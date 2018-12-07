"Having previously sailed this cruise with Viking the crew gave us even more attention and their time to us.We were made to feel very welcome, the hotel manager arranged tickets for us to see the LIpizzaner horses at training and the crew could not do enough for us so I have no hesitation in awarding top marks...."Read More
Customer services are excellent, food is ok, free tours are cheep, you really have to pay option tour to get a good trip. No much entertainment. We were glad the Capability was just about the half. Can’t imagine how crowded the ship will be when it is in full capacity.
we had trouble to catch last return home flight because the time between the scheduled international flight and domestic ...
Because of COVID many passengers had cancelled or postponed with the result that there was only approx 90 passengers on this Danube cruise. Having previously sailed this cruise with Viking the crew gave us even more attention and their time to us. We even had an additional shore excursion in Budapest where we even travelled by the city tram instead of the Viking bus.
We had arrived via Munich ...
This cruise was our second with Viking having done the Rhine a couple years ago. I believe this was the first cruise on the ship TOR for the Danube after the Covid shut down. There were only about 49 passengers -- all covid tested and vaccinated. On the subject of covid, they tested (saliva) very day and left small collection tubes each day which you were to drop off to the main desk every ...
Never having been to Europe before nor done a river cruise decided on the Romantic Danube cruise at end of December. We have done a number of ocean cruises but this was our first river cruise. Having heard so many positive things about Viking we had high expectations. The first part of our trip the 3 day Prague extension was wonderful - viking host and guides along with nice hotel made for a ...
This is our 4th Viking River Cruise, and we chose this itinerary because although we had visited much of Europe, we had never been to these cities. I was quite concerned before the trip regarding the water level on the Danube due to problems last year, but there were no issues. We came to Budapest a couple of days early and did some touring on our own, including a fun up close and personal Tuk Tuk ...
We have been to the Viking River. We are happy with the cruising along the River Danube.
The cabin is small, the entertainment is OK, could be better - mainly piano playing, One time the cruise director Dawn gave a nice concert, a Sparano solo -the only best concert. Another time a team of two GERMAN musicians playing the accordion. Food is nutrition with limited choice in the menu. The ship ...
In early June, a Viking ship ran into a lock on the Danube near Regensburg. The lock was closed for a few weeks but finally opened. We set sail from Nurnberg to Budapest on June 28. We spent the first two days of the cruise on an industrial canal near Nurnberg. When it came time to set sail to Regensburg, we were told that the same lock was re-damaged and we could not sail. Whether the damaged ...
From all cruises my wife and I have taken in the past, none of them hold a candle to the accommodations and friendly staff that we experienced on this cruise with Viking.
I was extremely impressed with Viking Air and the staff members that met us when we arrived and those who stayed with us till we left.
The 3 day precruise visit to Prague was also impressive, with the 5 star hotel ...
We had never been to that part of Europe,but were well aware of it’s history.We also had heard so much about European Christmas markets we wanted to see for ourselves.Our cruise included airfair,an upgraded room,at a great price.Service was first class from the airport in Budapest,to the airport in Munich,and everything in between.The cities we visited had incredible history and archtecture,our ...
This tour was a bucket list item for the wife and I. The food was excellent and the crew and Director were outstanding. The on shore excursions were very informative and worth both time and money. The up close tour in Vienna, although a last minute option was excellant. We were the first cruise in five months that was able to remain on board throughout the journey due water levels. This made our ...