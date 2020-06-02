"Had a great cruise on the Jan 5th to the 16th!
There was enough talk about the balcony suites before I left so there was no surprise. We actually found it convenient to have the toilet, shower and sink...
Chose cruise for stops.
Excellent time crew excellent travel during Coronavirus craziness endless cleaning on ship they really made us feel safe.
Captain made decisions not to port in port Rico due to uncertainty!
Sailed up to Cape Canaveral embarkation was fairly smothered considering circumstances!! provided transport to air port and we were not charged anything extra for extra days ...
I recently returned from a cruise with my family on the Norwegian Epic. Our port of call was San Juan. We were originally scheduled for a 7 day Caribbean cruise, but it turned out to be a few extra days due to the complications of the virus outbreak.
Everyone was temperature scanned before entry on the vessel to be sure no passengers had a fever. The staff was very, very diligent keeping ...
I chose epic because It was my first cruise and wanted a huge ship and heard norwegian was a good line. The crew took such good care of us to keep us safe from the corona virus to ensure that we all had a healthy fun cruise. Restaurants were FABULOUS. The entertainment was over top notch. Tables always clean and available.captain worked very hard to keep us safe and made sure we found a port to ...
We had booked a trip to China in early March. Since it had to be rescheduled due to C-19, we looked around for a cruise. The 7-day Southern Caribbean on the NCL Epic sailed from SJU, which I've never visited, and the ports of call were 83% new to both of us – so, we picked it. We had a nicer-than-expected experience to Cuba the first time we were on Norwegian in 2018; the word "Epic" sounded ...
We chose this cruise because the dates matched spring break-I am a professor and had the opportunity to travel (when we booked- we did not know that COVID-19 was on the horizon). We booked on "Black Monday" and got a really good deal with 3 specialty meals, wifi, a beverage package and 50 dollars off shore excursions.
Embarkment was excellent. I wished I has listened to the ship ...
We chose this cruise on 2/6/20 based on the itinerary and low price that went even lower after we booked. We flew into Puerto Rico on Friday, 3/6 and satyed3at the Caribe Hilton (amazing) while enjoying the forts, Old San Juan, some great restaurants and an excursion to El Yunque rainforest.
EMBARKATION
Arrived around 1:00, got tested for temperature, checked in on priority (Platinum), ...
Ok so we (group of 12) choose this ship and cruise line for the ports it was going to. I usually cruise with Royal Caribbean and after this cruise with NCL I will he going back. I had read several reviews about this ship after I booked and pretty much except a few who had really bad experiences everyone was spot on.
Getting on and off the ship was a pretty smooth process when your trying to ...
I chose NCL and the Epic for their southern Caribbean itenerary. This was my first cruise and I was worried about the size of the ship and the reviews of the bathroom layout.
First of all, for a 4000+ person cruise there were only a few times where I felt that crowds were an issue. That was normally at the buffet when we weren't in port. I scheduled dinners away from the buffet each night which ...
Having cruised with Norwegian before and hailing from Wisconsin, the beverage package and destinations were a big draw. After reading the reviews on the Epic (like I do before I go anywhere on vacation) I was pleasantly surprised. All I had read about was the crowded conditions and long waits for the elevators as well as the poor food selection. Our group of 3 couples never ran into any of those ...
My wife and I joined friends on the Epic in march 2020. This was our first cruise. Sailed out of San Juan. Easy and organized embarkation and disembarkation. We stayed in balcony suite 11056. We liked it. Loved the Brazilian Restaurant, Cagne's Steakhouse and the Hibachi Grill. We would recommend eating at all three. Casino was nice. Our cabin Porter Alan was AWESOME. Every staff member ...