  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

American Independence (formerly Independence) Cruise Reviews

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
113 reviews
Our cabin was sooooo dirty! No words to explain. The entire ship was dirty! Even the elevators! The food on the Buffeet was like thrown from the airplane. No touch - no care! The staf is super tired and unfriendly! I don’t want to take any cruise after this one!!!!
Large house along the Hudson
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
113 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
our Florida Great Rivers experience
"We liked the time of year, the ports we were visiting, the size of the ship and our expectations with American Cruise Lines as we have sailed with them before.Our trip was comfortable, enjoyable and nothing less than we expected on American Cruise..."Read More
cedars3131 avatar

cedars3131

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 113 American Independence (formerly Independence) Cruise Reviews

our Florida Great Rivers experience

Review for American Independence (formerly Independence) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
cedars3131
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We selected to cruise the Great Rivers of Florida for several reasons. We liked the time of year, the ports we were visiting, the size of the ship and our expectations with American Cruise Lines as we have sailed with them before. The embarkation process was simple. The ship was docked directly across the street from a parking garage, making it simple to get from the car to the ship. Our ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Won't be sailing with American again

Review for American Independence (formerly Independence) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Mrbobbyd
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had previously done the New England Island cruise several years back, and were just thrilled with our experience. The service and the food were both exceptional! Fast forward to this cruise. No comparison whatsoever. The food was mediocre at best. We ate off the ship several times. These cruises are very pricy, and to be served Smoking Loon wine was a joke. Unlike the first cruise where ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Amelia Island was beautiful, but the weather was not great.

Review for American Independence (formerly Independence) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
GOOFGE
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because it as over New Years & we had credits or "cruise vouchers" we had to use, we could not get a refund. The population of the ship was mostly senior citizens many with walkers, canes& wheelchairs. There was one elevator which had the capacity of 2 people & it worked slowly & poorly. In all the public areas there was only ONE restroom. The cleaning staff & the kitchen ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cruise from HELL

Review for American Independence (formerly Independence) to North America River

User Avatar
hungrybirder
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Where to begin. Actually at one star it is overrated and grossly overpriced for what was delivered. The ship is an old rust bucket. The saying you can't make a silk purse out of a sow's ear is a perfect description. Since the cruise up the Hudson is marketed to seniors, American thinks we are too old to use the internet. With that in mind they only provide WiFi if you can position yourself ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Issues: Unsanitary Conditions & Not Maintained Ship

Review for American Independence (formerly Independence) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
mollylauren2
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

People probably are thinking about booking cruises again with decreasing Covid cases and spring coming. We would like to share our experience with American Cruise Lines – specifically the unsanitary conditions and lack of maintenance on the Independence. On August 28, 2021, we departed from Portland, Maine (Stateroom 311). Positive features of the cruise include: (1) the delicious food and food ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Ship was not sea worthy!! Broke down costing 2 days of ports.

Review for American Independence (formerly Independence) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
trogg1956
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The ship was dated and really not sea worthy. It appeared as a rust bucket upon boarding and it was. The room was old and dated, crappy bed, filthy shower and bathroom area. The crew was all new and was really not trained to run a cruise ship. We were ripped off for 11,000. This was the absolutely worse money grabbing experience we have ever had. TOTAL ROBBERY!!!! The redeeming factor was the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

A most unpleasant cruise

Review for American Independence (formerly Independence) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
LLO349LLO
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise ship, Independence of the American Cruise Lines was the worst ship I have ever been on and I have been on quite a few cruises. Our room was very dirty; huge stains on the carpet; furniture that you would not even attempt to sit in; bathroom was also very dirty. Housekeeping was minimal at best. The ship broke down, one generator totally died and the other one was getting close ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Wonderful Cruise!

Review for American Independence (formerly Independence) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Kathiej
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I loved this cruise. All the employees and also all the passengers were friendly and fun to be around. This is a smaller boat so we all got very close during the cruise. The crew all came to know everyone by name. Being on this boat was a refreshing change from the big ocean cruises. Everyone got to know everyone, which made for a great atmosphere. The stateroom was bright and cheerful with ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2021

THE APPEAL OF THE AMERICAN CRUISE LINE'S 'SMALL SHIP CRUISING'

Review for American Independence (formerly Independence) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Iggyauthor
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I were frequent ocean cruisers. With the large ships still not operating due to COVID, we decided to try a small ship as a vacation option. We are THRILLED that we did! I knew it was a smart option when we could just pull right up to the ship without going through embarkation with thousands of other passengers. We were shown to our stateroom and were greeted with a bottle of ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2021

Very relaxing felt like a personal yacht more than a cruise ship

Review for American Independence (formerly Independence) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
cruiser 4336
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Great itinerary.I really enjoyed the ports of call and the speakers.The information they shared really enhanced the experience. The ease of getting on and off the ship and the access to the port of departure was perfect. The food was well prepared and the presentation was delightful. I was able to relax during the entire cruise ( which is very rare for my wife and I ) without feeling ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2021

Find a cruise

Other American Cruise Lines Ship Cruise Reviews
American Spirit Cruise Reviews
American Spirit Cruise Reviews
American Constitution Cruise Reviews
American Star Cruise Reviews
American West (formerly Queen of the West) Cruise Reviews
American Heritage (formerly Queen of the Mississippi) Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.