staff, food and ship. Despite the COVID nonsense, we had a good time. We enjoyed the schedule and especially the service and quality in the dining room. The COVID trackers they issued us were left in the room. The pre boarding testing was stupid given our vaccinations.
Patmos was an unexpected gem. We had wanted to visit Ephesus again but Patmos was a nice alternative. ...
I had the pleasure of cruising on this ship in June 2021. It is very affordable with the inclusive drinks package and included shore excursions.
It had rigid Covid 19 rules.
The ship has no pretensions of being 5 star but having previously sailed on luxury ships I have no reservations in stating that this was one of my best ever cruises.
The reason; the crew as every member that I ...
For those people looking for the bells and whistles of a large ship, do not look here. However if your looking to see parts of the world that are on your bucket list, then come on this cruise! Yes, ship is small, little older, but for the price and what's included it was definitely worth it, despite what was going on in the world. We were the last ship to go to most ports due to the Corona ...
Last May, 2019, my wife and her siblings took a Greek island cruise on this very ship, which included Ephesus among the included excursions. I stayed home and took care of the dog. So effusive of her praise for the cruise and the included excursions, we decided to repeat the cruise this year. Celestyal offered a fantastic Black Friday cruise deal including drinks, gratuities, and three paid ...
We chose this 7 days cruise because of the ports - Cairo, Jerusalem/Bethlehem, Cyprus, Rhodes and Ephesus. We also chose it because of the great value for what we paid as the price included 3 excursions (Cairo, Rhodes and Ephesus), gratuities and drinks (albeit you could also pay for “premium drinks”).
We had read the reviews on the Celestyal Crystal and had “lowered the bar” for our ...
The focus was on visiting many antiquities sites which was the main reason we selected this cruise package. Celestyal provided an excellent experience at a good value. Not a new ship or a large ship (900 passengers capacity?) with all the offerings you'd find on larger luxury boats but we found the Crystal to be very adequate for this type of cruise. Clean and well maintained throughout, friendly ...
My husband is a travel consultant and found out about this cruise at a training. We have always wanted to visit these amazing destinations...Greece, Egypt, Israel, Cyprus, Turkey and Rhodes. The ship was not the newest, but extremely clean. The people working on the ship were extremely friendly. Although there were people from many countries on the ship English was used for announcements, ...
I selected this cruise as I live in Cyprus and I could join the ship in Limassol. I actually went on the bus from Paphos to Limassol. A whopping 4 euros.
It sounded good in the brochure. I was a little dubious, as the price was low.
And living in Cyprus, I expected the organisation would be rather slipshod.
How wrong can you be !!! I had an excellent time.
Being a widower, I was ...