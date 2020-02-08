"This was our first cruise. We enjoyed the dinners and evening shows but were disappointed that there were no events or clubs aimed at the 18-20-year-old group. Our kids were too old for the 17 and under clubs and..."Read More
Booked a mere 6 weeks prior to sail date, which is a very short lead up time for us. We had sailed on the Panorama in February 2020, returning 4 weeks before the shutdown, and had no plans to book anything else until things got back to "normal" (whatever normal is going to be now).
We drove down to Galveston the day before embarkation (we live 20 miles south of Dallas, not far from I-45, so the ...
We are a family of four from Montreal, Canada, who cruise extensively. We have 9 previous cruises with Carnival, 22 overall. This trip was supposed to be husband, wife, and son only, but my daughter’s school trip to Europe was cancelled at the very last minute due to “the virus that shall not be named”, so we had to scramble to book her to travel with us. We got absolutely killed on airfare, but ...
My boyfriend and I chose this cruise for my 30th birthday and it did not dissapoint. I hadnt been on a carnival in 16 year and they were as great as i remember. Everyone of the ship bend over backwards just to back just YOU are comfortable and having a good time. Anything you could think of.... is there. You can or ANYTHING or NOTHING at all.. 24 hours a day. We laughed till our cheeks hurt at the ...
For the ports visited that we wanted to go to and living in the midwest, Orlando was not too awfully far to go.
Our embarkation was the fastest and smoothest we have ever had in my 19 cruises. This is due to the workings of the Orlando port.
Our cabin was an inside which is what we always get.
Our dining was always at the main dining room, and it left a lot to be desired. It was the ...
We chose this cruise for the ports and mid winter break.
The disembarkation at the ports was excellent.
That could not be said for the end of the cruise at Port Canaveral. Apparently there were issues with the gangplank having to be reset.
After cruising on the Spirit, the Sunshine and the Paradise I would say this one fell short in both the food choice & preparation in the lido buffet, ...
We loved all of the locations for stops. The sushi restaurant and Italian are amazing! So good we ate at each several times. Overall, the food was pretty good on the buffet and dining room as well. Love Guys burgers, Mexican and the pizza.
The ship was very clean, the Crew are amazing. Always smiling and offering a hello or help with whatever you asked for.
The boat was very clean and the ...
We selected this cruise so that we could revisit Cozumel, Belize and Roatan. The Breeze was resently refurbised and the decor was far nicer that any Carnival ship that we have been on. It had muted and tasteful colors which is a departure from their usual scheme. The food was also far better than we've previously experienced. We were pleased with all of our meals and service. Instead of the ...
This was our first cruise and one of our last family vacations before our oldest goes to college. We chose the week of President's day because NY has the week off for winter break. The itinerary was also a deciding factor for the cruise. It was the Eastern Caribbean with port stops in Amber Cove, St Thomas, San Juan-PR, and Grand Turk.
Weather was warm and sunny. There was always high ...
I often wonder if cruise lines read these reviews. We have sailed Carnival numerous times.and now at Platinum level. through the years we have had our ups and downs but with this cruise we found everything was terrific. From getting on the the last final day getting off was a surprise and pleasure. The ship is nice and easy to find your way around. There are lots of hot tubs and places to ...
My family DH,DS, son's girlfriend traveled together on this cruise. It has been a couple of years since we traveled on Carnival, last two years have been on NCL. We decided to give Carnival another try due to the price. Overall the trip was good. We did notice a decline in the quality of the dining room food, but the chocolate melting cake was just as good. We love Guys Burgers and the Blue ...