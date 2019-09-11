We were looking for a small ship, river tour in Europe and this Viking Cruise seemed to be ideal. I had always wanted to see the tulip gardens when they were in full bloom as well as to spend time in Amsterdam, Vienna and Budapest. (Although 2 days in each place is hardly enough time to do them justice, it was a good introduction!) We were pleased that there was no casino, no pressure to buy ...
We liked the itinerary. The cities we visited were all interesting. Day time cruising along picturesque sections of the rivers was great. Food was always good and sometimes very good. Some of the excursions were excellent; others had too much talking and there was very little takeaway. Cruise director was unsympathetic, even when things beyond our control changed. The ship was comfortable ...
We chose this cruise because a) I wanted to be away for 2 weeks and b) the Rhine has been on the bucket list for ages.
There were only 73 guests on board, not unusual for the first voyage of the season apparently. There were 4 Brits on board, including us, and 2 Canadians. The rest of the guests were American.
Our fellow guests were a delight. They were interesting and interested in the ...
We arrived in Moscow 2 days early and were totally amazed at how clean the city was and how friendly all the people were. Our hotel in Moscow (Raddison) was like a palace. The food in the hotel was good also. We went to a local Ukranian restaurant and had a great time, the food was great, the waiters were fun and we felt like we knew everyone when we left. Shopping was also fun in Moscow. ...
First let me tell you this was Passage to Eastern Europe. Our ship was supposed to be the Aegir, but was switched to the Embla at the last minute.
This was our third Viking River Cruise having done the Rhine Getaway and the Romantic Danube. While on the Danube cruise, I asked our program director, George, which was his favorite cruise. He said Passage to Eastern Europe. Consequently, we booked ...
Visiting Eastern Europe and Germany was a bucket list vacation for my husband and I.
The entire 23 day experience was amazing. The cuisine on board was top notch which often featured local dishes where we visited that day.
Tours were led by informative tour guides. Quiet boxes were provided to each guest daily which proved very useful in a noisy tour setting.
We enjoyed various kinds ...
As we discovered on our other Viking cruise (Tulips snd Windmills), Viking really does pay amazing attention to every detail and just does an excellent job. Service - terrific! Food - scrumptious and plenty of it! Wines - excellent, and fun to try local vintages. A highlight? There are so many to talk about. Budepest was a revelation - we just loved the city and its people. Melk Abbey was ...
This was our first Viking cruise; we have cruised other lines all over the world but not a river cruise. Overall it was a good cruise BUT....some things were disappointing. We had a cabin with a French balcony. It was a small cabin; the space between the bed (on both sides) was about as minimal as it could be. We had a stool; no chair. The bathroom was small and anyone more than average would ...
This cruise took us to many places we never thought we would see. Budapest and Vienna were beautiful! With one exception, all of the local guides were very good. The staff was wonderful in particular the Program Director, Violetta.
About midway through our cruise, we had to swap ships due to low water levels in the Danube. We were warned before we left this might happen. We were transferred to ...
This is the end of the Embla saga - on arrival at the Embla in Budapest on 11 September 2019 we were confronted by a vessel with an odd large boxed item next to the bridge. Wondering why it was there and how it would survive low bridges unless it could be lowered and raised like the captain’s bridge, we went to our cabin where we found the 06 September 2019 letter – not good timing on Viking's ...