Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas Cruise Reviews

5.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
2976 reviews
64 Awards
Allure of the Seas
View of room 8190 from the balcony door
View of room 8190 looking out at balcony
This is a view from our balcony as we were leaving Labadee (substituted for
Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
2976 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Amazing ship, Amazing staff
"This was my 15th cruise across several cruise lines and I have always wanted to try one of the Oasis class mega ships. At first I was concerned about too many people being on board but that was really not a..."
Lsshulman avatar

Lsshulman

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

1-10 of 2,976 Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas Cruise Reviews

Oustanding Staff Despite The CoronaVirus Disruption

Review for Allure of the Seas to Transatlantic

25ranger avatar

25ranger

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Despite the mounting tension from the alarming ship news channels it was still an enjoyable TransAtlantic/Repostioning cruise: this ship has everything. Lots to do, lottsa of elbow room on the massive 220,000 ton Allure of the Seas: climbing walls, putt-putt golf, a full park/arboretum, awesome entertainment (had a 2.5 hour Broadway-quality ‘Momma Mia’ production and several excellent ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony Accessible

1st transatlantic

Review for Allure of the Seas to Transatlantic

annettem avatar

annettem

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

First transatlantic.great time, an excellent experience! There was plenty to do ( or not do). The Mama Mia production show was fantastic as were the other headliner shows. The Diamond Club was a bit overcrowded, but Royal Caribbean did try to accommodate the best they could by expanding to other locations. Service in the diamond club lounge was excellent in trying to accommodate and meeting the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Allure Experience

Review for Allure of the Seas to Transatlantic

stumillard avatar

stumillard

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Great Oasis Class ship. Experienced her for 12 days just before she goes to dry dock for amp. Cant wait to see her in 2021 from Galveston. The Allure overall had the best most consistent and good quality food of any RCCL ship we have been on. The Sabor Grill was amazing. Considering we were on one of the very last ships sailing, the crews dedication to keeping the ship disinfected was ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Boardwalk View Balcony

We'll be back!!

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

beachlovers4 avatar

beachlovers4

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

This cruise was to celebrate our 35th wedding anniversary. My husband had never been on a cruise and had no idea what to expect. I had cruised about 40 years ago with NCL and enjoyed it very much. Life happened and road trips were easier. I wanted to do something BIG for our anniversary and I talked hubby into this cruise. We're from San Diego, I wish RCI would put a ship in San Diego or Los ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Star Class with a Wow Factor

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

GHConvert88 avatar

GHConvert88

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

Chose this cruise as with children we love the variety of things to do and the excursions in the Caribbean are far more child-friendly than European ones making it worth the extra flight time. From start to finish STAR class gave us the Wow factor. From arrival at the cruise terminal being ushered through our own dedicated security line, meeting our genie and being on the Ship, in our suite ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Aquatheater Suite with Balcony - Deck 9

Traveled with children

Less Than Wowed

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

Winknee avatar

Winknee

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

I wanted to love RC. We‘ve cruised many times but this was our first on RC. My family and I were less than wowed. I realize the ship is heading to dry dock soon so perhaps they’ll make some necessary repairs but truly, it should have gone to dry dock before this sail. Due to a bad propeller our itinerary was initially altered 3 months from our cruise. We received notice but truly, 3 months ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Traveled with children

Great Time - Disappointed with Port Changes

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

Housingcopper avatar

Housingcopper

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

My wife and I chose this cruise to surprise my folks and relatives, and it was an amazing success!!! My wife and I flew into Fort Lauderdale from Chicago the day of the cruise. This makes my wife a nervous wreck, but seeing as how we booked last minute it saved us almost $1000 dollars on airfare, hotel, and food. Amazingly, from the time we landed to embarkation was less than an hour. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Central Park View Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

A Wonderful Time with Married Couples

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - All

my514ce avatar

my514ce

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

This was the 10th Anniversary cruise for Family Life Ministries which they call, "Love Like You Mean It." The whole ship was booked for married couples and nobody (except for artists or presenters) were allowed to bring their children. We have thoroughly enjoyed some cruises with our kids, but this was amazing! The lines weren't too long to get on the Flowrider or zipline, and you could walk up ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Best Cruise Ever!

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

eshook07 avatar

eshook07

10+ Cruises

Age 30s

We chose this ship because it worked w/the time and places we wanted to go/visit. We’ve been on 10 cruises together/12 each. This has got to be my favorite one. Between the airports/airlines, port, ship, etc, we had a seamless trip. The crew was amazing, the excursions, everything. Monoj & Dion were such good waiters that we requested them every night. The funny thing is, that we weren’t ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony Accessible

Great, but could have been better

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

michaelmills09 avatar

michaelmills09

First Time Cruiser

Age 20s

I will start off saying our cruise experience was really good. Overall, our party of 5 (4,25,26,54,55 y/o) all had a blast. We had two rooms and the service at our rooms was really good. Our head waiter (Joey) was great in the dining hall. A little shy, but slowly broke out of his shell. For the food, it left us wanting more. Some items were great! Some, not so much. We got a lot of over cooked ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony Accessible

Traveled with children

