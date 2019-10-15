  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Rinda Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
190 reviews
1 Award
Just a photo at one of the excursions - beautiful view
Aquavit Terrace with carols playing quietly in the background - gorgeous!
Aquavit Terrace before breakfast
Lunch onboard, as we float by on the Seine.
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
190 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
River and CoVID navigated well
"Letting Viking navigate the logistics of the play, CoVID, and then time on the Danube was very appealing.I love that Viking makes mid-cruise changes to accommodate perceived needs, like offering optional up close tours that bypassed the bus...."Read More
CruisingToLearn avatar

CruisingToLearn

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

1-10 of 190 Viking Rinda Cruise Reviews

River and CoVID navigated well

Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
CruisingToLearn
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We always wanted to attend the Passion Play in Oberammergau. Letting Viking navigate the logistics of the play, CoVID, and then time on the Danube was very appealing. Viking feels more collaborative in experience instead of transactional. Even the few grumpy passengers were handled with grace. Attention to keeping us healthy and happy was evident. There were some pre-trip frustrations with air ...
Sail Date: May 2022

A wonderful way to spend a week

Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - All

User Avatar
ACTMathSciTutor
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I enjoyed the cruise so much that soon after returning home we booked another Viking cruise on an ocean ship for November 2022. The accommodations are extremely nice and help to make the trip comfortable. For me, the food was exquisite. I have an allergy for many spices but peppers in particular. The chef did a fantastic job of preparing some incredible dishes for me. The ...
Sail Date: May 2022

It was so relaxing and the staff on the ship were so wonderful!

Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Chocolatecandy
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I had already. been in the Rhine and wanted to explore others places. It was a wonderful trip and would love to do another one next year! The food and service was fantastic. I loved the little games they played in the lounge in the evenings. Angel the piano player was fantastic and would play request. He was much better than the one on the Rhine cruise. The staff go out of their way to make ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Wonderful service, great weather and a lovely Danube cruise

Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
bernard j w
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

A Danube cruise was chosen as my wife had not been to any of the destinations and so in a week we experienced 3 different capital cities as well as some charming countryside. We had previously cruised at sea through Celebrity and Princess so the river experience was familiar in many respects but arguably better due to guaranteed no movement and the ability to moor right in the heart of the ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Great Trip

Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - All

User Avatar
Retta1
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I had a wonderful time on my cruise, the crew was wonderful and very helpful. The food was delicious and I liked that they had meals connected with the regions that we went thought during the cruise. I would recommend it. The cruise director was great and he made sure that everything went smoothly. The tours were good and the tour guides were very informative at each of our stops. We had ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Don't waste $1800 on a balcony cabin on a Viking Riverboat cruise on the Danube

Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Maroon1947
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We sailed on the Viking Rinda for the Danube Waltz cruise on April 3, 2022. The cruise was only disappointing in that we wasted $1800 getting a balcony cabin which we found out was NOT worth the expense. First of all, the balcony's are very small - 3' by 5' - barely enough room to sit in a proper chair. Secondly, and most important to us, the riverboats tied up to each other in the ports at ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Very Disappointed

Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
suzanne216
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My husband and I boarded the "Viking Rinda" in Passau on April 3, 2022, and we disembarked in Budapest this morning, April 10, 2022. This was our first Viking Cruise, and it will be our last. 5 out of 7 days our view from our French Balcony was blocked by another ship. We paid extra for the French Balcony as we hoped to enjoy the scenery from there while having a cup of coffee or a glass of ...
Response from VikingS, Community Team

We're sorry to learn your experience wasn't the 5-star trip you envisioned, @Suzanne216. If you have not yet done so, we invite you to share this, and any additional feedback, to...

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Paris during the 2019 strike: complicated, beautiful and worth it

Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - All

User Avatar
bikechic
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this itinerary mostly to see Paris, but the other ports were quite wonderful, too. This sailing left from Paris during the great Strike of December 2019, which added some unexpected drama to the tale and certainly caused inconvenience for everyone in France at that time. Despite it all, Paris was magnificent and Viking made the entire voyage as enjoyable and convenient as they could, ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Paris to Normandy

Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Rasmussen12
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We really wanted to visit Normandy Beach and cemetery because of the history. The scenery was a bonus! As always, Viking takes GREAT care of all of its passengers - fantastic food, great customer service, very reliable transportation, fully-stocked bar, shore excursions, transportation to & from the airport, etc. The crew - bar, dining, cruise director, ALL of them - did a great job! We ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Good with one glaring exception

Review for Viking Rinda to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
reeldoc
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My wife's father was in the D-day invasion and we wanted to visit the Normandy beaches. Pros of this line and ship: Excellent staff Good itinerary Good food Clean Excellent handling of air reservations and pick up and drop off at airport Informative enrichment programs Cons Wi-Fi is not secure Staterooms were tiny Only four TV stations: Sky Sports 1 CNN Fox News ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

