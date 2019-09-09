Nice ship, nice staff, great food and great excursions. Unfortunately, though, there was very little support offered when our cruise was cancelled just 2 weeks before sailing. While we did find another Scenic cruise that fit in the same general time period, we were given no assistance with changing all the connections, hotels and transfers that had to be scheduled to accommodate this new ...
There were some pre-cruise information and package glitches but we were picked up at the airport no problem and the hotel in Lyon was great. The cruise went as planned but several excursions were cancelled or adjusted due to COVID. They did a great job substituting other destinations. Also some evening entertainers cancelled due to traffic problems or COVID. But these were not important to ...
Having enjoyed a smaller canal cruise in Alsace, we were ready to try a cruise on the Rhone river. Reviews of various river cruise lines consistently pointed to Scenic as a quality choice. Although the Sapphire is not new, we found it to be sparkling in both design and maintenance. We were welcomed on board by the captain and his staff and assigned to a lovely balcony cabin, newly serviced and ...
We have visited the South of France with other cruise lines but we had heard that Scenic are the best. This has now been confirmed. We have thoroughly enjoyed all the aspects of this particular cruise. The attention to detail has been wonderful. All the staff have been so attentive and everything promised has been expedited. The beds are so comfortable; the cabin is roomy.
The food has ...
No better way to visit the South of France, than in a floating 5 star boutique hotel.
Difficult to find fault with any aspect of the cruise. The staff is attentive, enthusiastic and oh so professional. The food is first rate and reflects the cuisine of the regions visited. The excursions are plentiful, varied and enriching.
Despite a slight complication due to high water levels on the Saône ...
Everything is possible on this cruise. The officers and crew on board are very friendly and helpful. The drinks and food are all very good. The outings are thoughtfully planned with consideration of the capabilities of the guests. While most of the guests are retired and generally senior in nature, many are very friendly and became friends towards the end of the trip. The most interesting nature ...
We have just returned from Scenic Tours’ Spectacular South of France river cruise. This was our fourth river cruise with Scenic and it was every bit as enjoyable as the previous three.
The crew on the Scenic Sapphire could not have been more accommodating and helpful. Our room was cleaned perfectly every morning and every evening by our wonderful room maid, Gabi.
The waiters in the lounge ...
Travel agent recommended.
Everything was wonderful.
We enjoyed the room very much except for the septic odour that was prevalent on a number of occasions and the lighting, which was not very good, especially for the application of make-up. The cleaning staff did an excellent job of taking care of any requests we had and tried on a number of occasions to get rid of the door, with some success ...
I had done the Rhine River Cruise before and thoroughly enjoyed it. This one was equally as brilliant but maybe a little less “hectic”. A joy from beginning to end. The staff were so friendly, welcoming and professional. The food was exceptional. The scenery and tours were all first class, five star all the way! Everything was so well organised that you knew every day exactly what time to ...
This review is mainly about river boat cabins, and how size is far from everything. That will be in the cabin review section below. In short, the bulk of cabins on the Scenic Sapphire, and most if not all Scenic river boats, are classified as Balcony Suites. They are cramped and not very well-designed.
Most other things about the cruise were very good. In particular the shore excursions ...