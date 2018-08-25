  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Viking Skadi Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
110 reviews
Melk Abby, Austria
The lock bridge in Salzburg
Vienna - the Palace
Budapest
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.7
Very Good
110 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
fantastic attentive crew, wonderful learning experiences on excursions. Great food and wine
"We bought some wine on an excursion and the Viking bartender gave us a couple glasses and a corkscrew so we could sit out on the deck and enjoy our wine, and the scenery.Viking crew met us at the airport and arranged all transfers seamlessly...."Read More
stasiu avatar

stasiu

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 110 Viking Skadi Cruise Reviews

fantastic attentive crew, wonderful learning experiences on excursions. Great food and wine

Review for Viking Skadi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
stasiu
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted a non kids 2 week cruise in Europe and the Budapest to Amsterdam Viking trip filled the bill.Viking crew were always willing to do whatever you wanted. Enjoyed the more active excursions of hiking and bike riding along the river. Casual atmosphere , no fancy dressing or cabarets or casinos, perfect for us. We bought some wine on an excursion and the Viking bartender gave us a couple ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Wonderful crew, loved Wes, cruise director

Review for Viking Skadi to Europe - All

User Avatar
SquareDancerWashington
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The itinerary was very interesting. We loved the small German towns where we could walk around. We did a two day pre-trip in Budapest through Viking where we stayed at the Hilton. Viking had representation at the Hilton to help us navigate around. We did every included walking tour. Loved mingling with other guests. Did optional Vienna concert which was too hot and too crowded.also did optional ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

A+ Viking Grand European Tour

Review for Viking Skadi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
barneysfriend
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Nearly everything about our Viking experience was excellent - booking, meeting and transportation to/from airports, welcome on the ship, room accommodations, dining, shore excursions, Dominic our cruise director, super-friendly and helpful staff, and much more. Our first Viking cruise has probably ruined us from ever booking another cruise company. The Grand European Tour was wonderful - the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Ship change

Review for Viking Skadi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
pprodey
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We started on Skadie, we loved everything about it. Especially the hospitality captain. The Dinner host went so far above & beyond it would be difficult to describe. Her services were so outstanding, they all worked so well together. The room service was discrete & accommodating. Everyone was so friendly and seemed happy in their jobs. Moral is #1 in any business. We changed ships 1/2 way ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Explorer Suite

Excellent staff

Review for Viking Skadi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Dawndon
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The entire staff on the cruise always went above and beyond to make sure everyone had everything they needed. One night we came onboard after the dinner was over (after 9:30) and the staff even prepared a special dinner for the two of us. The entertainment on board was great and very educational. I loved the fact that each stop had an included excursion. The guides were every knowledgeable and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Awesome trip!

Review for Viking Skadi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
WorldTravelersFromKY
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first river cruise and we loved it! Embarkation and disembarkation were quick and easy. Viking makes sure all the passengers are well taken care of. The staff was courteous and attentive. The ship was immaculate. The food was great. Excursions were well organized and interesting. We had a group of twelve and had a blast! We enjoyed the nightly entertainment and even won a ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Viking Skadi

Review for Viking Skadi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Dawndon
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Wanted to see Amsterdam and the tulips in March. Was amazing. Great ship director and staff. The staff went above and beyond to make sure every need was meet. They even cooked a couples meal for us when we came back from our own sight seeing in Amsterdam at 10pm. The on board educational talks were very inspirational. The cruise was relaxing and we were treated like dignitaries. The meals were ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Tulips and Windmills

Review for Viking Skadi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
pamharris
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to see the Tulips and Windmills - now and then. The rooms were too small. We had to take turns getting ready in the morning as well as other occasions. There also was not enough room to put our suitcases under the bed. One went in the closet and the other was in the room close to the bathroom. All other aspects of the cruise were great. I have recommended Viking cruises to many ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Amsterdam to Budapest cruise-a great time!

Review for Viking Skadi to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
jbestul
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We knew people who had gone on the same trip. We were considering a Viking river trip and this one was what we wanted. We were able to see the Ann Frank house in Amsterdam, which is something we had really wanted to do. We were glad to have that extra time at the beginning of our trip to explore Amsterdam a bit before embarking on our cruise. The ship, Saadi, was great. Our cabin, while not ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Grand European Tour (2018)

Review for Viking Skadi to Europe - All

User Avatar
pret a voyager
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Ours was one of many river cruises affected by low water levels on more than one river, but we'd live in Germany during a drought year back in the 70s so weren't concerned. Leaving Amsterdam a day later than originally scheduled gave us another day on our own (Heavy rain would have made tulips + windmills most unpleasant.) and we had one well-organized and well-predicted ship-swap. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Find a Viking Skadi Cruise from $1,999

Other Viking River Ship Cruise Reviews
Viking Prestige Cruise Reviews
Viking Prestige Cruise Reviews
Viking Vili Cruise Reviews
Viking Atla Cruise Reviews
Viking Baldur Cruise Reviews
Viking Heimdal Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.