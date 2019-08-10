  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Forseti Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
192 reviews
Enjoying a cocktail before dinner at the bar in the lounge.
Enjoying lunch on the forward deck in Bordeaux.
Lounge
View of Wine City
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
192 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Cruising in the Time of COVID-19
"Passengers and staff were tested for the virus each day, and everyone wore masks as mandated in France at the time.We enjoyed some day sailing, which was so wonderful because we were able to see things that we wouldn’t normally see, like the quaint fishing huts along the banks of the Garonne...."Read More
WinterWriter avatar

WinterWriter

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

1-10 of 192 Viking Forseti Cruise Reviews

Cruising in the Time of COVID-19

Review for Viking Forseti to France

User Avatar
WinterWriter
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Viking’s Chateaux, Rivers and Wine cruise was just as it was advertised in the cruise line’s brochures. We also did the pre-trip including Paris and the Loire Valley, where we stayed at the Clarion Hotel Chateau Belmont, an exquisite oasis in the city center of Tours. We enjoyed some day sailing, which was so wonderful because we were able to see things that we wouldn’t normally see, like the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Traveled with disabled person

Good, but not great

Review for Viking Forseti to Europe - All

User Avatar
Jeff Q Smith
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I took our first Viking river cruise in 2019, primarily because we kept hearing how wonderful Viking was from friends and neighbors. In fact, the trip was as good as we hoped it would be. This time, not so much. I don't know to what extent Covid made an impact on staffing issues at cruise lines, but the service in the dining room on our second river cruise wasn't nearly as good ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

A great cruise highlighted by a dinner at a Chateaux

Review for Viking Forseti to Europe - All

User Avatar
Mitch R
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had wanted to visit the Bordeaux area for some time and the improving Covid pandemic gave us the opportunity. The cruise was a round trip starting and ending in Bordeaux but you visited various cities on the three rivers that comprise the area. We gained more knowledge about the wines of the region. The highlight of the trip was a dinner with wine at a Chateaux from the 1700's where the ship's ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Excellent Service, wonderful tours, great passengers!

Review for Viking Forseti to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
tenorterrific
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Always heard wonderful things about Viking River Cruises in General, and the Bordeaux cruise put me close to the Dordogne, the section of France I never toured. Unfortunately I caught something on the plane coming over and I had limited energy for the excursions. Nevertheless we did go on some.The tour guides were really good! The food was even better, certainly there was enough! Way more than I ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Second time around

Review for Viking Forseti to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
myguess
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

My wife and I enjoyed this cruise so much four years ago that we decided to go again. Neither of us were disappointed this second time around. From the moment we stepped onboard, it was like coming home. The staff personnel were not the same, but the service and treatment was the same and more. The staff are so attentive to our every wants and needs and then some. I say this with sincerity, ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Awesome in Every Way

Review for Viking Forseti to Europe - All

User Avatar
Watercolor
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise due to the wonderful reputation enjoyed by Viking. It was our first river cruise and it could not have been better. From the moment we boarded the Forseti, the crew made you feel right at home. The accommodations were wonderful. We really enjoyed the meals. Excellent quality and not so much food that you felt uncomfortable. Our excursions were great and we enjoyed them ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony Superior

Harvest Time

Review for Viking Forseti to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Tilia Cottage
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

I have cruised with Vikings before and I therefore know that their standards of food and service are excellent. This cruise lived up to my expectations - nothing is too much trouble for the crew - they want to please everybody on board. Our suite was always kept clean and tidy. The food and wine were exceptionally good. I had hoped we had picked the correct time to see the Grape Harvest - ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

The Wine Country Bordeaux

Review for Viking Forseti to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
MarilynDan
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I did not like this cruise for one reason, the shortness to each destination and the water was not at all calming. Brown water and the tide rolls which causes the ship to pull away from dock. I liked the ship I liked the service, Viking has impeccable service. I just did not feel the calm which I felt on a previous cruise (longer transit between points) and beautiful river water. I have taken ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Wonderful experience

Review for Viking Forseti to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Bonnie Crandell
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Our group consisted of eight friends traveling together, and we had a wonderful time. The crew knew our names, they were courteous and efficient; the food and service were beyond compare. In addition to a gourmet menu, the specials each night were so delicious!! Our group all loved wines, and the beverage package far exceeded our expectation for great wine during dinner and after. Not one of ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Falling in love w/ France

Review for Viking Forseti to Europe - All

User Avatar
RockinRhonda
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

What a beautiful introduction to France We started in Bordeaux Stepped on to a beautiful luxurious ship , very comfortable cabins , Nice bathroom Week used space & USB ports & 110 plus European Outlets Yeah We purchased the silver plan What a smart idea ! We are very into wine & trying new things , I was able to try top shelf cognac & whiskey ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

