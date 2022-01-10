"We had a nice breakfast at the World Café Buffet and sat outside by the Infinity pool one last time.On the Colon Panama port call we didn’t do any tours, just went into the duty-free shop for a few minutes and headed back to the ship...."Read More
I chose this cruise because I had taken a Viking River Cruise several years ago and loved it. But this cruise has been a disaster. The arranged flights basically cut a day off the cruise up front. Then cancelled flights caused the flight to be rebooked to the next day AFTER the ship would have departed. But we protested to the airline and luckily got a flight several hours later. We checked ...
Originally, we choose the cruise to visit Moscow, St Petersburg and Tallin but decided to go ahead with the revised itinerary to Berlin and Gdańsk.
Arrival at the airport (Stockholm) was handled very well. We were met at the airport and our suitcases had already been collected. We were escorted to our private transfer and provided with towels and water. Embarkation through security and ...
I chose this cruise because of the St. Petersburg stop, which, of course, was cancelled because of the war in Ukraine. I had booked this cruise on Crystal for 2020. It was postponed to 2021 and then 2022. Crystal went bankrupt in January 2022. Having been on Viking on the Yangtze River Cruise, we thought we would try Viking on the same itinerary. This time we were on a Viking vessel (as opposed to ...
Having loved every Viking River Cruise we've ever been on, (and having been disappointed with other ocean cruise lines,) we decided to put Viking to the test. We could not be happier. Viking is a class act in every way!
We have been on less expensive cruises, but by the time they nickel and dime you to death, it comes out about even.
Viking gives you a free excursion at every ...
We chose this cruise because it had ports of call in countries we have not yet been able to visit. Unfortunately, we were not able to visit Estonia, Russia and Helsinki. This did not deter us from having a great time at the ports we did visit. We would have liked to not have the two additional nights in Oslo as we did the pre-cruise in Oslo. However it did give us the opportunity to see the ...
My husband’s grandmother was Swedish and I wanted him to see how beautiful Stockholm is. The added ports of Bornholm and Mariehamn were a nice addition as I would not have picked those as places to go. We started in Bergen and ended in Stockholm. As we hit each successive port there was more and more sunshine. We almost exclusively did the included tours and I thought they were great! The one tour ...
We had been looking forward to seeing St. Petersburg but understood why that stop had to be changed, of course, as well as Finland and Estonia. However the replacement stops were mostly unremarkable.
We still enjoyed the trip due to the excellent staff who were always kind and friendly making each day a joy. The entertainment was awesome! And the food was fantastic. We also very much ...
This cruise started as a river cruise but it was canceled twice so we opted for an ocean cruise. We heard viking was a notch above the rest which turned out not to be true. The cruise started out of San Juan we paid to transfers to and from the airport and were expecting an agent to meet us at the airport, nobody was there and not we are outside the security zone of the airport had to walk around ...
Viking took extreme care of us with their Covid protocols. The crew at Viking are exceptional across the board and treated us like family, top professionals all. The Viking Star always immaculate and luxurious, perfect size for a World Cruise......five star. Restaurants, cafes, room service are amazing, kudos to all chefs and galley staff and service. Excursion Team provided phenomenal ...
We actually boarded the world cruise on December 24th in Fort Lauderdale. Cruise Critic did not allow us to pick that as our sailinh date.
In regard to embarkation, I gave it a 3 star rating because the CDC got in the way of Viking's amazing COVID screening process. As a matter of fact, the CDC exposed us to a greater risk of COVID because they interfered with their own testing process. ...