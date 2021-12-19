  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Royal Caribbean Grandeur of the Seas Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1730 reviews
46 Awards
Sunrise taking from across the ship deck 10
Moored at St Vincent
Have a stroll on the promenade deck St Vincent
Antigua next to Aida Perla
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
1730 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Minus and Plus
"The ship is in good shape and our cabin was fine.All in all, while we had a good time, it was the most disappointing cruise we have ever taken...."Read More
alaud avatar

alaud

10+ Cruises

Age 80s

1-10 of 1,730 Royal Caribbean Grandeur of the Seas Cruise Reviews

Minus and Plus

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
alaud
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Sailed on May 4 2022 for 5 day cruise. The plus- the staff was very fine, although it seemed that there was a shortage of staff, at times. The entertainment was good, not great, except for the Tango show which was spectacular. The ship is in good shape and our cabin was fine. The Minus- the dining room food at dinner was really bad. There were a few good choices, and overall, the food was ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Wish we had waited!

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
whitelawfam
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Like most cruisers, having had cruises cancelled over the past 2 years, my wife and I were eager to get back to our favourite holiday. We booked the cruise leaving from Barbados and visiting a Greneda, the ABC islands and St. Lucia (instead of Trinidad). After a long journey from Glasgow to Bridgetown via Heathrow, we were met with long queues and delays at the airport, which seemed not to be ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Okay but not great

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
UKWLDCruise
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My worst RC cruise was on the Grandeur, I know some people did millions of cruises on her from Baltimore but as an overseas traveller I just felt unwelcome starting from check in when they saw my British passport and asked if I was a visiting entertainer and finishing when no end of cruise excursions were offered. I deliberately booked a cruise from Barbados though and correctly assessed that ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Reasonable but had no dinner

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Akkers
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Biggest problem was that the windjammer was closed in the evening so we could not find anything to eat. We have restricted diets and did not go to restuarants to see a set menu. So each night we went to teh little cafe and had fruit and cookies. It might have been useful if they had given advance notice of WJ closure. In fcat the RCI app was showing WJ to be open in evenings - that was right upto ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Grand Suite - 2 Bedrooms

considering its age we were on the whole very impressed

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
theoneandonlymrb58
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This is a review from people travelling from the UK as the procedures do seem to be different depending on where you are travelling from. We found the protocols and procedures unnecessarily complicated. Having to fill in forms both on the RC app and the RC website and the bimsafe app we must have printed out over 50 pieces of paper in total! Saying that it was all worth it. Our ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Great Itinerary - best time to cruise ever.

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
valleybilles
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We loved this itinerary and price so much we booked back to back cruises. Royal Caribbean and the islands didn't disappoint. 12 beaches in 14 days. Some rain but it never lasted for more than a couple of minutes. The food was great and Johnathan ensured we had our usual window seat every night for dinner. Due to low numbers, the Windjammer buffet wasn't open for dinner the first ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Interior

Ship's staff makes it a more rewarding experience.

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Raddo
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I choose this cruise as it was a bargain price and everything about it was impressive. The ship may be 20 years old but it looked much younger in appearance and certainly gave the wow factor. The ship's staff whilst remaining professional in their duties treated every passenger like a personal friend and it really added to the overall experience. I really felt at home on board. The main ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Interior

HOLIDAY FROM HELL

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
1995CLJ
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

In rather unfortunate circumstances, my partner tested positive for COVID at the cruise terminal in Barbados. We were meant to sail on the 30/01/22 on board Grandeur of the Seas. On our day of boarding we arrived at the port terminal for our allotted time and completed our rapid antigen COVID tests as expected. Unfortunately my partner, tested positive, but I tested negative. A further 2 ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Travelling during Covid is not so bad

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Bajpole
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We live in Barbados and therefore wanted a cruise which sailed out of Barbados and which included Christmas day. I travelled with my son and daughter and granddaughter who is 6 years old. Adventure Ocean proved to be everything my granddaughter wanted: art & craft, painting, games, magic plasticine playdoh, slime etc. She couldn't wait to go back after each session. The crew members in ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Traveled with children

Nearly back to normal onboard.

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
davidw17
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This is my fifth cruise this year. We have cruised with Carnival, Norwegian, MSC, Princess, Costa Pullmantur and Royal Carribean. I chose this cruise for my family because of the itinerary. We stayed overnight at Sweetfield Manor, Bridgetown, Barbados. Superb boutique hotel, before arriving at the port for check in. It all went smoothly you have to download the local testing sight app and after ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Find a Grandeur of the Seas Cruise from $186

