"So, a quick list of what we liked, loved and didn’t like:
Liked: Drink station on the pool deck; free room service; Stateroom, split bathroom; deck 4 running/walking track
Loved: Waiters & other service; not dressing for dinner; rotational dining; Character interactions - they took such time with the kids; Bibbity Bobbity Boutique, the Broadway Shows!Disliked: The app didn’t list which Characters would be appearing in the atrium; lack of merchandise selection; Cabanas closing in the afternoon, especially on port days when you may get back late afternoon; Shore Adventure bus drivers not giving specific information; 5 minute fireworks; kids running up & down halls & stairs; the ships vibrations; rough seas
All in all, a great time was had by all...."Read More
We have cruised several times, but this was our first Disney cruise. We were traveling with our adult daughter, son-in-law and two granddaughters.
We flew into MCO (Orlando) the day before the cruise. We stayed at Embassy Suites Airport which had a free shuttle from the airport. The next morning we were picked up by a Suburban from Access Transportation to be driven to the port. I cannot ...
This cruise happened during the height of the Omicron wave when ships had started to tighten up onboard safety measures once again. With that said, and even with the safety protocols in place, Disney delivered quality entertainment, above average dining and wonderful, caring crew.
The other surprise with this cruise is that it was at the time where USVI were not allowing that many ships to ...
In general I think Disney does a terrific job of embarkation and disembarkation compared to other cruise lines I’ve experienced. There is a line to stand in to get your initial embarkation “ticket”, and the woman who served us was a bit of an idiot, including writing the wrong stateroom numbers on our boarding passes, but otherwise it was smooth. The only other thing which was TERRIBLY annoying ...
This was a seven-night Star Wars Day at Sea cruise sailing the western Caribbean. While the cruise was fun with lots of activities on board for children and adults, it was spoiled because of the terrible cabin we had, stateroom 2018 on deck 2 midship. The cruise had a few nights with rough seas, and we couldn't sleep because of a loud banging noise coming from the deck below. Although Guest ...
My family and I were on the Disney Fantasy from January 18-January 25, 2020 2 adults, 2 children. First off our excursion in Cozumel got cancelled with no explanation as to why. Our second port/tender stop of Grand Cayman got cancelled but Royal Caribbean was able to tender their guests ashore. Our 3rd port stop of Falmouth Jamaica got cancelled. Other cruise lines were able to stop as well. We ...
Disney service always excels. Crew was great despite lots of extra work due to missed ports. Cabin was great, Star Wars Day at Sea was fun for kids and adults. Did our usual port arrival around 11:30am. Line for security was reasonable and no wait for check-in. Waited only about 10 min after check-in for our boarding group to be called. Love that Disney allows you to bring on beer or wine ...
I have never posted before. We just completed our 6th Disney cruise, and our 19th cruise overall.
The Disney Fantasy has experienced consistent "technical" problems since it was damaged during Hurricane Sandy. These problems continue to plague the ship. Again, on the January 18-25 sailing of the Fantasy, technical problems were experienced which significantly impacted the enjoyment of the ...
We had three cabins one deck below Concierge level. Four adults, three children under 5. We, the grandparents have done about 30 cruises, never on Disney.
It started off bad with enormous lineups as far as the parking garage as the check in computer system was down for over an hour.
Small room, mattress one of those that when your spouse moved you moved up and down too. Barely queen size ...
We selected this cruise because our first itinerary was a 3-Night Bahamian on the Wonder in February 2018, and that was much too short. This was a longer option, now that we knew we liked cruising, on a ship that was new to us, and nearly everyone I know recommended the Eastern Caribbean over the Western. The Very Merrytime designation was just a bonus. The travelers were myself, 28, and my mom, ...
We chose this cruise because our 3 year old grand-daughter is obsessed with Disney. Our Grand-daughter enjoyed this cruise and overall I thought it was a good solid cruise experience. However, I did not feel it was a good value for the money and overall it was just ok. For what I paid for this cruise, it should have been extraordinary and it just wasn't.
We were on the eight day Halloween ...