MSC Magnifica Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
334 reviews
Cabin 12047 from middle towards balcony
Bed bug in a different cabin
Dead bed bug with blood on pillowcase
Bed bug bite
Cruiser Rating
3.2
Average
334 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Amazing ship and onboard experience
"Also there was no single supplement so this was amazing value MSC Magnifica is a wonderful ship big enough to feel spacious (particularly at only 1/3 capacity) but.Appreciating that MSC must be losing money hand over fist and the cruise fare was cheap I don’t know how to feel about the constant pestering to have photographs taken...."Read More
yellowbrick avatar

yellowbrick

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

1-10 of 334 MSC Magnifica Cruise Reviews

worst cruise we've ever been on

Review for MSC Magnifica to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
dtdb
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

booked this cruise as a present for my parents, as they've never cruised before. We had to take a pcr test 2 days beforehand, at a cost of £200...only to have to take a lateral flow test as well before boarding...ship was clean and staff were very nice and attentive. The food was really not what you would expect on a cruise ship, very "school canteen" in the buffet restaurant, and the Main ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Balcony

Poor quality compared to other cruiselines

Review for MSC Magnifica to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
4368369
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Boarded the MSC Magnifica in Southampton and queue times were 1 hour + due to only 3 staff at check-in. Once through check-in had to go through baggage scan then nose swab and sit and wait fro 30 minutes + and collect baording and cabin card. Asked about registering credit card when i was at the desk and was told it is now done onboard where they take 250 euro and at end of cruise will ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

A Superb cruise with unexpected warm, sunny weather!

Review for MSC Magnifica to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Rishigudka
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We had booked this cruise with 2 of our friends we had met on our previous cruise around the Greek Islands last November. We chose this cruise due to the low price and health care workers discount which was being offered by the cruise line. We thought the weather may not be great but it will be good to be back on a cruise visiting ports we hadn't been to for a while sailing with friends who ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

English Chanel Bus

Review for MSC Magnifica to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Lodge108
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The chance to get away for a short break and the ports to visit. The Magnifica is a clean and tidy ship with very friendly and attentive crew. The entertainment in the lounges/bars were of mixed standard all aided by backing tracks, one duo needed help from the audience with remembering the lyrics, there was an Italian song night, we were unable to find any Italian connection! The Sinatra ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Disappointing!!!

Review for MSC Magnifica to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Riddos
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

First of all the bad weather did play a big part in ruining our cruise,We visited Le Havre then We we’re planned to stop at Zeebrugge which got cancelled along with Ijmuiden so we sailed to Hamburg which was closed on a Sunday so why sail their. Positives: The staff on board the ship where outstanding a special mention to Maria from Peru part of the waiting on staff The cleanliness of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony Aurea

Amazing ship and onboard experience

Review for MSC Magnifica to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
yellowbrick
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

I chose this cruise because I enjoy the entertainment on MSC and it didn’t disappoint. Also there was no single supplement so this was amazing value MSC Magnifica is a wonderful ship big enough to feel spacious (particularly at only 1/3 capacity) but. Not too big to be a menace to navigate. The food was very good and the crew couldn’t be more friendly and helpful, excepting in a couple of ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Traveled with disabled person

A Northern European (Christmas) Cruise

Review for MSC Magnifica to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
cruiseships8888
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

Balcony Cabin: I stayed in a balcony cabin on deck 8 aft. The cabin itself was a good size and had tons of storage including a double spread wardrobe, 6 draws, 2 bed side tables, under bed storage (for suitcases) and storage under the sink in the bathroom. There was a small 1 seater lounger and a stool underneath the vanity station. There was a hairdryer, a safe and a kettle in my cabin (I ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Aspects of a dream come true

Review for MSC Magnifica to Europe - All

User Avatar
snapperrb
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Chose this cruise as a second part of our Wedding Anniversary and price was unbelievable for a balcony. Embarking was easy despite having to wait for Covid test result at port. On arrival in room 10044 found surprise Chocolate dipped Strawberries awaiting us. Room location was fantastic as Wife travels sick and was close enough to lifts but did not hear foot traffic. Spent our nights ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Traveled with disabled person

Service Good, but experience levels are confusing

Review for MSC Magnifica to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
NOVABuffalo
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were visiting Venice and added on this cruise since the price was very good. Stayed in suite on deck 12, cabin 12047 specifically (with Aurea package). Cabin steward was good. Cabin spacious, but layout a bit odd. Approximately 15 feet wide by 33 feet long. Bed headboard was next to interior bulkhead, sometimes carts hit the bulkhead while sleeping. Also, cabin is located underneath a ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Suite

Bad cruise

Review for MSC Magnifica to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
bmdm715
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

we choose this ship because of the itinerary We wanted to see venice and hearing they might close the port we decided to go for it now..Unfortunately before we could go the water problems happened but as of the week prior to our trip msc assured us we would be sailing out of venice.. We found out we would be bused to trieste when we arrived at the port on sailing day--no email or text- However ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

