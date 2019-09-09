  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Scenic Sapphire Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
87 reviews
One of a mumber of creations by our steward which greeted us on return to o
Small desk could be bigger.
The home screen on our included apple computer.
Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
87 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Almost Scenic standard
"Some people volunteered to be tested because they had symptoms and were positive.They did not test people for COVID before letting us on the ship...."Read More
Koshlady avatar

Koshlady

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 87 Scenic Sapphire Cruise Reviews

Covid cesspool

Review for Scenic Sapphire to Europe - All

User Avatar
Avidtraveller59
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Nice ship, nice staff, great food and great excursions. Unfortunately, though, there was very little support offered when our cruise was cancelled just 2 weeks before sailing. While we did find another Scenic cruise that fit in the same general time period, we were given no assistance with changing all the connections, hotels and transfers that had to be scheduled to accommodate this new ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Almost Scenic standard

Review for Scenic Sapphire to Europe - All

User Avatar
Koshlady
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

There were some pre-cruise information and package glitches but we were picked up at the airport no problem and the hotel in Lyon was great. The cruise went as planned but several excursions were cancelled or adjusted due to COVID. They did a great job substituting other destinations. Also some evening entertainers cancelled due to traffic problems or COVID. But these were not important to ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Everything About the Scenic Sapphire Rhone River Cruise Was First Class

Review for Scenic Sapphire to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
claudegaron
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Having enjoyed a smaller canal cruise in Alsace, we were ready to try a cruise on the Rhone river. Reviews of various river cruise lines consistently pointed to Scenic as a quality choice. Although the Sapphire is not new, we found it to be sparkling in both design and maintenance. We were welcomed on board by the captain and his staff and assigned to a lovely balcony cabin, newly serviced and ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

South of France

Review for Scenic Sapphire to Europe - All

User Avatar
Mickskipper
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

We have visited the South of France with other cruise lines but we had heard that Scenic are the best. This has now been confirmed. We have thoroughly enjoyed all the aspects of this particular cruise. The attention to detail has been wonderful. All the staff have been so attentive and everything promised has been expedited. The beds are so comfortable; the cabin is roomy. The food has ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Exceptional quality and variety of excursions in an all inclusive river cruise

Review for Scenic Sapphire to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Denis St-Jules
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

No better way to visit the South of France, than in a floating 5 star boutique hotel. Difficult to find fault with any aspect of the cruise. The staff is attentive, enthusiastic and oh so professional. The food is first rate and reflects the cuisine of the regions visited. The excursions are plentiful, varied and enriching. Despite a slight complication due to high water levels on the Saône ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Very enjoyable trip.

Review for Scenic Sapphire to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
SZLai
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Everything is possible on this cruise. The officers and crew on board are very friendly and helpful. The drinks and food are all very good. The outings are thoughtfully planned with consideration of the capabilities of the guests. While most of the guests are retired and generally senior in nature, many are very friendly and became friends towards the end of the trip. The most interesting nature ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Scenic Tours’ Spectacular South of France river cruise

Review for Scenic Sapphire to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
KVV
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We have just returned from Scenic Tours’ Spectacular South of France river cruise. This was our fourth river cruise with Scenic and it was every bit as enjoyable as the previous three. The crew on the Scenic Sapphire could not have been more accommodating and helpful. Our room was cleaned perfectly every morning and every evening by our wonderful room maid, Gabi. The waiters in the lounge ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Great staff

Review for Scenic Sapphire to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Lenwoolley
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Travel agent recommended. Everything was wonderful. We enjoyed the room very much except for the septic odour that was prevalent on a number of occasions and the lighting, which was not very good, especially for the application of make-up. The cleaning staff did an excellent job of taking care of any requests we had and tried on a number of occasions to get rid of the door, with some success ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Every aspect was a highlight. Magnificent!

Review for Scenic Sapphire to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Lynndylou
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I had done the Rhine River Cruise before and thoroughly enjoyed it. This one was equally as brilliant but maybe a little less “hectic”. A joy from beginning to end. The staff were so friendly, welcoming and professional. The food was exceptional. The scenery and tours were all first class, five star all the way! Everything was so well organised that you knew every day exactly what time to ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

For the price it should have been excellent

Review for Scenic Sapphire to Europe - All

User Avatar
bob12and35
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This review is mainly about river boat cabins, and how size is far from everything. That will be in the cabin review section below. In short, the bulk of cabins on the Scenic Sapphire, and most if not all Scenic river boats, are classified as Balcony Suites. They are cramped and not very well-designed. Most other things about the cruise were very good. In particular the shore excursions ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

