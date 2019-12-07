"That was our first cruise with ACL and our best cruise so far.Also, even though we were at the far end of the ship from the Chesapeake Lounge, the music was so loud that we could hear it in our cabin...."Read More
We wanted a cruise close to our home in North Carolina and the Great Rivers of Florida on American Cruise Line fit the bill. We cruised the St Johns, ICW and went to Amelia Island and down to St Augustine. While the American Star is one of ACL older ships it was in grand condition. The crew was one of the best we have encountered. Dining was a great experience, Happy Hour was special and gave us ...
We also took the Great Rivers of Florida cruise in 2019 as our 9th cruise. We had to take this cruise again because we had vouchers from a cruise that was canceled because of COVID. The vouchers expired by the end of 2021, so our options were limited. On both of these cruises, Lake George was included as one of our destinations. I would very much have enjoyed cruising Lake George and observing the ...
All of our past cruises on ACL have been excellent, but this one did not quite live up to our expectations. Herewith what did not go right (much did go right -- see "On the Positive Side" below):
Our Big Delay
Our Inland Passage cruise on the American Star began as planned in Baltimore, MD. But after a day at our first port in Yorktown, VA, Captain O'Connor announced that a critical engine ...
The brochure made the cruise line sound wonderful. Paid twice as much as other cruises and received a Motel 6 experience. I cried. Within 2 minutes I realized we had been duped. Asked for an immediate refund. No matter what, no refunds. Old, cheap furniture. The bathroom had a urine smell. There was no headboard on bed. The cheap blinds didn't work. Bolts were missing on window frame. The ...
I chose this river cruise line because of safety issues during the Covid-19 pandemic. I was a little stir-crazy from a year without leaving the house and decided to stay in the US after vaccination. This line caters to adults and has very small ships and very strict pandemic protocols. Currently, all passengers must have proof of vaccination and must be tested by medical personnel before ...
We wanted to cruise the inland waterway. I thought this would be a luxury cruise because it was so expensive. The ship looked old and tired and the cabin was disappointing. They only had one elevator that was like a coffin and I didn't;t see any lifeboats, so no lifeboat drills, how do they get away with this?
No phone in cabin and we had to ask for soap and toilet paper and waited hours for ...
We have been to most areas of the United States, but haven't spent much time in the Southeast, so we chose to take the Historic South and Golden Isles cruise on the American Star with American Cruise Lines. From the start, ACL took great care of us, with our pre-cruise hotel arrangements and transportation to the ship. Check in was a breeze (even with the Covid precautions the ship staff took) - ...
Had an absolutely wonderful time on this cruise. The American South is so beautiful and historic and seeing it by river was perfect. The excursions were top notch with interesting and knowledgeable tour guides. Two of my favorites were the Lowcountry Heritage tour In Beaufort and the Secrets of Savannah, which was a night time tour of Savannah. Very easy to get on and off the ship at your ...
We were looking for a trip in the US and this one on the Intracoastal Waterway was a good deal compared to the same trip on the same boat with Road Scholar. Based on reviews on this site we weren't sure what condition the boat would be in.
The boat had new carpeting and paint and was in good shape. The stateroom was good sized and comfortable. Our only issue was that the shower wasn't ...
This was our 9th cruise with American Cruise Lines so we are obviously satisfied with their overall performance. There have been some cruises where they failed to live up to their motto: "Small ship cruising done perfectly". That is a very high standard that they have set for themselves and they have, on occasion, failed to meet it. Their Customer Service team has been slow to address our comments ...