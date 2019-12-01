"Also there was no single supplement so this was amazing value MSC Magnifica is a wonderful ship big enough to feel spacious (particularly at only 1/3 capacity) but.Appreciating that MSC must be losing money hand over fist and the cruise fare was cheap I don’t know how to feel about the constant pestering to have photographs taken...."Read More
booked this cruise as a present for my parents, as they've never cruised before. We had to take a pcr test 2 days beforehand, at a cost of £200...only to have to take a lateral flow test as well before boarding...ship was clean and staff were very nice and attentive.
The food was really not what you would expect on a cruise ship, very "school canteen" in the buffet restaurant, and the Main ...
Boarded the MSC Magnifica in Southampton and queue times were 1 hour + due to only 3 staff at check-in.
Once through check-in had to go through baggage scan then nose swab and sit and wait fro 30 minutes + and collect baording and cabin card.
Asked about registering credit card when i was at the desk and was told it is now done onboard where they take 250 euro and at end of cruise will ...
We had booked this cruise with 2 of our friends we had met on our previous cruise around the Greek Islands last November. We chose this cruise due to the low price and health care workers discount which was being offered by the cruise line.
We thought the weather may not be great but it will be good to be back on a cruise visiting ports we hadn't been to for a while sailing with friends who ...
The chance to get away for a short break and the ports to visit. The Magnifica is a clean and tidy ship with very friendly and attentive crew.
The entertainment in the lounges/bars were of mixed standard all aided by backing tracks, one duo needed help from the audience with remembering the lyrics, there was an Italian song night, we were unable to find any Italian connection! The Sinatra ...
First of all the bad weather did play a big part in ruining our cruise,We visited Le Havre then We we’re planned to stop at Zeebrugge which got cancelled along with Ijmuiden so we sailed to Hamburg which was closed on a Sunday so why sail their.
Positives: The staff on board the ship where outstanding a special mention to Maria from Peru part of the waiting on staff
The cleanliness of the ...
I chose this cruise because I enjoy the entertainment on MSC and it didn’t disappoint. Also there was no single supplement so this was amazing value MSC Magnifica is a wonderful ship big enough to feel spacious (particularly at only 1/3 capacity) but. Not too big to be a menace to navigate.
The food was very good and the crew couldn’t be more friendly and helpful, excepting in a couple of ...
Balcony Cabin:
I stayed in a balcony cabin on deck 8 aft. The cabin itself was a good size and had tons of storage including a double spread wardrobe, 6 draws, 2 bed side tables, under bed storage (for suitcases) and storage under the sink in the bathroom. There was a small 1 seater lounger and a stool underneath the vanity station. There was a hairdryer, a safe and a kettle in my cabin (I ...
Chose this cruise as a second part of our Wedding Anniversary and price was unbelievable for a balcony.
Embarking was easy despite having to wait for Covid test result at port.
On arrival in room 10044 found surprise Chocolate dipped Strawberries awaiting us.
Room location was fantastic as Wife travels sick and was close enough to lifts but did not hear foot traffic.
Spent our nights ...
We were visiting Venice and added on this cruise since the price was very good. Stayed in suite on deck 12, cabin 12047 specifically (with Aurea package). Cabin steward was good. Cabin spacious, but layout a bit odd. Approximately 15 feet wide by 33 feet long. Bed headboard was next to interior bulkhead, sometimes carts hit the bulkhead while sleeping. Also, cabin is located underneath a ...
we choose this ship because of the itinerary We wanted to see venice and hearing they might close the port we decided to go for it now..Unfortunately before we could go the water problems happened but as of the week prior to our trip msc assured us we would be sailing out of venice.. We found out we would be bused to trieste when we arrived at the port on sailing day--no email or text- However ...