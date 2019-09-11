  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Embla Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
144 reviews
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
144 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
1-10 of 144 Viking Embla Cruise Reviews

The Keukenhof Gardens and other spectacular sights from Amsterdam to Budapest

Review for Viking Embla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Tajar
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We were looking for a small ship, river tour in Europe and this Viking Cruise seemed to be ideal. I had always wanted to see the tulip gardens when they were in full bloom as well as to spend time in Amsterdam, Vienna and Budapest. (Although 2 days in each place is hardly enough time to do them justice, it was a good introduction!) We were pleased that there was no casino, no pressure to buy ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Mixed: lots of good; some not so good

Review for Viking Embla to Europe - All

User Avatar
Oscar Cruiser
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We liked the itinerary. The cities we visited were all interesting. Day time cruising along picturesque sections of the rivers was great. Food was always good and sometimes very good. Some of the excursions were excellent; others had too much talking and there was very little takeaway. Cruise director was unsympathetic, even when things beyond our control changed. The ship was comfortable ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Heaven on the Rhine (and Main and Danube……)

Review for Viking Embla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
CarolScott
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because a) I wanted to be away for 2 weeks and b) the Rhine has been on the bucket list for ages. There were only 73 guests on board, not unusual for the first voyage of the season apparently. There were 4 Brits on board, including us, and 2 Canadians. The rest of the guests were American. Our fellow guests were a delight. They were interesting and interested in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Traveled with disabled person

Russian delight

Review for Viking Embla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
ernml1964
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

We arrived in Moscow 2 days early and were totally amazed at how clean the city was and how friendly all the people were. Our hotel in Moscow (Raddison) was like a palace. The food in the hotel was good also. We went to a local Ukranian restaurant and had a great time, the food was great, the waiters were fun and we felt like we knew everyone when we left. Shopping was also fun in Moscow. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Viking is incredible

Review for Viking Embla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
scarborofare638
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

First let me tell you this was Passage to Eastern Europe. Our ship was supposed to be the Aegir, but was switched to the Embla at the last minute. This was our third Viking River Cruise having done the Rhine Getaway and the Romantic Danube. While on the Danube cruise, I asked our program director, George, which was his favorite cruise. He said Passage to Eastern Europe. Consequently, we booked ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Awesome Tour director (Viola) helpful and efficient staff. Wonderful tours.

Review for Viking Embla to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Marilyn Brat
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Visiting Eastern Europe and Germany was a bucket list vacation for my husband and I. The entire 23 day experience was amazing. The cuisine on board was top notch which often featured local dishes where we visited that day. Tours were led by informative tour guides. Quiet boxes were provided to each guest daily which proved very useful in a noisy tour setting. We enjoyed various kinds ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Truly a cruise of a lifetime

Review for Viking Embla to Europe - All

User Avatar
yanks7
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

As we discovered on our other Viking cruise (Tulips snd Windmills), Viking really does pay amazing attention to every detail and just does an excellent job. Service - terrific! Food - scrumptious and plenty of it! Wines - excellent, and fun to try local vintages. A highlight? There are so many to talk about. Budepest was a revelation - we just loved the city and its people. Melk Abbey was ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Good cruise but could be better

Review for Viking Embla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
reads2go
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first Viking cruise; we have cruised other lines all over the world but not a river cruise. Overall it was a good cruise BUT....some things were disappointing. We had a cabin with a French balcony. It was a small cabin; the space between the bed (on both sides) was about as minimal as it could be. We had a stool; no chair. The bathroom was small and anyone more than average would ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Beautiful and interesting ports of call

Review for Viking Embla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
rosapdx
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise took us to many places we never thought we would see. Budapest and Vienna were beautiful! With one exception, all of the local guides were very good. The staff was wonderful in particular the Program Director, Violetta. About midway through our cruise, we had to swap ships due to low water levels in the Danube. We were warned before we left this might happen. We were transferred to ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

It got repaired . . at our cost

Review for Viking Embla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
afterviking
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

This is the end of the Embla saga - on arrival at the Embla in Budapest on 11 September 2019 we were confronted by a vessel with an odd large boxed item next to the bridge. Wondering why it was there and how it would survive low bridges unless it could be lowered and raised like the captain's bridge, we went to our cabin where we found the 06 September 2019 letter – not good timing on Viking's ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.