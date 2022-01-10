  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Ocean Viking Star Cruise Reviews

5.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1902 reviews
69 Awards
From Included tour in Gdansk
View of Viking Star from our shore excursions.
Friends we made.
Vow Renewal
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
1902 reviews
Featured Review
Anniversary Cruise
"We had a nice breakfast at the World Café Buffet and sat outside by the Infinity pool one last time.On the Colon Panama port call we didn’t do any tours, just went into the duty-free shop for a few minutes and headed back to the ship...."Read More
oldskier avatar

oldskier

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

1-10 of 1,902 Viking Ocean Viking Star Cruise Reviews

The Viking Ocean Cruises do not have their act together

Review for Viking Star to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
HappilyRetired4424
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I chose this cruise because I had taken a Viking River Cruise several years ago and loved it. But this cruise has been a disaster. The arranged flights basically cut a day off the cruise up front. Then cancelled flights caused the flight to be rebooked to the next day AFTER the ship would have departed. But we protested to the airline and luckily got a flight several hours later. We checked ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

We're appreciative of your thoughtful review, HappilyRetired4424, and are sorry to hear of issues due to airline cancellations. Additionally, it's regrettable to learn aspects of pre-trip...

Sail Date: June 2022

Baltic Sea Cruise

Review for Viking Star to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
ArchieGunner
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Originally, we choose the cruise to visit Moscow, St Petersburg and Tallin but decided to go ahead with the revised itinerary to Berlin and Gdańsk. Arrival at the airport (Stockholm) was handled very well. We were met at the airport and our suitcases had already been collected. We were escorted to our private transfer and provided with towels and water. Embarkation through security and ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Amazing Food

Review for Viking Star to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
lygibney
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I chose this cruise because of the St. Petersburg stop, which, of course, was cancelled because of the war in Ukraine. I had booked this cruise on Crystal for 2020. It was postponed to 2021 and then 2022. Crystal went bankrupt in January 2022. Having been on Viking on the Yangtze River Cruise, we thought we would try Viking on the same itinerary. This time we were on a Viking vessel (as opposed to ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Viking is fabulous in every way!

Review for Viking Star to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
EndlessVacationer
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Having loved every Viking River Cruise we've ever been on, (and having been disappointed with other ocean cruise lines,) we decided to put Viking to the test. We could not be happier. Viking is a class act in every way! We have been on less expensive cruises, but by the time they nickel and dime you to death, it comes out about even. Viking gives you a free excursion at every ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Exceptional Experience

Review for Viking Star to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Bobfuria
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because it had ports of call in countries we have not yet been able to visit. Unfortunately, we were not able to visit Estonia, Russia and Helsinki. This did not deter us from having a great time at the ports we did visit. We would have liked to not have the two additional nights in Oslo as we did the pre-cruise in Oslo. However it did give us the opportunity to see the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Viking Homelands

Review for Viking Star to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Kroozl
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

My husband’s grandmother was Swedish and I wanted him to see how beautiful Stockholm is. The added ports of Bornholm and Mariehamn were a nice addition as I would not have picked those as places to go. We started in Bergen and ended in Stockholm. As we hit each successive port there was more and more sunshine. We almost exclusively did the included tours and I thought they were great! The one tour ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Port Replacements for Russia, Estonia and Finland Were Mediocre

Review for Viking Star to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Kay from Hawaii
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We had been looking forward to seeing St. Petersburg but understood why that stop had to be changed, of course, as well as Finland and Estonia. However the replacement stops were mostly unremarkable. We still enjoyed the trip due to the excellent staff who were always kind and friendly making each day a joy. The entertainment was awesome! And the food was fantastic. We also very much ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Traveled with disabled person

below expectations

Review for Viking Star to World Cruise

User Avatar
cptcruise
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise started as a river cruise but it was canceled twice so we opted for an ocean cruise. We heard viking was a notch above the rest which turned out not to be true. The cruise started out of San Juan we paid to transfers to and from the airport and were expecting an agent to meet us at the airport, nobody was there and not we are outside the security zone of the airport had to walk around ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

world class service

Review for Viking Star to World Cruise

User Avatar
Foreign Man
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Viking took extreme care of us with their Covid protocols. The crew at Viking are exceptional across the board and treated us like family, top professionals all. The Viking Star always immaculate and luxurious, perfect size for a World Cruise......five star. Restaurants, cafes, room service are amazing, kudos to all chefs and galley staff and service. Excursion Team provided phenomenal ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Trip of a lifetime

Review for Viking Star to World Cruise

User Avatar
ebrooks5405
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We actually boarded the world cruise on December 24th in Fort Lauderdale. Cruise Critic did not allow us to pick that as our sailinh date. In regard to embarkation, I gave it a 3 star rating because the CDC got in the way of Viking's amazing COVID screening process. As a matter of fact, the CDC exposed us to a greater risk of COVID because they interfered with their own testing process. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Other Viking Ocean Ship Cruise Reviews
Viking Sea Cruise Reviews
Viking Sea Cruise Reviews
Viking Jupiter Cruise Reviews
Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) Cruise Reviews
Viking Neptune Cruise Reviews
Viking Sky Cruise Reviews
