  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Oceania Riviera Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
702 reviews
81 Awards
Beach at Great Stirrup Cay
Afternoon tea everyday at 4:00 pm is amazing.
Loved eating on the outside patio!
View from Ship St Thomas
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
702 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Great service amazing ship
"The cabins are kept up beautifully everyday to the highest standard, the restaurants menus are exceptional, thank you for your great service, and we can’t wait for our next cruise in March.I know I could write about every part of this amazing experience, and so in recognition of a great organiser and cruise director Paul, I say thank you for keeping us all well entertained.!..."Read More
Heath1224 avatar

Heath1224

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 702 Oceania Riviera Cruise Reviews

Probably done with Oceania

Review for Riviera to Mediterranean

User Avatar
p598738
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We had sailed on Riviera before. We had also sailed on Marina. We have 40 plus cruises of all types under our belts. Anyway, we chose the one because of the itinerary, We were on deck 7. The cabin was as we expected. I think there were about 700 passengers, By and large the services were pretty good. The ship was not allowed to visit Malta. More on that later. We had reservations in all 4 ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

not as good as expected -management needs attitude adjustment

Review for Riviera to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Grandmajoe
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

While our stateroom was lovely (OC Suite aft end of ship), and most of the ship was ship shape, 2 out of 2 Jacuzzis in our suite did not work. The problem was solved on the 6th day of cruising! The management of the hotel side tried to put the problem back on me for not reporting it (which I had), accused me of using them (which I had not because they were broken and I was NOT told they were ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Oceania Suite

Well maintained vessel, but standards have definitely dropped

Review for Riviera to Mediterranean

User Avatar
granthodgkinson
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We chose this cruise to get back onto the water. Like so many others, we missed cruising through the pandemic. We saw this cruise surface, realised the vessel was not fully booked, had the time and made the booking. We had cruised on Riviera in December 2018 (from Miami) and Marina in 2017 (from Rome) so we are familiar with the line and the vessel. We enjoy the Penthouse Suites (from 2018) and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Standards slipping

Review for Riviera to World Cruise

User Avatar
Nachobozo
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Embarkation was a total disaster. We waited in line in a tent in the Miami heat for almost 2 hours so Oceania could check our Covid records. No water was available and only limited seating was available The quality of the food in the Terrace restaurant is not as good as our last Riviera cruise. Service in Toscana was very slow and non-attentive. Staff at the reception desk bordered on ...
Read More

Response from LuisaM, Social Media Team

Dear Valued Guest, we appreciate your feedback and are sorry to hear about the those inconveniences. Your comments will be shared and taken into consideration as we constantly strive to...

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Given Covid this was a great cruise

Review for Riviera to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Vic Gastronaut
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This is our fourth cruise on Oceania and our third on Riviera, the other was on Marina, their opening cruise after Covid. They were sailing, I think at 75% capacity and it it made for a more lively cruise than our previous one on Marina, (albeit that was still very good). We had an excellent cruise. As always the staff were very professional, polite and friendly. The officers were generally ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Concierge Level

Relaxing

Review for Riviera to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
grifdoglover
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first time on Oceania. We have cruised all the major lines and found this one the most enjoyable to date. Yes there were little things here and there like slow internet and a not so spa experience but overall it was very relaxing and enjoyable due to the staff. They went out of their way to please and were genuine in this by the end of the cruise we felt we were leaving old ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Beautiful Ship, Exceptional Crew

Review for Riviera to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
col2or
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was my third Oceania cruise; Marina 2011, Riviera 2016, and Riviera 2022, and we have a planned Vista in 2023. I enjoy the country-club casual vibe of Oceania -- ship decor, outstanding artwork at every turn, and overall attitude. The crew is exceptional in professional service and friendliness. The food offerings are varied and there is something for everyone, although I was less ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

A perfect first cruise. We loved Oceania!

Review for Riviera to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
DC225
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

We chose Oceania for our first cruise because of the line's reputation for excellent food and service, plus we wanted to sail on a small ship. The Riviera did not disappoint. It was a perfect first cruise for us and we've already booked another with the line. Embarkation was a breeze. We arrived at 3pm for a 5pm sailing and basically walked right on to the ship. No lines, no crowds, no ...
Read More

Response from LuisaM, Social Media Team

Dear valued guest, thank you for your feedback. We are delighted to learn that your first Oceania Cruises experience was perfect and that you are already planning to join us on a future...

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View

Still cruising, and soundly disappointed

Review for Riviera to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
CatamaranJoe
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We cruised on this ship in February, 2020, and were excited to return. Now, that excitement has turned to disappointment… to being ticked off. Given the down time due to Covid, we actually expected the ship’s managers to be happy to see people cruising again. Instead, when we made inquiry about a problem, we were met with rudeness and a total lack of concern and interest. Due to a severe ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Outstanding slightly marred by missed ports & a few Covid issues.

Review for Riviera to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
rbtan
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We've done a few trips with "O". The food & ship are superb. Due to Covid, the pax were limited to having the ship barely half full. We liked how sanitary everything was. We started with a C-1 Ocean view, but upograded to a Concierge cabin for a most reasonable price. Certainly worth it. The vast majority of pax followed the mask mandate in doors, though some from "certain" regions of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Cabin Type: Concierge Level

Find a Riviera Cruise from $1,499

Other Oceania Ship Cruise Reviews
Insignia Cruise Reviews
Insignia Cruise Reviews
Marina Cruise Reviews
Nautica Cruise Reviews
Regatta Cruise Reviews
Sirena Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.