We chose this cruise due to our budget constraints as well as what was being offered by Viking. It was an incredible deal and worth every penny! We would highly recommend doing this cruise. From flight itinerary to the cruise itself, Viking did an incredible job.
Excursion-wise we were very happy with the guides (all were local). The radio headsets were rather impressive: good range and never ...
Viking river cruise was perfect and we are already missing it. Without small children, the cabins were quiet and we could sleep well in the night. Since we purchase two vouchers, we are definitely going to take a Rhine River cruise next year.
The ship was clean and its excellent service met all our needs. The crews were proper and friendly except one waiter was a little overenthusiastic for ...
Vikings superb service and attention to detail is consistent from year to year
The various ports were informative and filled with unique experiences. The food and accommodations along with service staff cannot be compared with other cruise lines.
We were never disappointed with the careful consideration during the Covid precautions for safely maneuvering on and off the boat.
Recommended ...
I wanted to my first trip to Europe to be easy, inclusive and low stress. It was much easier than I anticipated. Looking forward to the next one. There are so many to choose from!! As a single traveler under the age of 60 I was concerned about being the only solo and being younger than everyone else on the cruise. The age range was wide and there were many friends who were traveling together. ...
My wife wanted to see the Christmas markets and I was returning to places that I had been stationed in more than 30 years ago. The service on the ship(on a scale of 1 to 10)was 11. We had a great staff that were always going above and beyond for us and everyone else on the cruise. The shore excursions were excellent and brought back many memories for myself and new ones for my wife. The food on ...
I went with my parents for Christmas vacation. I will list the pros and cons.
Pros:
-The ship is well heated
-The rooms and showers are clean
-They will bend over backwards to accommodate you
-Some of the excursions are decent
-The staff is cordial and well-vetted
-The excursions are planned so that you don't have to do much thinking or organizing
-It is handicap ...
Our friends invited us to join them on this cruise. Cruises are not exactly our style. The cruise ship was well laid out, clean and did not seem to be over crowded.
Our favorite part of the cruise was sitting on the upper deck watching the countryside go by. Since we did most of our traveling at night, the day time cruising was not as frequent as we would have liked.
The crew and in ...
Originally intended to do Budapest to Amsterdam but had to cancel. A year later we looked into Budapest to Nuremburg with add on to Prague.
Loved everything about the whole trip. Impressed with the guides on the included excursions. All of them extremely knowledgeable and interesting. You could tell they enjoy their jobs. Danube River can encounter water level issues that can affect ...
From the moment your arrive at the airport the Viking Staff is there to greet you and your only concern is to relax and enjoy yourself. Food was delicious. Service was impeccable. The Cabin was immaculate. The excursions were were organized and well done.
We really enjoyed the wine and dinner experience which was tailored to go with the Region we were in. We loved meeting new people and the ...
We chose this cruise because many people we know had highly recommended Viking. We absolutely loved everything about our trip! The accommodations, staff, food, excursions and tour guides were all well above our expectations. We began our trip down the Danube in Budapest and ended in Nurumberg. The excursions that were included in our cruise package were outstanding! We not only saw beautiful and ...