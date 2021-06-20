"We went through numerous locks on our Danube cruise so we knew the drill: the boat moves slowly into the lock and ties up to a set of floating moorings; the back gate of the lock closes; water is slowly released from the lock, dropping us 80 to 100 feet; the front gate opens and we sail into the lower Columbia.Deck 1 (“Explorer” Deck) contains the Show Lounge (venue for almost all of the evening activities as well as lectures), the Astoria Dining Room (the only formal dining room on board), public restrooms, the Purser’s Desk, and a small gift shop...."Read More
Staff worked very hard to please the guests. The crew continually displayed great enthusiasm and many wore more than one hat--and wore them well. Cabin was comfortable. Dining room food was very good for the most part with enough variety for a week on board. Excursions were somewhat limited due to inclement weather and location. Talented musical entertainers. Our first river cruise after ...
We live in the Pacific Northwest, so we are familiar with much of the territory that we visited, but we wanted to see it from the rivers. Our special interests were the history and geology. Since we know the area, we did not take many of the special (extra charge) excursions, but the one that we did take...the jetboat into Hells Canyon...was a highlight of the trip for us! We highly recommend ...
Our cruise trip began with a night at the beautiful Historic Davenport hotel in Spokane Oregon. We boarded the American Empress in Lewiston WA. We visited Hells Canyon then Richland, The Dallas, Stevenson, Astoria and disembarked in Vancouver WA. The ship was lovely and food, service and entertainment were good. In each port we found interesting and/or scenic things to see and do - and ...
In midst of wave of new Covid cases, safety is not a big concern. They spray the luggage, but mask enforcement is minimal if at all. It has been shown that contacting Covid from surfaces is at the bottom of the list. No social distancing in any venue. Supposedly they follow state law when docked and on land, but not when moving on water. If you need mask protection when at the dock, you ...
My mom and I got back two weeks ago from the Columbia river cruise through the Pacific Northwest (Oregon and Washington) with the American Queen Voyages Company. We were initially booked on this tour in April 2020 just before the world shut down. We have been dreaming of rebooking since then, and although we were somewhat nervous about cruising at this time, were reassured by the Co-Vid ...
(First, actual embarkation was in Clarkston, WA, but that port wasn't listed)
I wanted to take my first 'post-pandemic' cruise close to home, and always wanted to try a riverboat cruise. My wife had already been on most of their other itineraries, and always wanted a Snake/Columbia River cruise. She had 'Ruby' status on AQSC, so we chose this one, and in our preferred westbound, downriver ...
July 8-11: Pre-Cruise
First: my wife (“The Missus”) and I had a taste of river cruising almost a decade ago, sailing up the Danube on Ama Waterways. We had a fabulous time. But it’s a PITA to get from the West Coast to Europe. We’ve been on over forty ocean cruises on various cruise lines. We had never sailed the byways of North America. This was our reason to try American Queen. Not so ...
This was was my first river cruise, but I traveled with three others who had traveled with AQSC before and love river cruising, especially the HO-HO opportunities offered by AQSC. They agreed, this cruise was a letdown.
We sailed from Clarkston to Portland and I’d recommend that sailing, especially if you are a Lewis & Clark fan. You get to experience the changing scenery and follow their ...
This was the third actual cruise for the American Empress after the reopening. We started from Clarkston WA and sailed down the Snake and Columbia Rivers. The cruise was fairly full and the crew was slightly short handed. But the officers and assigned people filled in marvelously well. The cabins are small and compact on the Empress but most have private verandas. Food was American style, ...
Given the restrictions of Covid-19, we were very pleased to be seeing the Pacific Northwest.
We were confused when the initial embarkation staff did not seek our vaccination status, we had to insist to show it. The American Queen Steamboat Company did their best to maximize safety and minimize disruptions. The Columbia/Snake River experience has been educational and reaffirming of the ...