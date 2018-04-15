Review for S.S. Catherine to Europe - River Cruise

I did the Ultimate France with Uniworld in Apr 18. I travelled with another company last year and was able to compare the 2. Uniworld did not have the best port stops on the Ultimate France tour and mainly bused it to villages, leaving little time to explore these on your own. Bordeaux, Lyon and Paris were very good, but all of the other stops were very average and not much to see. The second ...