Princess Grand Princess Cruise Reviews

3.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1540 reviews
12 Awards
Puerto Vallarta 1Mile long Boardwalk/Malecon
Black Sand Beach on the Big Island of Hawaii
Pearl Harbor in Honolulu Hawaii
Hawaiian sunset from our balcony on Grand Princess.
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Cruise was great. Medallion Class app? Not so much.
But the worst part of the cruise prep was dealing with the Medallion Class app.Pre-cruise Covid testing wasn't as bad as we expected with the at-home test kits done with a live online proctor....
countedx58 avatar

countedx58

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

1-10 of 1,540 Princess Grand Princess Cruise Reviews

Wonderful vacation on the Grand !

Review for Grand Princess to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
Smul27
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Another fantastic Princess cruise complete. We were on the Grand from LA to Vancouver in April. It was originally a 6 night cruise but 2 nights were canceled due to the ship going into dry dock after we disembarked in Vancouver. From arrival at LAX, meeting up with the Princess rep, a smooth transfer to the ship, very efficient Covid testing prior to check in and a seamless embarkation. Very ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Medallion

Review for Grand Princess to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
66cruiser99
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

I was presently surprised at how easy and seamless the Princess Medallion was! It was just as easy as Princess had demonstrated!! It’s so easy to find your travel companions or order your drinks anywhere on the ship! Very nice addition! After 2-years of not cruising because of Covid 19, our first cruise out was on the Grand Princess April 19,2022 we had a mini suite. Our cruise was ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Take this "Princess" to the Middle of the Ocean... and Shoot it!

Review for Grand Princess to Hawaii

User Avatar
The Three Bs
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I have plenty to say here, mostly negative, but... in all fairness... there were positives to note: PROS Embarkation process was very simple Using the Medallion for room access and purchases was very easy Outstanding nature presentations Excellent musical entertainment, comedians The ship band/orchestra is REALLY good Alfredo's Pizzeria (complimentary) produces consistently ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

The new "Medallion" tool is awful and there is no alternative offered to this horror

Review for Grand Princess to Hawaii

User Avatar
Longandshortofit
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this itinerary for the seadays involved in getting to and from HI. We'd also had nice experiences with Princess pre-pandemic so we opted for them again. While we were in lockdown, Princess spent two years developing an onboard network tool called Medallion. It's a device, the medallion they issue you on boarding to wear on your person, and it's a network for interfacing with ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Disappointed in Princess

Review for Grand Princess to Hawaii

User Avatar
meinkeb
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was my retirement cruise. I alerted Princess and added the milestone in the Medallion app, but nothing was done to acknowledge. The ship should be in drydock by now, but should have been done much sooner. There were plenty of water leaks, a shattered window in the buffet. It is long overdue for maintenance. There were a lot of people / staff getting COVID. The Cruse Director, Steve, ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Mostly smooth sailing on Grand Princess to Hawaii April 4th-19th 2022

Review for Grand Princess to Hawaii

User Avatar
brucej97223
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We choose this cruise as it's been a "bucket list" cruise for us for a while, but mostly because back in November we were very concerned that our two week Caribbean cruise would be canceled, so we cancelled it proactively and booked the 15 day Hawaii cruise. We had previously sailed on Grand in December for a 10 day Mexico cruise and really enjoyed it. The trip across the ocean from LA to Hilo ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

This will be my last Princess cruise.

Review for Grand Princess to Hawaii

User Avatar
mabel7733
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

There arent too many positive things I can say about this cruise. The ship was kept uncomfortably cold the whole trip, the food was mediocre at best, entertainment was only fair, staff was pleasant but overworked, and the ship had numerous problems, including toilets either not flushing or overflowing. The food at the buffet was not hot at any meal. We ate breakfast and lunch there everyday, ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Covid Got Me & Friends!

Review for Grand Princess to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
kath3
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Great cruise, familiar ports (Cabo, La Paz, Loredo, Puerto Vallarta), good food onboard, exceptional staff and area has lovely weather. Cabo port requires using a tender to get to the pier. Since 2 other cruise ships were already there, our ship used its tenders which are a bit slower than Cabo's. La Paz is a walk-off port and a 40 minute bus ride to town. Once there, you'll see fun sculptures ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Amazing Service but Old Boat

Review for Grand Princess to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
rblanksta1991
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

The customer service for this cruise was spot on, all the staff members were great! We stayed in a mini-suite which was very nice and the room service and cleaning staff were great. The food could have been better, I wouldn’t say it was bad, but definitely not amazing either. If you go on this cruise expecting five star dining, lower that expectation. My favorite food ironically was the pizza, ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

the small new ports are very nice

Review for Grand Princess to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
Pizzaboy55
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We liked the ports the ship was going to, Cabo was just okay... to built up. PV is busy but much more to do. The ship is nice but needs a refresh. the food in dining rooms was very good. we were un happy in the steakhouse and the Italian restaurants, they were over booked and the food suffered. Te shows were better than we have had in the past we were very surprised. Buffet breakfast is good but ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Find a Grand Princess Cruise from $128

