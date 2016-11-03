Review for Viking Idun to Europe - River Cruise

A number of our friends have used Viking in the past and recommended it. We signed up by our selves not knowing anyone but soon became friends with a number of people. We actually have gotten together with 3 of the couple again this past summer at our home in Minnesota. One couple from MN, one from GA and one from WI. Another couple we remain in phone and x-mas card contact is from AZ. We ...