Review for Viking Skadi to Europe - River Cruise

We wanted to see the Tulips and Windmills - now and then. The rooms were too small. We had to take turns getting ready in the morning as well as other occasions. There also was not enough room to put our suitcases under the bed. One went in the closet and the other was in the room close to the bathroom. All other aspects of the cruise were great. I have recommended Viking cruises to many ...