Celebrity Reflection Cruise Reviews

5.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1880 reviews
81 Awards
Sunset from our deck
Early morning
Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
1880 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Finally we are back
"We really love the s class ships- The reflection is one of our favorites, albeit it has been updated.The reflection is one of our favorite ships as we enjoy the Lawn Club Grill and dined their three times for dinner...."Read More
Cruise a holic avatar

Cruise a holic

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 1,880 Celebrity Reflection Cruise Reviews

Very friendly and helpful staff and crew!

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Transatlantic

User Avatar
jjcolell
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We have taken several transatlantic cruises because we enjoy the sea days rather than many port days. We found the Retreat and Concierge services to be exceptional. We spend much of our time in our stateroom and on our balcony and this cruise and the accompanying weather was perfect for that. We felt that the live musicians in the Ensemble Lounge and in the Foyer were quite exceptional and ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Sky Suite 1

Traveled with disabled person

Fun and Relaxing Cruise

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Transatlantic

User Avatar
treasureht
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We like sea days when cruising. Taking this cruise offered many days at sea at the beginning of the cruise. The cruise stops were at the end of the cruise with stops in Azores, Spain, France and Italy. The staff in the restaurants, the Captain and crew were very visible and willing to talk throughout the cruise. The Captain always had a briefing every day and about weather conditions. Always felt ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Back On The Open Sea - Finally

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
neilrr
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My Partner and I were happy to return to cruising after a 2 1/2 year hiatus due to Covid. It was wonderful and Celebrity did not disappoint. This was our 5th cruise on Reflection (out of 41 cruises) over the years and we were glad to be back aboard. The ship was approximately 50% full and all passengers and staff were fully vaccinated. Overall, the ship was beautiful for her age. There were ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Verandah 1A

The Reflection was Perfection

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Ocean Breezer
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I have taken about 10 cruises, always on NCL. This was our first post Covid cruise and our first cruise on Celebrity. Our cabin was a Sky Suite in the Retreat. Embarkation at the pier was the fastest/easiest we have ever encountered. There is a separate entry for suite guests. It is such a pleasant experience that I’m not sure I can cruise in anything but a suite now. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Our first Celebrity cruise and what a joy!

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
MFOB
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I were looking forward to our first cruise on Celebrity and we were not at all disappointed. Our embarkation went quick but it should have since the ship only had about 1200 vacationers on board as opposed to a recent Carnival cruise that was almost full, but did not have a full crew. I felt we were treated very kindly by all of the crew. Seas during the cruise we mostly calm and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cruising is back in 2022...

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
NieuwtoCrusing
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Recently back from a Celebrity cruise and thought an update would be appropriate for any who may read. First, the capacity of the cruise was reduced in total passengers by Celebrity to about 1/3 of the ship. The embarkation process flowed very smoothly for all who had their pre-test 48 hr in advance negative Covid test. Once aboard it was easy to see that the ship would not be crowded and the crew ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Sunset Verandah

Finally we are back

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Cruise a holic
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We really love the s class ships- The reflection is one of our favorites, albeit it has been updated. Arrival was easy and efficient. The boarding process quick. We were in a Royal suite so no problems. All staff was wearing masks and friendly and available. We loved our suite- can be seen on youtube. It really needs updating- One really positive was our butler Mudit and cabin attendant ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Royal Suite

Our return to cruising

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
spinningmarty
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Celebrity is our go to Cruise line. The staff was amazing. Their show of appreciation to have us back was overwhelming. The food/Menu in Luminae was top shelf. The chefs table experience was the best one yet. If you have not tried the Porch restaurant you are missing out. We were on 3 back to backs on this ship, March 12 through April 2. The ship was very clean and they took every ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Sky Suite 2

Less Crowds Made It Great

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
alldog49
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Two years since our last cruise. We are Elite Captains Club Members. We booked this cruise because we had cruise credits that were going to expire. We booked a C2 concierge cabin on deck 10. We had to pick a check-in time. Since we were driving in from Orlando, we chose 1:30-2. We parked off-site and arrived at the terminal around 1:30. Vaccination cards and passports were checked before we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 2

Celebrity Great Experience

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Ehtobergte
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We are experienced cruisers and were looking forward to getting back on board after over two years absence due to Covid. We had confidence in Celebrity’s ability to keep us safe due to their safety record and procedures we have experienced with them in the past. We were not disappointed. Celebrity did a great job preparing us for the cruise and guiding us through the safety protocols with ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Verandah 2A

