Uniworld S.S. Antoinette Cruise Reviews

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
91 reviews
Ship moored at Boppard, Germany
worn out lounge chair
stains on bed cover
the other ripped throw pillow
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
91 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Great ship and cruise
"We had the lowest deck cabin, with just a high window, but it was fine.We were lucky with weather, a morning of cloud and fine drizzle through some of the Rhine Gorge and Lorelei, but otherwise fine...."Read More
Grege2 avatar

Grege2

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

1-10 of 91 Uniworld S.S. Antoinette Cruise Reviews

Great ship and cruise

Review for S.S. Antoinette to Europe - All

User Avatar
Grege2
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Our cruise was great value. The "Marie Antoinette / Louis VI" decor was good fun - lots of mirrors and gold, like Versailles. Restaurant and meals were excellent, drinks unlimited, service great. We had the lowest deck cabin, with just a high window, but it was fine. We spent all our free time on deck, or the lounge etc. I wouldn't pay more for a French Balcony or Full Balcony, on this or ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Classic Stateroom with Window

Noisy and disappointing dinners

Review for S.S. Antoinette to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Small Pebbles
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Our travel agent recommended this cruise line over others. We had had a wonderful experience with Tauck’s musical cruise on the Danube but she said there’s no comparison in terms of Uniworld being a better experience. My first reaction upon entering the boat’s lobby is that it looked cluttered. There is a large blue chandelier that overpowers the small area. Downstairs in the reception area ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Suite with Full Open-Air Balcony

Another great Uniworld cruise - Castles along the Rhine

Review for S.S. Antoinette to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
melton1870
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I just returned from our second Uniworld cruise. The first was on the S.S. Catherine going from Lyon to Avignon in 2016. It was excellent and initially we were a bit concerned that the Castles along the Rhine (Amsterdam to Basel) cruise might not live up to our experience in the south of France. But it certainly did! We spent 4 days in Amsterdam before boarding the S.S. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

Lovely ship & crew but VERY loud dining room.

Review for S.S. Antoinette to Europe - All

User Avatar
MinnesotaJoe
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We took a trip recently on this ship from Amsterdam to Basel, our thrip trip on Uniworld. Although the ship was beautiful and the crew were terrific, it may be our last such trip with this company because we found, especially at dinner that the dining room was so loud. We complained and were told that others have raised the same concerns. Part of the reason may be that the company has a policy ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Overpriced disappointing trip

Review for S.S. Antoinette to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
jenpet
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

we had expected a magical experience after watching Jane MacDonald on this Christmas Markets Cruise last year. The itinerary was wrong as it had listed an Xmas Market every day. They failed to advise us prior to the cruise that the shops close on Xmas Eve so the last market was on the 23rd. The ship was beautiful but the cruise was dull & boring with no atmosphere. The cabin was lovely, ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2018

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

What Castles Along the Rhine?

Review for S.S. Antoinette to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
jab6737
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

My husband and I were passengers on the Basel to Amsterdam "Castles Along the Rhine" October 14-22, 2018 river cruise with Uniworld on board the SS Antoinette. On the second night( the first night of this "7 night voyage" was the overnight cruise to Breisach from Basel), we were informed that there was a possibility that the cruise might be cut short because of low river levels. Sure enough, at ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Stateroom with Full Open-Air Balcony

A crowded bus speeding past Castles of the Rhine in the fading twilight

Review for S.S. Antoinette to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Vet&amp;Prosecutor
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I are repeat customers on Uniworld River Cruises and were on the ill-fated above eight-day river cruise that in effect lasted 2-3 days. We departed Basel on October 14, 2018. At that time the crew had to know that completion of the scheduled eight-day river cruise was extremely unlikely, given conditions on the Rhine at that time. The Captain later indicated to us that at the time ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

Beware of Uniworld!

Review for S.S. Antoinette to Europe - All

User Avatar
TJConnors
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We had planned for our first trip to Europe in almost 30 years and had been sold on the Uniworld Castles on the Rhine river cruise by Uniworld reps. When we arrived in Basel the captain and cruise director allowed all passengers to board. We were unsuspecting of any issues, but Uniworld KNEW that the Rhine River was IMPASSABLE and they boarded everyone anyway. Then 24 hours after boarding at ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

Not what we paid for

Review for S.S. Antoinette to Europe - All

User Avatar
JoeP.
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Our 8 day river cruise has turned into a 4 day cruise and 4 day bus ride. Due to low river levels along the Rhine, we only got as far north as Kehl, Germany and are being bused into Amsterdam from there. Yes, I understand that Uniworld can’t control Mother Nature and water levels, but it would have been nice to have been warned that this was a possibility and been given the option to cancel with a ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

DON'T EVER BOOK WITH UNIWORLD

Review for S.S. Antoinette to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Beth JK
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Don't ever book a cruise with Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection unless you want to be held hostage on a bus tour instead of being on a 5 star ship. We were told 2 days into our 8 day river cruise that we would be getting on buses to finish our cruise with NO option of cancelling. And there was no chance of getting a refund of any kind on our HUGE bill. The company allowed us to get on a ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

