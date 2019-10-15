|Cabins
|Dining
|Entertainment
|Public Rooms
|Fitness Recreation
|Family
|Enrichment
|Service
|Value For Money
CruisingToLearn
10+ Cruises
•
Age 60s
Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - River Cruise
Sail Date: May 2022
Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - All
Sail Date: May 2022
Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - River Cruise
Sail Date: May 2022
Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - River Cruise
Sail Date: April 2022
Cabin Type: Veranda Superior
Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - All
Sail Date: April 2022
Cabin Type: French Balcony
Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - River Cruise
Sail Date: April 2022
Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom
Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - River Cruise
Response from VikingS, Community Team
Sail Date: April 2022
Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom
Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - All
Sail Date: December 2019
Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom
Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - River Cruise
Sail Date: October 2019
Cabin Type: Veranda Superior
Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - River Cruise
Sail Date: October 2019
Cabin Type: French Balcony