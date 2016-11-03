  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Idun Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
120 reviews
Program Director Joey conferring with staff
Crew
Ship in port at Amsterdam
City of Prague, shot from the Charles Bridge.
Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
120 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Excellence!!!
"Our cruise on the Viking Idun was exceptional!This is my second river cruise with Viking and once again they did not disappoint...."Read More
cmstrine1 avatar

cmstrine1

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 120 Viking Idun Cruise Reviews

Excellence!!!

Review for Viking Idun to Europe - All

User Avatar
cmstrine1
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Our cruise on the Viking Idun was exceptional! Viking is a great company to sail with especially the river cruises. This is my second river cruise with Viking and once again they did not disappoint. The entire staff is warm, friendly and oh so very helpful. All the excursions were fantastic and the guides were phenomenal. I had a small medical issue while sailing and the Viking staff ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Filled with historical information

Review for Viking Idun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
LovesToCruise13
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Had never been to Eastern Europe. So much information on the after effects of WW11 And the break up of Checoslovakia. My only disappointment was that there were not enough hand sanitizers on the boat and someone came on with a cold and by the third day, many people were coughing and sneezing. I caught a cold and was miserable for three days and missed a whole day of touring in Belgrade. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

A wonderful way to travel!

Review for Viking Idun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
mkriley39
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

What a relaxing, wonderful way to see the countries of Eastern Europe. Every detail was attended to. The staff were exceptional, the voyage smoothe and scenic, the food excellent and the pace perfect. It was our first river cruise and we will be back! We especially loved the pre-arraigned shore excursions. The busses were very comfortable and the tour guides very friendly and knowledgeable. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

On the Danube in Eastern Europe

Review for Viking Idun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
rkavash
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We had previously cruised up the Danube from Budapest to Germany. We were intrigued by the idea of going in the other direction. We were not disappointed. Starting from Budapest, where we spent a couple of nights on land with both significant free time and guided touring, we ventured further into Hungary then on to Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria, and Romania. The tour ended with a land stay in ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

The Danube in Eastern Europe

Review for Viking Idun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
dacameron
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had never been cruising before as a full holiday, only as part of a longer holiday and for less time. We did not really know what to expect. We chose Viking Cruises because they were recommended and have a good reputation. We were not disappointed! Viking are extremely efficient and well-organised down to small details. The pre-cruise preparation was very good and informative. Flights, pick-ups ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Fabulous trip and cruise.

Review for Viking Idun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Robbiann
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

A number of our friends have used Viking in the past and recommended it. We signed up by our selves not knowing anyone but soon became friends with a number of people. We actually have gotten together with 3 of the couple again this past summer at our home in Minnesota. One couple from MN, one from GA and one from WI. Another couple we remain in phone and x-mas card contact is from AZ. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Great cruise despite (and because of) an accident

Review for Viking Idun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
nlaarts
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My sister selected this 10-day river cruise for us because of the size of the ship (about 170 passengers) and the destinations and excursions (Amsterdam, Hoorn, Arnhem, Kinderdijk, Brussels, Antwerp, Ghent, Brussels, Keukenhof, Haarlem, and back to Amsterdam). We have family connections to the Netherlands and were very excited to see so many cities and enjoy so many activities (biking, walking, ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Another great experience

Review for Viking Idun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Milo0926
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had done Viking previously and found them to be exceptional with cruise, sites, room, cleanliness, friendliness, food, service to and from airport, hotel accommodations in departure cities for extensions, and concierge service in extensions. Already booked next trip for next year. This will be my fifth cruise. Everything done with Viking seems to go smoothly. They are great with handicapped ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2017

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Castle Alley

Review for Viking Idun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Osak1
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We spent several days in Paris before boarding our ship and a day in Prague afterwards. We wished we'd opted for the extra days in Prague as well. Nice hotels...very modern. The seven day cruise was along the Moselle and Rhine Rivers. I would caution people to call ahead of time to get approximate travel times before booking. Our trip was advertised as two days in Paris before, two days in Prague ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2016

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Cities of Light -- interesting trip on three rivers and extra time in two cities

Review for Viking Idun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
bilbomd
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our fourth Viking cruise, and we chose it because it took us to cities we had not previously visited, even though it started in Paris, where we have been. Overland coach travel was fine; buses were comfortable, and all pre-and post cruise accommodations were very good. I would recommend this trip to anyone who has traveled with Viking! Included shore excursions were excellent, as ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2016

