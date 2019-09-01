"The whole trip was one wonderful stop followed by another, with outstanding meals and service adding to the enjoyment.The whole boat was comfortable, and our suite was more very nice and had a lot of storage area, a nice balcony, and a small, but complete restroom...."Read More
This was our first cruise experience. We added both the pre and post ground extensions and enjoyed them both. Viking reps meet you at the airport upon arrival (even when you're 90 minutes late) and handle everything, cars, bags, itinerary, recommendations and rooms. The same happens when you leave. Complete feeling of confidence to travel in countries you don't know and where you don't speak ...
Countries visited, the cruise was excellent. Service was outstanding from all departments, crew members were polite and ready to assist at all times. The cities visited were interesting with the excellent guides for each tour. It was nice sitting near the bow experiencing the scenery during the voyage. The small number of passengers was delightful which made it easy to find seating every day.
I ...
A wonderful trip. Started with three days in Prague, and walked one of the most beautiful cities in Europe. The hotel they provided was very nice, and central to our travels. From there, we bussed down to Budapest. Again, a very comfortable trip and immediately loaded onto the river boat. The whole boat was comfortable, and our suite was more very nice and had a lot of storage area, a nice ...
We chose this departure to align with flower bloom at Keukenhof Garden in Amsterdam. Weather, water levels and crowds were all good. Food on the Magni was great. They included cuisine from each country we visited and the menu options were very good. Service on board was fantastic too. Only down side was the Covid threat that bounced a few people off of the cruise. I like that Viking is adults ...
As usual, Viking service was up to standard, the same as before the pandemic. VERIFLY app for the pre-voyage verification of vaccination was free and simple to use. The entire 110passengers and 50 crew were vaccinated and tested daily (100% NEGATIVE the entire cruise). Masks were appropriately worn and provided (KN95 for most countries). Cleaning packets given as we left or boarded the ship. Buses ...
For lots of reasons we booked this Grand European Tour for mid October. We had a great time, but decided we probably won't do another river cruise right away, maybe not ever again. Not a knock on Viking, but a better understanding of who we are as travelers. So, the good and great. Incredibly clean, inviting atmosphere populated with helpful, gracious people, all of whom try to make your trip ...
Overall excellent 15 day cruise with Viking through Netherlands, Germany, Austria and Hungary. Only hiccup along the way was due to low river levels at highest elevation point on cruise near Regensburg, we had to do a "ship exchange", which only encompassed us having to pack our bags mid tour. Everything else was handled by Viking to ensure a smooth move from 1 ship to the next (identical ship, ...
We had talked with friends and casual aquaintances about a river cruise and were recommended to take this one. We decided that Viking provided what we were looking for. We enjoyed the overall experience on the ship with the exception that my credit card was compromised and I believe it happened onboard. The ship was excellent in terms of cleanliness, cabin appurtenances, room size, wifi, etc. ...
We chose Viking and this particular cruise based on the recommendation of several of our friends. We were also very excited with the itinerary. We were able to see places we had not seen before. Once on the ship, we found the crew to be great! There was plenty of great food...no one ever went hungry! We liked that there were activities planned on board. Our favorite was the glass blower ...
A river cruise from Budapest to Amsterdam was on our bucket list for many years. We started with a pre-cruise extension to Prague, which was a great walking city. The river cruise ship was comfortable and filled with friendly travelers. The cabin was small but well-designed and there was no need to stay in the cabin except when sleeping. Being able to sit outside and watch as small towns passed by ...