  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Viking Baldur Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
123 reviews
Enjoying a meal of sausages, sauerkraut, and beer at Regensburg's Old Sausage Kitchen.
Bruges Belgium. We toured Bruges on April 8, and I took this photo of a po
Canal at night
Tulip gardens...
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.8
Very Good
123 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Grand Europe
"and Vikings included tours were fine.The meals were fine and we especially like the regional cuisine that was optional...."Read More
finnofam avatar

finnofam

10+ Cruises

Age 80s

Filters

1-10 of 123 Viking Baldur Cruise Reviews

Happy surprises daily!

Review for Viking Baldur to Europe - All

User Avatar
RileyBaxter
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because we had been wanting to visit historically rich and architecturally significant landmarks of Europe while traveling in a way that kept us as safe as possible from covid. Viking provided all of those things in a very big way on their Grand European cruise! There we many pleasant surprises along the way beginning with being greeted upon our arrival at the airport ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Wonderful 2-week exploration of central Europe's history, art, architecture, music, people, and food.

Review for Viking Baldur to Europe - All

User Avatar
Jim Cruiser
6-10 Cruises • Age 20s

We had taken a 1-week Viking cruise up the Rhine River previously. So we had a good idea of what to expect. But this trip was so much more than we could have expected. The ship was luxurious and comfortable. Food superb. Crew attentive and eager to please. Cruise Director Richie was a delight. In each town that we docked, an included excursion provided an excellent tour and source of ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: French Balcony

More than our expectations

Review for Viking Baldur to Europe - All

User Avatar
Cjflinders
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Germany was on our bucket list and this cruise gave us a chance to see multiple cities and revisit Amsterdam. We were initially concerned that we may be to young for something like this (47) but that turned out to be very wrong. We had a Veranda B room and it worked out very well for us. I am not an ocean cruise fan as I do not like large crowds and the constant waiting for everything. River ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Terrific Cruise

Review for Viking Baldur to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
ALLTHENAMESHAVEBEENTAKEN
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Staff were well trained and had a great attitude to assist us for any and every thing we needed. Cruise Director was excellent in every way, great knowledge, and could roll with the punches as situations changed. Food was very very good, generous servings and imaginative. There were some guests who left because they tested positive, but it was very low-key and not discussed. We were still in ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: French Balcony Superior

Grand Europe

Review for Viking Baldur to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
finnofam
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We had previously sailed from Bucharest to Budapest on Viking and we wanted to complete the cruise by sailing from Budapest to Amsterdam. We delayed for a year because of COVID. The Ports of Call were all interesting. and Vikings included tours were fine. The tour guides were knowledgeable. We were tested for COVID daily, Thus was not an issue and gave one a sense of security. The ship was ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Grand Europe

Review for Viking Baldur to Europe - All

User Avatar
bjgarrett
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Best value for the length of trip. Food was amazing. Staff was incredible. Coming took care of us from the moment we arrived in Budapest to the airport in Amsterdam. We then linked another Viking cruise, Paris to Normandy, and the transfer was seamless. Viking did an incredible job. This was our first river cruise, so we wanted to make the best of our travel time. Linking the two ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Wonderful experience

Review for Viking Baldur to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Ginalouise52
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

My sister-in-law has been on this cruise three times and recommended it very highly. It lived up to our expectations, and more. The service, tour guides, on board staff, stateroom and food were all exceptional. Housekeeping staff were outstanding. The room was tidied and the bed was made more than once a day (a schedule allowed time for a nap almost every day.) The excursions were interesting ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Amsterdam to Budapest

Review for Viking Baldur to Europe - All

User Avatar
rrooley
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We really enjoyed a previous cruise and wanted to see sights between Amsterdam and Budapest. We really enjoyed the cruise; the crew, food, and ship were wonderful. The daily tours with the local guides were great. We appreciated the complimentary upgrade and benefits of sailing in a suite. The size of the ship and number of passengers on board were conducive to building friendships and ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Magnificent exposure to Europe via a river cruise!

Review for Viking Baldur to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
afflyalan
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

Started in Prague, not on the river, and Budapest. The history, the people, the land, the architecture (Cathedrals, Churches, towns/villages, castles, bridges, etc.) were marvelous! Meals on the boat were spectacular both in variety and presentation beginning with the local cuisine. With the many shore excursions you had the opportunity to try the best of food the various ports had to offer. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Amsterdam to Budapest + Prague

Review for Viking Baldur to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Cfmjr
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

A bucket list trip that may be the only time we do this ... wanted to ‘see it all’! We joined the ship in Amsterdam. We were met at the airport by Viking reps and quickly taken to the Viking Baldur at the port. Great assistance with luggage at the airport - getting luggage onto the ship was a bit sketchy - minimal assistance. Departed on time. The Included shore excursions throughout were ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Find a Viking Baldur Cruise from $1,999

Other Viking River Ship Cruise Reviews
Viking Ra Cruise Reviews
Viking Ra Cruise Reviews
Viking Atla Cruise Reviews
Viking Torgil Cruise Reviews
Viking Astrild Cruise Reviews
Viking Vilhjalm Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.