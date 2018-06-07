"But overall, an excellent cruise, and we're looking forward to the next one!We had never before done the pre-cruise portion, and I would say we will continue to book this add on feature in our future cruises...."Read More
This was our third cruise with Ama Waterways, and we have never been disappointed. We had never before done the pre-cruise portion, and I would say we will continue to book this add on feature in our future cruises. The hotel we stayed in during the Paris stay was very convenient and comfortable (a couple of blocks from the Arc de Triomphe), and the daily excursions were fun. Once we got on our ...
Tired of being trapped at home due to Covid restrictions, we decided to venture back to Europe. We had sailed on an AmaWaterways cruise a few years ago on the Rhine which was phenomenal. We met friends that we have kept in touch with ever since, and have even traveled with every year since then.
Paris seemed to be a perfect getaway for us: romance, beautiful weather, architecture and ART!!! ...
My husband and I celebrated our 40+1 wedding anniversary aboard the AmaLyra. What a wonderful experience!!
From the moment we boarded, it was a first class event. The crew was amazing, friendly, charming and knowledgeable.
Meals were delicious and presented beautifully, paired with ideal wines to match. The tours each day were an event to look forward to, and the guides took very good care ...
This is our 9th time river cruising with Ama Waterways and once again tour experience was exceptional.
Our cruise included a pre-stay in Paris and the a seven day cruise to the Normandy coast and back. Timing of all departures and excursions was outstanding and transportation, when required, was with Ama Waterways own buses which were clean and comfortable.
The ship (AmaLyra) is not one of ...
My wife, 12 y/o granddaughter and I had a trip of a lifetime on the AmaLyra last month.
The planning and execution by AmaLyra staff throughout the cruise experience was exemplary. Their transfer services were well worth the money. During our arrival at CDG Paris we were met by AmaLyra reps and driver and proceeded easily to our transportation. Vehicle we rode in was very comfortable. ...
We chose AmaLyra since the headquarters is local, based in Calabasas. We want to try local businesses in the area. It also has a very good reputation. We were 100% satisfied with the experience. We had taken a Rhine River cruise before through Amadeus. What a big difference!!! All excursions with AmaLyra were included with the price. Wifi and water bottles were also included. They also ...
My friend and I wanted to encourage our husbands to enjoy the Normandy area and we wanted to see parts of France, including Paris.... this trip fit the bill.... We had done our own exploration of Normandy for several days before the cruise and were very glad that we did.... I think a 1 day 10 hour excursion cannot capture the magnitude of what is available in that region for history lovers..... ...
First river cruise and we have always wanted to see the Normandy beaches and cemeteries, so this was chosen. I had always heard of Viking from numerous TV commercials but a travel agent reco'd AMA as an upgrade, and it certainly was. The ship is 10 years old, but stunning, as if it was manufactured yesterday. Every inch of paint is flawless and gleaming, the furniture looks new, and there is not ...
I chose Amawaterways because of their solo cabins w/ a french balcony. I removed a star because this was a wine themed cruise and i spoke w/ ama 3x and the reps did not mention this. i do not drink, therefore, i did not attend the 3 enrichment lectures all focused on wine. there was also a wine pairing dinner lost on me. in addition, most shore excursions ended in wine tasting. the last day ...
We thought for the price it would be an upmarket cruise, having previously done a cruise with Viking who were terrific and thought APT would be the same.
The service in the dining room consists of getting your own coffee, trying to hunt up somebody who will get you a wine, the Hotel manager was totally out of her depth, the staff ran the place.Some of the excursions were excellent but a number ...