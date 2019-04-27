Review for Viking Bragi to Europe - River Cruise

A highlight for me was how I always felt very relaxed on the trip as I knew I was well taken care of. They have what they do down to a science. I had no surprises of their making. The staff were the best. The included tours were well done and saves lots of money compared to sea voyage shore excursions cost. The value received from all the inclusive items made the trip not as expensive as I ...