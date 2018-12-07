  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Tor Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
144 reviews
Budapest Marketplace.
Vienna Christmas Market at night.
Atop Cesky Krumlov. Charming city with so much character.
Several members of the excellent ship staff
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
144 reviews
Featured Review
Top marks, VikingTor
"Having previously sailed this cruise with Viking the crew gave us even more attention and their time to us.We were made to feel very welcome, the hotel manager arranged tickets for us to see the LIpizzaner horses at training and the crew could not do enough for us so I have no hesitation in awarding top marks...."Read More
Dog Star avatar

Dog Star

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

1-10 of 144 Viking Tor Cruise Reviews

It seems company care to get you on the boat but doesn’t care when you have trouble to land to the home.

Review for Viking Tor to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
eastbird
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Customer services are excellent, food is ok, free tours are cheep, you really have to pay option tour to get a good trip. No much entertainment. We were glad the Capability was just about the half. Can’t imagine how crowded the ship will be when it is in full capacity. we had trouble to catch last return home flight because the time between the scheduled international flight and domestic ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Top marks, VikingTor

Review for Viking Tor to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Dog Star
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Because of COVID many passengers had cancelled or postponed with the result that there was only approx 90 passengers on this Danube cruise. Having previously sailed this cruise with Viking the crew gave us even more attention and their time to us. We even had an additional shore excursion in Budapest where we even travelled by the city tram instead of the Viking bus. We had arrived via Munich ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Rescheduled Cruise that was excellent

Review for Viking Tor to Europe - All

User Avatar
bjmoo
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise was our second with Viking having done the Rhine a couple years ago. I believe this was the first cruise on the ship TOR for the Danube after the Covid shut down. There were only about 49 passengers -- all covid tested and vaccinated. On the subject of covid, they tested (saliva) very day and left small collection tubes each day which you were to drop off to the main desk every ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Cities visited great, rest not so much

Review for Viking Tor to Europe - All

User Avatar
Natslive
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Never having been to Europe before nor done a river cruise decided on the Romantic Danube cruise at end of December. We have done a number of ocean cruises but this was our first river cruise. Having heard so many positive things about Viking we had high expectations. The first part of our trip the 3 day Prague extension was wonderful - viking host and guides along with nice hotel made for a ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Relaxing, no glitch Danube cruise but don't miss the Prague extension

Review for Viking Tor to Europe - All

User Avatar
uscdrm
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This is our 4th Viking River Cruise, and we chose this itinerary because although we had visited much of Europe, we had never been to these cities. I was quite concerned before the trip regarding the water level on the Danube due to problems last year, but there were no issues. We came to Budapest a couple of days early and did some touring on our own, including a fun up close and personal Tuk Tuk ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Romantic river cruise

Review for Viking Tor to Europe - All

User Avatar
Rachel Wu
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have been to the Viking River. We are happy with the cruising along the River Danube. The cabin is small, the entertainment is OK, could be better - mainly piano playing, One time the cruise director Dawn gave a nice concert, a Sparano solo -the only best concert. Another time a team of two GERMAN musicians playing the accordion. Food is nutrition with limited choice in the menu. The ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Broken Lock Turns Viking River Cruise Into Bus Cruise

Review for Viking Tor to Europe - All

User Avatar
buddytherealtor
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

In early June, a Viking ship ran into a lock on the Danube near Regensburg. The lock was closed for a few weeks but finally opened. We set sail from Nurnberg to Budapest on June 28. We spent the first two days of the cruise on an industrial canal near Nurnberg. When it came time to set sail to Regensburg, we were told that the same lock was re-damaged and we could not sail. Whether the damaged ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

Thank you for taking the time to review your recent journey, buddytherealtor, though we are saddened to learn that your first river cruise was not met with more pleasing conditions. We regret...

Sail Date: June 2019

Fantastic experience

Review for Viking Tor to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
8123923959mmbb
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

From all cruises my wife and I have taken in the past, none of them hold a candle to the accommodations and friendly staff that we experienced on this cruise with Viking. I was extremely impressed with Viking Air and the staff members that met us when we arrived and those who stayed with us till we left. The 3 day precruise visit to Prague was also impressive, with the 5 star hotel ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Beautiful Cities,great service,great food.

Review for Viking Tor to Europe - All

User Avatar
Jkertl
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had never been to that part of Europe,but were well aware of it’s history.We also had heard so much about European Christmas markets we wanted to see for ourselves.Our cruise included airfair,an upgraded room,at a great price.Service was first class from the airport in Budapest,to the airport in Munich,and everything in between.The cities we visited had incredible history and archtecture,our ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Great time touring the Christmas Markets. Budapest was the best by far!

Review for Viking Tor to Europe - All

User Avatar
Dutchmasterace
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This tour was a bucket list item for the wife and I. The food was excellent and the crew and Director were outstanding. The on shore excursions were very informative and worth both time and money. The up close tour in Vienna, although a last minute option was excellant. We were the first cruise in five months that was able to remain on board throughout the journey due water levels. This made our ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Find a Viking Tor Cruise from $1,999

