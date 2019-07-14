We continue to be amazed at the level of service provided by Viking and the on board staff. We love the smaller boats where we get to know not only the staff but our fellow travelers. The food and wine are wonderful (we always get the Silver Service Package) and the staff is top notched. We love that their are no gimmicks just good service and fabulous sites along the river. The excursions are ...
We are three couples who have cruised over the years but mostly Caribbean cruises.
We decided to try a river cruise this time and voted to try Viking on the Danube.
What a joy. Much smaller ship, less commotion onboard for meals, friendlier passengers, less drinking, less noise, etc.
The better part is the docking in town of the cities we visited. Leave the ship and walk through town ...
This was our first experience on a river boat cruise and Viking was rated so highly in all the reviews we read. We travelled at the end of May and the the weather was a very comfortable 50's at night to 70's during the day. Plenty of sunshine, minimal rain from Budapest to Nuremberg. The whole experience was excellent in every way from stepping onto a beautiful ship that felt light and bright, to ...
We previously cruised the Rhône River on Viking and had a great time. We got a great deal for this cruise which we couldn’t refuse. The Viking staff are excellent, and they take care of you from the airport all the way to the airport at the end. The cruise is relaxing. We felt totally pampered with great food and wine. I love learning the history and stories of the places we visit. European ...
I have always wanted to go on a River cruise and was given the opportunity to go on the Viking Atla. The crew were amazing the food top notch and it was a great experience for our first River cruise. Benne was the perfect cruise director. The shire excursions were alit of fun and we enjoyed them. The food and entertainment was great. Bruno, Guillermo were two of the best servers that we had. They ...
My wife and I had wanted to do a German river cruise for sometime. We purchased during a sale period. We were excited to do the optional extensions on either side of the cruise, Nuremberg and Budapest. Viking made it very easy to add these and took great care of us while we were off the ship. The concierge desks at the hotels were a great help to us as were the included walking tours. The food and ...
On this River Cruise, we joined two additional couples for the tour of Normandy. (Viking made coordinating with the other couples seamless, by the way even though we were traveling from three different cities.). This was our third river cruise with Viking. As always, the service—ship and staff—were wonderful! The cabin, even though small, is very well organized therefore the size is not ...
We have had a river cruise on out "bucket list" for several years. Viking's reputation led us to booking with them. We were not disappointed. We have shared the experience of our cruise with whomever will listen, and praise Viking at every level. The cruise, accommodations, tours, food and entertainment created an overall experience that we will never forget. Not to mention a crew that ...
Viking does a great job marketing and we were sold a “first class experience” when booking one of two explorer suites. These suites are right above the engines in the back of the boat. Low water on the Danube exasperated the loudness if the suite and the vibrations made our teeth chatter. We had to be moved to another room on the cruise. Horrific experience and very poor customer experience. ...
We just returned from a one week cruise on the Viking Atla. The cruise and destinations are beautiful and interesting; however I want to talk more about the ship and the staff.
The ship was built in 2013 and is beginning to show its age; however it is meticulously maintained. We have done river cruises with other companies and we found the layout of the Viking longships to be the best we have ...