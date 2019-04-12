This was our first cruise (ever), and it did not disappoint. We were hesitant to take any cruise because the idea of joining thousands of people on a ship did not appeal to us. When we ran across the smaller Windstar Star Pride online and its itinerary (Greece/Italy), we decided to take the chance. The ship has been beautifully redone to accommodate more passengers (up to 312). We were impressed ...
Sis is allergic to mold, fragrance and chemicals and our diet requires No salt: Windstar met and exceeded our highest hopes!
The snorkel gear was great so in most ports we walked, took a water taxi or regular taxi to a beach, all beautiful! We booked an excursion with Joy’s tours Saint Lucia, an amazing boat ride to snorkel at the Pitons. Also stopped at Anse Chastenet, famous beach. Can’t wait ...
We were looking for a small ship and Wind Star seemed the best choice. We don't care for the mega ships. Star Pride cabins are suites nearly 400 as ft with living area, walk in closet, bathtub mini bar. Lovely lounges are spacious. Entertainment is live music and port talks, a few receptions. Crowd is mellow. No kids. Long days in port with easy on and off as there are only 200 passengers. ...
This is the first trip review that I have ever posted. I felt that it was necessary because of the extremely negative customer experience.
First of all, I booked this cruise in February 2019. The cruises line claims that you get the best pricing when you book early. Not true. They discounted this cruise right after the final payment date by USD$1000 per couple. When we asked for a refund ...
We are long time Windstar cruisers. We have been on 15 plus cruises over 25 years. We have been through several owners and have been on almost all the ships. The quality of everything ebbs and flows but the consistently fabulous, warm and friendly crew keeps us coming back. This particular cruise was a standout. So many things have improved....the food was better than usual and in some cases ...
Lisbon to Dublin seemed like an interesting itinerary so we booked a mid-ship stateroom. We had cruised on Star Pride's Inaugural sailing and prior to that when it was a Seabourn ship. The cabins are spacious albeit somewhat dated now. The ship is compact. Two staircases so you gain a sense of where everything is quite quickly. The main restaurant is deck 3 and the Veranda (self ...
We chose this cruise on recommendation from our travel agent. We flew to lovely Lisbon a few days beforehand, the joined the ship,looking very tiny berthed near some very large cruise ships. The welcome was decidedly perfunctory, and we found our way to our deck 4 cabin. It was pleasantly large, but definitely needed a good spring clean. The bed seemed hard and sagging, not a good start we felt. ...
We chose this cruise because of the intimacy of the ship. We might have sacrificed all of the bells and whistle of a larger ship, but being on a smaller ship was well worth it. Embarkation was done in a very smooth and orderly fashion and we were in our cabin within 15 minutes of boarding the ship. After ready some of the previous reviews, I was nervous about the age of the ship and it's ...
Choose the Star Pride predominately for the race and then the wonderful different ports of call. Food was some of the best cruise food ever and the staff were wonderful. The rooms are a good size, but don't bother with the balcony upgrade. The size of the ship makes it easy to get around without needing a map. If you get the opportunity check out the bridge when it is open as the crew is very ...
My husband and I just came home from the Lisbon to Barcelona cruise in April. It is our third cruise with Windstar.
Pros:
The staff is wonderful. They know your name by the second day.
The food is good particularly the barbeque on the deck. There is a nice variety of food to please everyone.
The suites are spacious. King size beds, a sitting area, a double variety bathroom, and a ...